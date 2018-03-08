Music: Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues & Jazz — Spring Arts Preview 2018

Melissa Etheridge, kd lang, Janis Ian, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Barry Manilow vs. Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Kesha, Brandy Clark, and Todrick Hall. This season sees at least two distinct generations represented among the LGBTQ acts touring through the area. Especially impressive are the increasing number of worthy up-and-coming queer artists just waiting to become your new favorites, top among them Cub Sport, Mykki Blanco, and Crys Matthews.

Of course, not everyone can be gay. Fortunately, there’s a bounty of LGBTQ-adjacent artists to see in the coming months — from P!nk to Betty Who, Pentatonix to Sylvan Esso, Kristin Chenoweth to Leslie Odom, Jr.

Last but certainly not least, direct from Vegas: It’s Britney, bitch.

9:30 CLUB

Beth Ditto w/Ssion — A return engagement from punky lesbian formerly of punk-pop act Gossip (3/10)

J Boog w/Jesse Royal, Etana (3/11)

(3/11) K.Flay w/Yungblud — A headlining gig after opening for Imagine Dragons last fall (3/12)

— A headlining gig after opening for Imagine Dragons last fall (3/12) I’m With Her — Edgy folk from Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan (3/13)

— Edgy folk from Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan (3/13) Mason Bates’s Mercury Soul (3/15)

(3/15) Nils Frahm (3/16)

(3/16) 1432 R — A concert presented by U Street Music Hall toasting its 8th anniversary (3/16, Backbar)

— A concert presented by U Street Music Hall toasting its 8th anniversary (3/16, Backbar) Jon Batiste — Solo In The Round (3/17)

— Solo In The Round (3/17) The Floozies w/Anomalie — Funk Jesus: The Second Coming, presented by Steez Promo (3/17)

— Funk Jesus: The Second Coming, presented by Steez Promo (3/17) Moose Blood w/Lydia (3/18)

(3/18) Coast Modern (3/19)

(3/19) Wild Child w/The Wild Reeds (3/20)

(3/20) Betty Who w/Pretty Sister, Spencer Ludwig — Everyone’s favorite Betty returns to bask in the love of her huge gay D.C. fan base (3/21)

— Everyone’s favorite Betty returns to bask in the love of her huge gay D.C. fan base (3/21) Dan Auerbach & The Easy Eye Sound Revue — featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, with Shannon and the Clams (3/22)

— featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, with Shannon and the Clams (3/22) Maneka w/Bleary Eyed, Tosser, DJ Franzia (3/23)

(3/23) Godspeed You! Black Emperor w/KGD (3/24)

(3/24) of Montreal (3/25)

(3/25) Turnover w/Mannequin Pussy, Summer Salt (3/27)

(3/27) The Soul Rebels feat. GZA & Talib Kweli (3/29)

(3/29) Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (3/30-31)

(3/30-31) Cigarettes After Sex (4/2)

(4/2) Yo La Tengo (4/4)

(4/4) The Motet (4/5)

(4/5) Anderson East w/Devon Gilfillian (4/6)

(4/6) Eden w/Verite (4/7)

(4/7) Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/Caamp (4/8)

(4/8) The Black Angels w/Black Lips (4/9)

(4/9) Franz Ferdinand — The return of the Scottish electro-rockers (4/11)

— The return of the Scottish electro-rockers (4/11) Thirdstory (4/12)

(4/12) Perpetual Groove w/CBDB (4/13)

(4/13) They Might Be Giants (4/14)

(4/14) Hurray for the Riff Raff & Waxahatchee w/Bedouine (4/15)

(4/15) Judah & the Lion w/Colony House, Tall Heights (4/16-17)

(4/16-17) Sofi Tukker — The party-rocking New York “Best Friends” (4/18)

— The party-rocking New York “Best Friends” (4/18) Clean Bandit w/Nina Nesbitt (4/19)

(4/19) Lotus (4/20-21)

(4/20-21) The Weepies — Hideaway 10 Year Anniversary Tour (4/22)

— Hideaway 10 Year Anniversary Tour (4/22) Stars w/Dan Mangan (4/23)

(4/23) Steven Wilson w/Paul Draper (4/24)

(4/24) Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends — An Acoustic Evening also featuring Allen Stone, Zac Clark, and Bob Oxblood of Jack’s Mannequin (4/26)

— An Acoustic Evening also featuring Allen Stone, Zac Clark, and Bob Oxblood of Jack’s Mannequin (4/26) Unknown Mortal Orchestra w/Makeness (4/27)

(4/27) Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/Caitlin Rose (4/28)

(4/28) Echosmith w/The Score, Jena Rose (4/29)

(4/29) Kate Nash w/Miya Folick (4/30)

(4/30) Carpenter Brut — U Street Music Hall presents (5/1)

