Gus Kenworthy shares homophobic abuse posted on his YouTube videos

The openly gay athlete tweeted screenshots to show the need to keep combating homophobia

By on March 1, 2018

Gus Kenworthy — Photo: Twitter

“You are not a ‘champion’ you are a faggot.”

–One of several comments posted to YouTube videos by Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy tweeted the comments to make a point about homophobia still existing, with many of the comments referring to him as a faggot.

Other tweets wished Kenworthy to die of AIDS, a car accident, or from being pushed off a building.

Kenworthy tweeted: “Them: It’s 2018 nobody cares that you’re gay. Homophobia doesn’t exist anymore. Get over yourself.”

He then attached pictures to prove otherwise.

After posting the homophobic abuse, many people showed their support for the skier, including Chelsea Clinton who thanked him for “representing #TeamUSA so well.”

Canadian ice skater and fellow gay Olympian Eric Radford responded with just a simple “Ugh.”

The YouTube twitter account deemed the comments “unacceptable” and said they are “actively working to fix this.”

Kenworthy made headlines when he and figure skater Adam Rippon became the first openly gay U.S. athletes to compete at the Winter Olympics. Kenworthy also made news when he and his boyfriend were shown on NBC sharing a quick kiss before the skier competed.

