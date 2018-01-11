La Boum’s “revolutionary-style brunch” welcomes everyone

Launched seven years ago at (the now sadly shuttered) L’Enfant Cafe, the incredibly popular boozy brunch/day party known as La Boum has only gotten bigger and boum-ier in recent years — even earning a nod as one of Bravo TV’s “Top 5 Raging Brunches in the U.S.”

Having moved the party to larger, swankier digs south of Dupont Circle last year, organizers are kicking off 2018 this Saturday, Jan. 13, at yet another swanky spot in the Golden Triangle district, this one brand-spanking new to boot.

Speaking of spanking, the self-billed “revolutionary-style brunch” welcomes patrons of all genders and sexual orientations for a multi-course dinner and four hours of drinking, dancing to a DJ, and doing “everything they weren’t allowed to do under pure parental supervision as young adults.”

Tickets remain only for the Sunday brunches on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. Sunday, Jan. 28., is the official 7th anniversary party. Abigail Room, 1230 M St. NW. Tickets are $32.50 to $35 per person, plus 20-percent gratuity and drinks. Call 240-286-4286 or visit laboumbrunch.com.