— U Street Music Hall presents (5/1) Sango w/Kaelin Ellis (5/1)

(5/1) Matt and Kim w/Tokyo Police Club, Future Feats (5/2-3)

(5/2-3) Tauk (5/4)

(5/4) Ani DiFranco w/Gracie and Rachel — The DIY folk/rock goddess returns (5/5)

— The DIY folk/rock goddess returns (5/5) Bahamas (5/6)

(5/6) Panda Bear w/Geologist — on a break from Animal Collective (5/7)

— on a break from Animal Collective (5/7) Always w/Frankie Rose (5/8)

(5/8) Marian Hill w/Michl (5/9)

(5/9) Wye Oak (5/11)

(5/11) Trampled by Turtles w/Hiss Golden Messenger (5/12-13)

(5/12-13) Fever Ray (5/14)

(5/14) Shakey Graves (5/15-16)

(5/15-16) Rising Appalachia (5/25)

(5/25) Lissie (5/26)

(5/26) The Gaslight Anthem w/Matt Mays, Tim Barry — The ’59 Sound Tenth Anniversary Tour (5/27-28)

— The ’59 Sound Tenth Anniversary Tour (5/27-28) Japanese Breakfast w/LVL Up & Radiator Hospital (5/30)

(5/30) Chromeo w/Pomo (6/11)

(6/11) emmet swimming w/Modern Yesterday (6/23)

(6/23) Sleep (7/22)

THE ALDEN

Christylez Bacon — The Human Beatbox by dynamic Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist is a highlight of a season in which shows are held at a nearby historic venue while the McLean Community Center undergoes extensive renovation (4/13, Old Firehouse)

— The Human Beatbox by dynamic Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist is a highlight of a season in which shows are held at a nearby historic venue while the McLean Community Center undergoes extensive renovation (4/13, Old Firehouse) Tim Kubart & the Space Cadets — Grammy-winning children’s pop group led by the host of NBC Universal’s Universal Kids, the only morning show for preschoolers, also known as the “tambourine guy” in Postmodern Jukebox (6/3, McLean Central Park)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

Saturday Family Jazz Sessions — Singer Rochelle Rice and multi-instrumentalist Seth Kibel lead a series of kid-friendly jam sessions (3/10, 3/24, 4/7, 4/21)

— Singer Rochelle Rice and multi-instrumentalist Seth Kibel lead a series of kid-friendly jam sessions (3/10, 3/24, 4/7, 4/21) Justin Roberts & The Not Ready for Naptime Players — “The Judy Blume of kiddie rock,” according to the New York Times (3/11)

— “The Judy Blume of kiddie rock,” according to the New York Times (3/11) The National Parks — Uplifting indie-folk (3/16)

— Uplifting indie-folk (3/16) Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita — A collaboration between the Cuban-born pianist and Senegalese kora master and singer, joined by percussionist Gustavo Ovalles (3/18)

— A collaboration between the Cuban-born pianist and Senegalese kora master and singer, joined by percussionist Gustavo Ovalles (3/18) Stephen Jay & Jim “Kimo” West — Two original and continuing members of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s band perform solo on the Parallel Universe Tour (3/21)

— Two original and continuing members of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s band perform solo on the Parallel Universe Tour (3/21) Skerryvore — Scottish Celtic rock powerhouse (3/23)

— Scottish Celtic rock powerhouse (3/23) Anthony Walker & Friends — Smooth jazz (3/30)

— Smooth jazz (3/30) Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers — Blues & roots rock (4/6)

— Blues & roots rock (4/6) Fred Hersch Trio (4/19)

(4/19) Journeyman — A tribute to Eric Clapton (4/22)

— A tribute to Eric Clapton (4/22) Jarrod Lawson — Soul/jazz sensation (4/28)

— Soul/jazz sensation (4/28) Front Country — Bluegrass powerhouse (5/23)

— Bluegrass powerhouse (5/23) The Vi-Kings — ’60s music comes alive (6/16)

— ’60s music comes alive (6/16) Canned Heat — Blues rock legend (6/28)

— Blues rock legend (6/28) Claire Lynch Band & Steppin’ At The Junction (7/28)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

Dropkick Murphys w/Agnostic Front, Bim Skala Bim — Celtic rock just in time for St. Patrick’s Day (3/10)

— Celtic rock just in time for St. Patrick’s Day (3/10) MGMT w/Matthew Dear (3/15)

(3/15) Judas Priest w/Saxon, Black Star Riders — Firepower 2018 (3/18)

— Firepower 2018 (3/18) Glen Hansard — The Irish rocker from the Swell Season and from the movie and musical Once (3/24)

— The Irish rocker from the Swell Season and from the movie and musical Once (3/24) Third Eye Blind, Bush, Lovely The Band — DC101 Presents a Blossom Bash with hard rockers swooning over cherry trees (4/6)

