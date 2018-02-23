Gay Australian couple gets married on Six Flags roller coaster

”The best way to start married life is on a roller coaster.”

—John Woods, 35, speaking to KTLA Los Angeles after he married his husband in the front seat of the roller coaster Twisted Colossus on Wednesday.

Woods and his fiance, 32-year-old Logan Stojcevski, tied the knot right before the steep drop of the Six Flags Magic Mountain thrill ride.

“We wanted to do something different when we got married,” Woods told KTLA after the ceremony.

The couple flew all the way from Wollongong, New South Wales, in Australia to Southern California just to get hitched on the thrill ride.

“I’ve been a massive coaster fan all my life. Six Flags Magic Mountain is my favorite place in the world,” Stojcevski said, “so what a better place to get married, and on our favorite ride, Twisted Colossus.”

The couple got engaged in 2015, but same-sex marriage only became legal in Australia in December last year.

The wedding was captured by a news helicopter and broadcast live.

“We found the best way to get married and make live tv news in Los Angeles,” Woods wrote in a Facebook post.

