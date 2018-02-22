Ramen World returns to offer a taste of DC’s best ramen

Modeled after epic ramen halls in Japan, local food incubator Mess Hall once a year offers D.C. gourmands a taste not only of the city’s best ramen, but also of its hottest new restaurants.

This year’s event, which raises funds for Miriam’s Kitchen, features offerings from #RamenAllStars Himitsu, Paper Horse from Erik Bruner-Yang, Wolfgang Puck’s The Source, and Chaplin’s Restaurant.

Among the more notable fare that’s not exactly ramen: meatless Impossible Burgers, served on ramen noodle buns, from Katsuya Fukushima, the chef behind hip ramen spots Haikan, Daikaya, and Bantam King; yaki-soba noodles spiked with Spam from the Hawaiian-focused food truck Abunai; Japanese skewers from forthcoming Brookland restaurant Momo Yakitori; and potstickers from Mess Hall member Nomad Dumplings.

Ticketed in two-hour rounds, at noon and 3 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 25. Mess Hall, 703 Edgewood St. NE. Tickets are $70 (plus nearly $5 in fees) for general admission and unlimited food, beer and cocktails, or $110 (plus nearly $7 in fees) for VIP priority access with swag bag including a t-shirt. Visit ramenworld4.eventbrite.com.