— DC101 Presents a Blossom Bash with hard rockers swooning over cherry trees (4/6) All Black Extravaganza feat. Monica w/BJ The Chicago Kid, The Chuck Brown Band (4/7)

(4/7) Lorde w/Run The Jewels, Mitski — The quirky Kiwi finally makes her debut after being the first concert announced last summer, months before the venue even opened (4/8)

— The quirky Kiwi finally makes her debut after being the first concert announced last summer, months before the venue even opened (4/8) Black Star w/Dead Prez & Special Guests w/Dead Prez, Mad Squablz, Jay Berd (4/20)

(4/20) The Decemberists w/Tennis — Portland’s hyper-literate indie-rockers (4/21)

— Portland’s hyper-literate indie-rockers (4/21) Beck — Kimbra and Torres rotate on opening-act duty for the lauded rocker’s two-night run (4/26-27)

— Kimbra and Torres rotate on opening-act duty for the lauded rocker’s two-night run (4/26-27) Old Crow Medicine Show (4/28)

(4/28) Modest Mouse — Float On, and on and on (4/30)

— Float On, and on and on (4/30) Haim w/Lizzo (5/1)

(5/1) Alice in Chains (5/3)

(5/3) Lord Huron (5/4)

(5/4) Kygo w/Blackbear — The leading purveyor of tropical house becomes another member of the Anthem’s two-nighter club (5/7-8)

— The leading purveyor of tropical house becomes another member of the Anthem’s two-nighter club (5/7-8) David Byrne w/Benjamin Clementine — The legend plays the Anthem two months before he returns for an even bigger show outdoors at Merriweather (5/12)

— The legend plays the Anthem two months before he returns for an even bigger show outdoors at Merriweather (5/12) Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (5/16)

(5/16) Fleet Foxes w/Amen Dunes (5/18)

(5/18) Brandi Carlile — The lesbian indie-rocker and her support network of twin collaborators run the show for two nights (5/19-20)

— The lesbian indie-rocker and her support network of twin collaborators run the show for two nights (5/19-20) Jack White (5/29-30)

(5/29-30) Belle & Sebastian w/Men I Trust (6/9)

(6/9) Vance Joy w/Mondo Cozmo (6/12)

(6/12) DC Jazzfest at the Wharf: Leslie Odom Jr., R+R=Now (Robert Glasper’s New Jazz Supergroup), Maceo Parker (6/16)

(6/16) Hatsune Miku Expo 2018 — The computers have fully taken over programming and performing (7/12)

— The computers have fully taken over programming and performing (7/12) Greta Van Fleet (7/21)

(7/21) Courtney Barnett w/Julien Baker, Vagabon — Lesbian rocker from Australia becomes the first act to return for a second, non-consecutive headlining night at the Anthem (7/24)

— Lesbian rocker from Australia becomes the first act to return for a second, non-consecutive headlining night at the Anthem (7/24) Sylvan Esso (7/26)

(7/26) Silvestre Dangond — Part of the “new wave” of Colombia’s vallenato genre of music (7/27)

— Part of the “new wave” of Colombia’s vallenato genre of music (7/27) Mac Demarco (9/5)

(9/5) Punch Brothers w/Madison Cunningham — Cutting-edge progressive bluegrass from quintet featuring mandolinist Chris Thile, aka host of what became of radio’s A Prairie Home Companion (9/6)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Cheick Hamala Diabate — Over the closing weekend of the Atlas Intersections Festival comes this Malian storytelling Griot, a master of the African n’goni, a plucked string instrument, who will perform with his band as part of an evening of oral history, dance, and song (3/10)

— Over the closing weekend of the Atlas Intersections Festival comes this Malian storytelling Griot, a master of the African n’goni, a plucked string instrument, who will perform with his band as part of an evening of oral history, dance, and song (3/10) Words Beats and Life: Turntable Dhikr (3/16-17)

(3/16-17) Abu Sadiya — Atlas Presents Jazz Concert (4/21)

— Atlas Presents Jazz Concert (4/21) Lao Tizer Trio — Atlas Presents Jazz Concert (5/11)

— Atlas Presents Jazz Concert (5/11) Ajoyo — Atlas Presents Jazz Concert (6/14)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

Barry Flanagan of HAPA (3/16, The Barns)

(3/16, The Barns) The Last Bandoleros w/Skribe (3/20)

(3/20) Altan (3/21)

(3/21) San Fermin w/Peter Oren (3/30)

(3/30) The English Beat (3/31)

(3/31) Ana Moura 4/4)

4/4) A Bandhouse Gigs Tribute to Leon Russell (4/7)

(4/7) Pat McGee Band w/Chris Trapper (4/12-13)

(4/12-13) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. — Small Ensembles Extravaganza (4/14)

