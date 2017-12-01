Cher calls Trump a “demented racist” on Twitter

Cher has torn into President Donald Trump after he retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a member of a far-right British organization.

Trump shared videos from Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen, which claimed to show Muslims committing acts of violence and assault.

His apparent endorsing of the tweets — sent to his almost 44 million followers — drew outrage from British politicians, with Prime Minister Theresa May calling it “wrong” to share them and saying Britain First exists to “divide communities through their use of hateful narratives.”

Apologizing to Britain for Trump’s actions, Cher called Trump a “demented racist” and said he was an “insufferable” clown.

The “Believe” singer (and gay icon) said she was “proud” that British politicians had stood up to Trump and publicly opposed his actions.

Check out her (signature all-caps) tweet below:

I WOULD LIKE 2 APOLOGIZE 2 BRITISH PEOPLE🙏🏻

THE PERSON WHO OCCUPIES OUR WHITE HOUSE IS A DEMENTED RACIST‼️IM NOT PROUD OF MY FEELINGS TOWARDS HIM,BUT GOD,I CANT BEAR 2 SEE OR HEAR HIM.HE'S AN INSUFFERABLE 🤡‼️IM PROUD PARLIAMENT STOOD UP TO HIM & RESCINDED HIS VISIT.😘🇬🇧 — Cher (@cher) December 1, 2017

In addition to its anti-Muslim sentiments, Britain First has a history of anti-LGBTQ actions. Just this year, the group’s Facebook page seemed furious that a reality dating show would feature all-LGBTQ contestants for the first time.

After branding the move “political correctness,” Britain First’s followers quickly filled the comments section with homophobic and anti-LGBTQ language, including asking why a lesbian relationship was being “pushed down everyone else’s throat like it is normal, which it isn’t.”

Cher isn’t the only gay icon signalling their disdain for Trump on Twitter. Just last week, Bette Midler read Trump for a tweet in which he said he was America’s favorite president.

Midler retorted that she’d prefer any other president, including “the 39 who are currently decomposing corpses.”

Trump tweeted he is our favorite President. I prefer any other

President, including the 39 who are currently decomposing corpses. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 27, 2017

