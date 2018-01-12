Anti-gay activist attacks Mid-Atlantic Leather and Metro Weekly, gets dragged by Twitter

Peter LaBarbera had it all planned out: He’d post a witty tweet making fun of Mid-Atlantic Leather by sharing Metro Weekly’s MAL Event Guide, and watch the likes roll in. Instead, he’s found himself getting slammed on Twitter.

LaBarbera, who founded anti-gay organization Americans for Truth about Homosexuality and has a history of offensive statements, called MAL a “homosexual perversion-fest,” on Twitter, adding, “Washington. ‘Gay’ mag. @metroweekly promotes it.”

RUH ROH: Homosexual perversion-fest “Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend” returns to DC – celebrating sadomasochism at @HyattRegency Washington. “Gay” mag. @metroweekly promotes it: MAL 2018: Every Official and Unofficial Event https://t.co/p6vXEbja1D pic.twitter.com/uwLu4tyXp0 — Peter LaBarbera (@PeterLaBarbera) January 12, 2018

The author of gay blog Joe My God replied to LaBarbera, tweeting: “From the ‘straight’ guy who has attended MAL more times than 99.9% of all gay men.”

From the "straight" guy who has attended MAL more times than 99.9% of all gay men. https://t.co/GUuzVh0ymv — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) January 12, 2018

LaBarbera, who some LGBTQ activists derisively refer to as “Porno Pete,” is known to have frequented LGBTQ events and taken salacious pictures of scantily-clad LGBTQ people while reporting on the “homosexual activist agenda.”

JoeMyGod wasn’t the only one to slam LaBarbera. He’s currently being read to filth on Twitter, with a number of users pointing out his obsession with homosexuality, asking if he was disappointed he couldn’t get tickets, and otherwise calling him out for trying to make an issue of people freely expressing themselves.

Here are a few choice responses:

Dear god you have some serious issues. — Opie’s Dad (@opiesdad81) January 12, 2018

So? They aren’t fucking children like Republican Senate candidates and catholic priests — PoorlyDrawnPolitics (@PoliticsPoorly) January 12, 2018

Seriously, though, you know more about this than most gay men. You’re obsessed with gay sex! — Doug Moser (@DouglasMoser) January 12, 2018

I bet you are the life of the party Peter. Don’t you have something constructive you can do? — ffej rekrap (@dcmsufan) January 12, 2018

There is something wrong with Peter's daily obsession with all things homosexual. — Opie's Dad (@opiesdad81) January 12, 2018

Are you upset you couldn’t afford a ticket? — Nicole Hickman James (@nicolejames) January 12, 2018

A few tweeted in support of LaBarbera, with one user writing, “He’s just exposing what its all about. Ignoring it and sugar-coating will help no one.”

LaBarbera tried tweeting a couple of follow-ups, with tags including “Progressive Perversion” and “LGBTQ Chaos.”

Classic. According to this Trump-hating, pro-#LGBTQ tweep, I’m the one with “serious issues,” not the grown homosexual men dressing up at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend as “dogs”–complete with puppy-head mask and tail: #ProgressiveLogic #MAL #perversion-fest @CentaurMC https://t.co/Gu7aN7TEia — Peter LaBarbera (@PeterLaBarbera) January 12, 2018

However, when directly challenged by one Twitter user as to why he was “advertising” the event, LaBarbera responded by diverting to taxation and abortion.

So based on your reasoning, am I, who oppose LGBTQ perversions & porn, guilty because I expose these evil events (at major hotels like the @hyattregency)? Do I also secretly want higher taxes b/c I oppose the Democrats’ high-tax policies? And want more abortions b/c I’m pro-life? — Peter LaBarbera (@PeterLaBarbera) January 12, 2018

You didn’t answer the one question I asked, so go have a great time. Conversing in good faith (which is a concept I am sure is foreign to you) would demand at least a simple answer that you can’t seem to muster. #byenow — Henry (@denvergooner77) January 12, 2018

However, we’re going to leave it to Twitter user Snowflake Q. Libtard to have the last word:

You don’t seem to realize no one gives a shit about this anymore. — Snowflake Q. Libtard (@kiffkroker32) January 12, 2018