— Small Ensembles Extravaganza (4/14) The Suffers (4/18)

(4/18) John McCutcheon (4/19)

(4/19) Ana Popovic (4/25)

(4/25) Sierra Hull (4/26)

(4/26) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (5/4-5)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

Shang and the Brencore All-Star Band — A Tribute to the Music of Phyllis Hyman (3/11)

— A Tribute to the Music of Phyllis Hyman (3/11) Jane Bunnett & Maqueque (3/15)

(3/15) Tony Craddock, Jr. & Cold Front — Album Release Concert (3/16)

— Album Release Concert (3/16) O’Malley’s March — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the former Maryland Governor and Presidential hopeful (3/17)

— Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the former Maryland Governor and Presidential hopeful (3/17) Wilson Pickett’s Midnight Movers feat. Curtis Pope & Winfield Parker (3/18)

(3/18) Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band (3/21)

(3/21) Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers (3/21)

(3/21) Ronnie Laws (3/22)

(3/22) Stone Soul Picnic w/Soul Crackers & The Texas Chainsaw Horns (3/23)

(3/23) Be’la Dona — All-Female go-go band offers its Spring Jam (3/24)

— All-Female go-go band offers its Spring Jam (3/24) Music Legends Sunday Brunch: Norman Connors & Starship Orchestra (3/25)

(3/25) Phaze II with Matthew Whitaker — 20 Year Celebration (3/25)

— 20 Year Celebration (3/25) Brubeck Brothers Trio — Jazz legend Dave’s sons, Chris and Dan, with pianist Chuck Lamb (3/28)

— Jazz legend Dave’s sons, Chris and Dan, with pianist Chuck Lamb (3/28) Corcoran Holt — CD Release Concert (3/29)

— CD Release Concert (3/29) Algebra Blessett (3/30)

(3/30) Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue (4/5)

(4/5) Billy Price Band w/special guest Johnny Rawls — Soul-Blues Summit (4/6)

— Soul-Blues Summit (4/6) Swing for Spring Brunch: Svetlana & The Delancey Five (4/8)

(4/8) Nothing But the Sax — Featuring Dee Lucas, Phillip Doc Martin, and Tony Exum, Jr. (4/8)

— Featuring Dee Lucas, Phillip Doc Martin, and Tony Exum, Jr. (4/8) Arrested Development (4/13)

(4/13) The Blackbyrds (4/14)

(4/14) Tito Puente, Jr. and His Orchestra — Tito Puente Birthday Celebration (4/19)

— Tito Puente Birthday Celebration (4/19) Luther’s Birthday Celebration (4/20)

(4/20) Mike Phillips (4/26)

(4/26) Conya Doss feat. Lin Rountree (4/27)

(4/27) Melba Moore (4/29)

(4/29) Jazzy Bu (5/2)

(5/2) Beegie Adair Trio featuring Monica Ramey (5/10)

(5/10) Suttle (5/11)

(5/11) Rare Essence (6/3)

(6/3) Jesse Colin Young and Band (6/7-8)

(6/7-8) ConFunkShun — Father’s Day Concert (6/17)

— Father’s Day Concert (6/17) Let It Flow Band (6/22)

(6/22) The Brencore AllStars Band — A Tribute to the Music of Motown (6/30)

— A Tribute to the Music of Motown (6/30) The Chuck Brown Band (7/3)

(7/3) The Queens of Soul Jazz feat. Althea Rene, flute & Jeanette Harris, saxophone (7/22)

THE BIRCHMERE

The Four Bitchin’ Babes — Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four (3/10)

— Christine Lavin, Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, and Deirdre Flint are the fabulous folk four (3/10) The Zombies w/Ed Rogers (3/13)

(3/13) Dave Mason w/Gretchen Rhodes — The Very Best of Dave Mason (3/14)

— The Very Best of Dave Mason (3/14) Tab Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records Revue feat. Jeff McCarty & Eric Johanson (3/15)

(3/15) The Oak Ridge Boys — Shine The Light Tour (3/16)

— Shine The Light Tour (3/16) The Manhattans feat. Gerald Alston (3/17)

(3/17) The High Kings (3/18)

(3/18) Avery*Sunshine (3/19)

(3/19) Marc Broussard w/Pet Fangs (3/20)

(3/20) Robin Trower (3/21)

(3/21) Squirrel Nut Zippers (3/22)

(3/22) Lee Ann Womack w/Sarah Allison Turner — All The Trouble Tour, in support of new set The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone (3/23)

— All The Trouble Tour, in support of new set The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone (3/23) Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa (3/24)

(3/24) Riders In The Sky — 40 Years The Cowboy Way (3/25)

— 40 Years The Cowboy Way (3/25) James McMurtry & John Moreland (3/26)

(3/26) Mike + The Mechanics — In The Living Years (3/27)

