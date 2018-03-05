Fox News executive who criticized “gayer” U.S. Olympics team resigns

FOX News’ executive editor has resigned from the network a month after writing an opinion piece complaining about the Olympics being “gayer.”

John Moody, who had been with the cable channel since 1996, is reported to have “retired from FOX News” in a statement to CNN Thursday.

Moody became a subject of controversy in February when he complained about Team USA celebrating its diversity.

“The motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger,’” Moody wrote. “It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’ If your goal is to win medals, that won’t work.”

Moody also slammed USOC director Jason Thompson for promoting the diversity of the athletes traveling to South Korea, saying that Thompson had an “embarrassing laundry list of how many African-Americans, Asians and openly gay athletes” there are.

“No sport that we are aware of awards points – or medals – for skin color or sexual orientation,” Moody wrote. “‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ still works better than ‘we win because we’re different.’”

The network removed the column, which had been posted just before the start of the PyeongChang Winter Games, saying that it did not “reflect the views or values of FOX News.”

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who has been extremely vocal against the Trump administration and Republican party, tweeted out the news of Moody’s resignation by saying “Book title idea: ‘Darker, Gayer, Different'”

While Moody said Team USA was too gay to win medals, Rippon received bronze in the team event figure skating.