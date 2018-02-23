RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 cast is “Ru-vealed”

The cast of season ten of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been announced!

Thirteen new queens and a returning queen from Season 9 will battle to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar” in the Emmy Award-winning show’s milestone season.

“To celebrate a decade of Drag Race we’ve pulled out all the stops. The queens, the challenges and the shenanigans are off the mother-tucking charts,” said executive producer and Emmy winning host RuPaul in a VH1 release.

The cast was announced during Thursday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. The new season will air on Thursdays on VH1 starting March 22nd.

RuPaul was gagged when she found out one of the queens was only 11 years old when the show first launched, but also took a moment to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Drag Race.

“The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens,” said RuPaul. “They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

The cast includes Eureka O’Hara who was given the chance to return after being forced to leave season nine due to an injury.

The 14 queens competing are: Asia O’Hara (Dallas, TX), Aquaria (Brooklyn, NY), Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis, IN), Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York, NY), Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN), Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, NM), Kameron Michaels (Nashville, TN), Mayhem Miller (Riverside, CA), Miz Cracker (New York, NY), Monét X Change (Bronx, NY), Monique Heart (Kansas City, MO), The Vixen (Chicago, IL), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Tampa, FL), and Yuhua Hamasaki (New York, NY).