— In The Living Years (3/27) Langhorne Slim w/Skyway Man — The Lost at Last Tour (3/28)

— The Lost at Last Tour (3/28) Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie, Teresa Trull — The Reunion Tour (3/29)

— The Reunion Tour (3/29) Marshall Crenshaw & the Bottle Rockets (3/30)

(3/30) Cleve Francis (3/31)

(3/31) Billy Cobham’s Crosswinds Project — Featuring Cobham on drums, Paul Hanson on bassoon and saxophone, Fareed Haque on guitar, Tim Landers on bass, and Scott Tibbs on keys (4/2)

— Featuring Cobham on drums, Paul Hanson on bassoon and saxophone, Fareed Haque on guitar, Tim Landers on bass, and Scott Tibbs on keys (4/2) Steve Earle & The Dukes — 30th Anniversary of Copperhead Road, performed in its entirety (4/3)

— 30th Anniversary of Copperhead Road, performed in its entirety (4/3) Richard Thompson w/Joan Shelley — Solo Acoustic (4/4)

— Solo Acoustic (4/4) Ronnie Milsap (4/5)

(4/5) Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives — The Way Out West Tour (4/6-7)

— The Way Out West Tour (4/6-7)

Sam Bush w/Danny Burns (4/8)

(4/8) Christopher Cross — Still Sailing, still Riding Like The Wind (4/11)

— Still Sailing, still Riding Like The Wind (4/11) A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy, and Ted McKenna — Band of Friends (4/12)

— Band of Friends (4/12) The Dramatics feat. L.J. Reynolds (4/13)

(4/13) Don McLean — The music hasn’t died for this American Pie (4/14)

— The music hasn’t died for this American Pie (4/14) SGGL & The Sherpas — Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, & Lille (4/15)

— Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, & Lille (4/15) Incognito w/special guest Maysa (4/16-17)

(4/16-17) Los Lobos w/Dean Rosenthal — La-la-la-la La Bomba (4/19)

— La-la-la-la La Bomba (4/19) Average White Band (4/20-21)

(4/20-21) Kenny Lattimore (4/22)

(4/22) Brian Culbertson — Colors of Love Tour (4/23-25)

— Colors of Love Tour (4/23-25) Najee (4/27)

(4/27) Janis Ian — The lesbian folk goddess, “Society’s Child” (4/28)

— The lesbian folk goddess, “Society’s Child” (4/28) Herb Alpert & Lani Hall (4/29)

(4/29) Joseph w/Becca Mancari — Three-part sweet sisterly harmony (4/30)

— Three-part sweet sisterly harmony (4/30) Madeleine Peyroux w/Carsie Blanton (5/3)

(5/3) The Whispers (5/4-5)

(5/4-5) Marcus Miller (5/6)

(5/6) Under The Streetlamp (5/10)

(5/10) Desperado’s Wax Museum — 2nd Annual Reunion feat. NRBQ, Northstar Band w/Ratso & Johnny Castle, and Charlottesville All-Stars w/Mark Wenner (5/11)

— 2nd Annual Reunion feat. NRBQ, Northstar Band w/Ratso & Johnny Castle, and Charlottesville All-Stars w/Mark Wenner (5/11) Gary Taylor — A Mother’s Day Celebration (5/12)

— A Mother’s Day Celebration (5/12) Renaissance — A Symphonic Journey (5/13)

— A Symphonic Journey (5/13) BoDeans (5/17)

(5/17) Kindred the Family Soul (5/18-19)

(5/18-19) Marc Cohn (5/24)

(5/24) Rahsaan Patterson — The return of the gay neo-soul artist, aka “The Kid” from TV’s Kids Incorporated, back when he was a kid (5/25)

— The return of the gay neo-soul artist, aka “The Kid” from TV’s Kids Incorporated, back when he was a kid (5/25) Walter Beasley (5/26)

(5/26) 10,000 Maniacs — Minus Natalie Merchant (5/27)

— Minus Natalie Merchant (5/27) Justin Townes Earle — Solo Tour (5/29)

— Solo Tour (5/29) The Taj Mahal Trio w/Jamie McLean (5/30)

(5/30) Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (5/31)

(5/31) Here Come The Mummies (6/1)

(6/1) Jason D. Williams & The Nighthawks (6/2)

(6/2) Ry Cooder and His Band — First D.C.-area band appearance in 37 years! (6/3-4)

— First D.C.-area band appearance in 37 years! (6/3-4) Amadou & Mariam (6/7, in the Flex Stage)

(6/7, in the Flex Stage) Kelly Willis & Chris Knight (6/8)

(6/8) Three Dog Night (6/10)

(6/10) David Sanborn (6/12)

(6/12) Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/Dead Rock West — Roots music legends and longtime friends only recently started playing together (6/14)

