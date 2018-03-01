Gus Kenworthy shares homophobic abuse posted on his YouTube videos

“You are not a ‘champion’ you are a faggot.”

–One of several comments posted to YouTube videos by Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy tweeted the comments to make a point about homophobia still existing, with many of the comments referring to him as a faggot.

Other tweets wished Kenworthy to die of AIDS, a car accident, or from being pushed off a building.

Kenworthy tweeted: “Them: It’s 2018 nobody cares that you’re gay. Homophobia doesn’t exist anymore. Get over yourself.”

He then attached pictures to prove otherwise.

Them: It’s 2018 nobody cares that you’re gay. Homophobia doesn’t exist anymore. Get over yourself. My YouTube notifications: pic.twitter.com/moASu15TR4 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 27, 2018

After posting the homophobic abuse, many people showed their support for the skier, including Chelsea Clinton who thanked him for “representing #TeamUSA so well.”

I am so sorry Gus you are dealing with this. All those vile comments reflect on the people making them, not you. Thank you for always representing #TeamUSA so well, on and off skis. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 28, 2018

Canadian ice skater and fellow gay Olympian Eric Radford responded with just a simple “Ugh.”

Ugh…😞 — Eric Radford (@Rad85E) February 27, 2018

The YouTube twitter account deemed the comments “unacceptable” and said they are “actively working to fix this.”

This is unacceptable, we’re so sorry these comments and notifications came through to you. We’re actively working to fix this so you won’t see or be notified of abusive comments and exploring more ways to protect people from abusive comments overall. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 28, 2018

Kenworthy made headlines when he and figure skater Adam Rippon became the first openly gay U.S. athletes to compete at the Winter Olympics. Kenworthy also made news when he and his boyfriend were shown on NBC sharing a quick kiss before the skier competed.