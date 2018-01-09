Lesbian woman shot and burned alive in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police are still investigating the murder of a lesbian woman from Hyattsville who was murdered just days after Christmas.

Kerrice Lewis, 23, also known as “Kay Kay,” was found on Thursday, Dec. 28 after police responded to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of Adrian Place SE, FOX 5 DC reports.

Police arrived around 7:30 p.m. to find what appeared to be a late-model Lexus on fire. After the fire was put out, officers found a woman unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in the car’s trunk. By the time Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived, Lewis showed “no signs consistent with life.”

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and a big explosion, and moments later, saw a raging fire. Police told FOX 5 DC that Lewis was reportedly heard screaming as she tried to escape from the trunk.

Lewis’ grandfather, William Sharp, told FOX 5 DC that he and his wife helped raise Lewis, who was orphaned at 11 after her mother died of a brain aneurysm and her father was murdered in D.C. Sharp said his granddaughter had recently served time in prison, but had intended to turn her life around, working on construction sites and even taking some classes to further her education.

Her grandfather told The Washington Post that Lewis was a “free spirit” and “full of life,” and that “she would light up a room, just talking and laughing.”

Lewis’ ex-girlfriend, Mercedes Rouhlac, said she talked to Lewis every day. She said she called her on the day of the incident, but Lewis never answered her phone.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Those with information are encouraged to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit anonymous tips by texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