— Roots music legends and longtime friends only recently started playing together (6/14) Freddie Jackson (6/15)

(6/15) Pieces of a Dream (6/16)

(6/16) The Mike Seeger Commemorative Old Time Banjo Festival — 12th Annual event features Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Dom Flemons, Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet w/Rachel Eddie (6/17)

— 12th Annual event features Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Dom Flemons, Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet w/Rachel Eddie (6/17) Robert Cray Band (6/20)

(6/20) The Knitting Factory presents Chad Prather (6/21)

(6/21) Tower of Power — 50th Anniversary Celebration (6/22-23)

— 50th Anniversary Celebration (6/22-23) Sergio Mendes (6/28)

(6/28) Lyfe Jennings (6/29-30)

(6/29-30) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7/6)

(7/6) Maysa (7/7)

(7/7) Cheryl Wheeler & Jonathan Edwards (7/8)

(7/8) Donnell Rawlings (7/13)

(7/13) Michael Henderson (7/15)

(7/15) Johnny Gill — Game Changer for the second-most well-known member of New Edition. Bobby! (7/27-28)

— Game Changer for the second-most well-known member of New Edition. Bobby! (7/27-28) Jeff Daniels w/Ben Daniels Band — Yes, that Jeff Daniels, the Emmy-winning Newsroom actor, also a guitarist (8/18)

— Yes, that Jeff Daniels, the Emmy-winning Newsroom actor, also a guitarist (8/18) Jean Luc Ponty — The Atlantic Years (8/19)

— The Atlantic Years (8/19) Tanya Tucker (8/23)

(8/23) High Valley — Canadian country duo of handsome brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel (8/26)

BLACK CAT

Mac Sabbath, Galactic Empire w/Master Sword (3/10)

(3/10) Dark & Stormy — The darker side of dance/electro/retro (3/10, Backstage)

— The darker side of dance/electro/retro (3/10, Backstage) High Up, Whispertown w/Jake Bellows (3/11)

(3/11) OG Lullabies w/Winzday Love, Twin Jude w/Aquatic Gardener (3/15)

(3/15) Fxck SXSW — A local showcase featuring Des Demonas, Quattracenta, Passing Phases, Light Beams, DJ Baby Alcatraz, and DJ Shammgod (3/16)

— A local showcase featuring Des Demonas, Quattracenta, Passing Phases, Light Beams, DJ Baby Alcatraz, and DJ Shammgod (3/16) Right Round w/DJ lil’e — ’80s Alt-Pop Dance Night (3/17, Backstage)

— ’80s Alt-Pop Dance Night (3/17, Backstage) Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog — YRU Still Here? Record Release (3/18, Backstage)

— YRU Still Here? Record Release (3/18, Backstage) Billie Eilish w/guest REO Cragun (3/20)

(3/20) Son Lux w/Sinkane, Hanna Benn (3/21)

(3/21) Porches w/Girl Ray, Palberta (3/22)

(3/22) Dead Meadow w/Dallas Acid, Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights, Kohoutek (3/23)

(3/23) Courtney Marie Andrews w/Matt Dorrien (3/23, Backstage)

(3/23, Backstage) Nana Grizol w/Loamlands (3/24, Backstage)

(3/24, Backstage) Dean Ween Group (3/27)

(3/27) Hanni El Khatib w/the Buttertones (3/28)

(3/28) Psychic Subcreatures w/Bacchae, Glue Factory (3/29, Backstage)

(3/29, Backstage) Beyonce v Rihanna: A Tribute/Dance Party — Lights & Music presents (3/30)

— Lights & Music presents (3/30) Queue w/Tioga (3/30, Backstage)

(3/30, Backstage) Rogue Wave w/Dear Boy — 10th Anniversary of Asleep at Heaven’s Gate (3/31)

— 10th Anniversary of Asleep at Heaven’s Gate (3/31) Kohinoorgasm, Spelling (4/2, Backstage)

(4/2, Backstage) Superchunk w/Swearin’ (4/3)

(4/3) Ought w/Mal Devisa, Katie Von Schleicher (4/4)

(4/4) Khruangbin w/The Mattson 2 (4/5)

(4/5) Damaged City Fest 2018 — 6th annual festival celebrating hardcore punk features queercore legends Limp Wrist in their first D.C. show in 12 years. Other hightlights include Texas power-pop phenoms Radioactivity, The Flex & Arms Race from the UK, and a rare appearance by New York’s Brown Sugar (4/6-8)

— 6th annual festival celebrating hardcore punk features queercore legends Limp Wrist in their first D.C. show in 12 years. Other hightlights include Texas power-pop phenoms Radioactivity, The Flex & Arms Race from the UK, and a rare appearance by New York’s Brown Sugar (4/6-8) Del Florida, My French Roommate w/Kit Whitacre & the Chardonnay Boys (4/11, Backstage)

(4/11, Backstage) George Clanton, Negative Gemini (4/12, Backstage)

(4/12, Backstage) The Depeche Mode Dance Party w/DJs Steve EP, Killa K, Krasty McNasty, and Missguided — All out in force for FYM Productions’ 17th Anniversary party focused on brooding electronic Songs of Faith & Devotion (4/14)

— All out in force for FYM Productions’ 17th Anniversary party focused on brooding electronic Songs of Faith & Devotion (4/14) Charlotte Cardin w/Nia, Aliocha (4/15, Backstage)

(4/15, Backstage) Penguin Prison w/Mating Ritual (4/18)

(4/18) Mr. Daywalker w/Great Time, Bid Adieu (4/22, Backstage)

(4/22, Backstage) Kill Lincoln w/Eastern Standard Time, Walk the Plank (4/26, Backstage)

(4/26, Backstage) Minus The Bear w/The Coathangers (4/29)

(4/29) Eighties Mayhem Strikes Back w/DJs Steve EP, Killa K, Missguided, and Krasty McNasty — A Star Wars ’80s Dance Party (5/4)

— A Star Wars ’80s Dance Party (5/4) Speedy Ortiz (5/5)

(5/5) Holy Hum w/Antonia (5/5, Backstage)

(5/5, Backstage) Tom Misch (5/6)

(5/6) Power Trip w/Sheer Mag, Fury, Red Death (5/8)

(5/8) This Will Destroy You — Performing self-titled album and Young Mountain in their entirety (5/9)

— Performing self-titled album and Young Mountain in their entirety (5/9) Take Me Out — 2000s Indie Dance Party (5/11)

— 2000s Indie Dance Party (5/11) Megative w/Johnny Gofigure (5/11, Backstage)

(5/11, Backstage) Frankie Cosmos w/Florist, LaLa LaLa (5/12)

(5/12) Hat Band Showcase — A Benefit for Girls Rock! DC (5/12, Backstage)

— A Benefit for Girls Rock! DC (5/12, Backstage) Anvil (5/13, Backstage)

(5/13, Backstage) Mad Caddies w/Thirteen Towers (5/17)

(5/17) Handsome Hound — Record Release (5/18)

— Record Release (5/18) Okkervil River w/Benjamin Lazar Davis (5/20)

(5/20) Mount Kimbie w/Wiki (5/24)

(5/24) Chad Valley (5/27, Backstage)

(5/27, Backstage) Black Moth Super Rainbow (5/31)

(5/31) Ted Leo & The Pharmacists (6/8-9)

(6/8-9) Parker Millsap (6/13)

(6/13) Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks w/Lithics (6/17)

(6/17) Pedro The Lion (8/12)

BLUES ALLEY

The Bad Plus — Never Stop II (3/9-11)

— Never Stop II (3/9-11) Alicia Olatuja (3/12)

(3/12) Dwayne Adell Trio (3/13)

(3/13) Pedrito Martinez Group (3/14)

(3/14) Kevin Eubanks — Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno (3/15-18)

— Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno (3/15-18) Eric Byrd Trio — CD Release Party of this piano/bass/drums jazz ensemble (3/19)

— CD Release Party of this piano/bass/drums jazz ensemble (3/19) Roni Ben Hur Trio — Guitarist presented by the Embassy of Israel (3/20)

— Guitarist presented by the Embassy of Israel (3/20) Tiffany Lloyd (3/21)

(3/21) Gerald Albright (3/22-25)

(3/22-25) Japanese Jazz Series: Akiko Yano (3/26)

(3/26) Japanese Jazz Series: Eri Yamamoto Trio (3/27)

(3/27) Japanese Jazz Trio: Yoko Miwa Trio (3/28)

(3/28) Japanese Jazz Trio: Senri Oe (3/29)

(3/29) Peter White (3/30-4/1)

(3/30-4/1) Andrew White Quartet (4/2)

(4/2) Sy Smith (4/3)

(4/3) Hil St. Soul (4/4)

(4/4) Monty Alexander Trio — “Kingston to Harlem” from legendary Jamaican pianist (4/5-8)

— “Kingston to Harlem” from legendary Jamaican pianist (4/5-8) Dave Kline Band (4/9)

(4/9) Lionel Loueke Trio (4/10)

(4/10) Christian Sands (4/11)

(4/11) Kenny Garrett Quintet (4/12-15)

(4/12-15) U.S.A.F. Airmen of Note (4/16)

(4/16) The One O’Clock Lab Band — University of North Texas Big Band (4/17)

— University of North Texas Big Band (4/17) Stan Kenton Legacy Band (4/18)

(4/18) McCoy Tyner Quartet feat. Sherman Irby (4/19-20)

(4/19-20) Ravi Coltrane Quartet (4/21-22)

(4/21-22) Joao Fenix — Brazilian pop artist (4/23)

— Brazilian pop artist (4/23) Rose Moraes (4/24)

(4/24) Darden Purcell (4/25)

(4/25) Veronneau — “Celebrate Brazil” with this great local jazz/bossa nova ensemble (4/26)

— “Celebrate Brazil” with this great local jazz/bossa nova ensemble (4/26) John Pizzarelli — “Sinatra & Jobim” (4/27-29)

— “Sinatra & Jobim” (4/27-29) Louie Cruz Beltran (4/30)

(4/30) Daisy Castro (5/1)

(5/1) Irene Janenti — “The Beatles Project” (5/2)

— “The Beatles Project” (5/2) Joshua Redman Quartet — Also featuring Aaron Goldberg, Greg Hutchinson, and Reuben Rogers (5/3-6)

— Also featuring Aaron Goldberg, Greg Hutchinson, and Reuben Rogers (5/3-6) Kat Edmonson (5/8)

(5/8) Nik Bartsch’s Ronin — Zen funk act (5/9)

— Zen funk act (5/9) Arturo Sandoval — Ten-time Grammy-winning Latin jazz legend (5/10-13)

— Ten-time Grammy-winning Latin jazz legend (5/10-13) Georgetown Day School Jazz Ensemble — Led by Brad Linde, also head of Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra (5/14)

— Led by Brad Linde, also head of Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra (5/14) Edmund Burke School Jazz Ensemble (5/14)

(5/14) James Brandon Lewis — “Heroes Are Gang Leaders” (5/15)

— “Heroes Are Gang Leaders” (5/15) Aaron Rhines & The Groove Unit (5/16)

(5/16) Nicole Henry — New York Times‘ Stephen Holden calls jazz vocalist “a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery” (5/17)

— New York Times‘ Stephen Holden calls jazz vocalist “a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery” (5/17) Christian McBride’s New Jawn — NPR jazz host and adviser and more recently appointed director of the Newport Jazz Festival is clearly an influential figure (5/18-20)

— NPR jazz host and adviser and more recently appointed director of the Newport Jazz Festival is clearly an influential figure (5/18-20) Sasha Masakowski (5/21)

(5/21) AJ Croce (5/22)

(5/22) Miller Michael (5/23)

(5/23) Trio Caliente (5/24)

(5/24) Mousey Thompsons James Brown Experience — Celebrating the Godfather of Soul (5/25)

— Celebrating the Godfather of Soul (5/25) Lori Williams (5/26)

(5/26) Akua Allrich & The Tribe — “A Tribute to Mother” from great local jazz vocalist (5/27)

— “A Tribute to Mother” from great local jazz vocalist (5/27) Lauren White — “Soul Revival” (5/29)

— “Soul Revival” (5/29) Peter Beets Trio (5/30)

(5/30) Roberta Gambarini (5/31-6/3)

(5/31-6/3) Emil Viklicky Trio (6/4)

(6/4) Roy Hargrove (6/5-10)

(6/5-10) Robert Mwamba Quartet w/special guest Cynda Williams (6/12)

(6/12) Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton (6/14-17)

(6/14-17) TEN — Starry trio featuring drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, and trumpeter Nicholas Payton (6/21-22)

— Starry trio featuring drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, and trumpeter Nicholas Payton (6/21-22) Tuck & Patti — Award-winning guitar/vocal duo (6/23-24)

— Award-winning guitar/vocal duo (6/23-24) Bob Baldwin (6/28)

(6/28) Carol Riddick (6/29)

(6/29) Mark Whitfield Band feat. Sy Smith (6/30-7/1)

(6/30-7/1) Sylver Logan Sharp w/The Groovement (7/5)

(7/5) Miki Howard (7/7)

(7/7) Jean Carne (7/12-15)

(7/12-15) Duane Eubanks Quintet feat. Marc Carey (7/18)

(7/18) Poncho Sanchez — Latin jazz legend (7/19-22)

— Latin jazz legend (7/19-22) Chris Thomas King (8/30-9/2)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

Justin Timberlake — The Man of the Woods should go back to the woods after that desultory Super Bowl Halftime Show (3/18)

— The Man of the Woods should go back to the woods after that desultory Super Bowl Halftime Show (3/18) Demi Lovato w/DJ Khaled (3/24)

(3/24) P!nk — Beautiful Trauma World Tour with aerial and vocal acrobatic stunts galore (4/16-17)

— Beautiful Trauma World Tour with aerial and vocal acrobatic stunts galore (4/16-17) Bon Jovi — This House Is Not for Sale 2018 Tour (5/14)

— This House Is Not for Sale 2018 Tour (5/14) Daryl Hall & John Oates, Train — The Monday after a soul-enriching Capital Pride comes this soul-stirring show (6/11)

— The Monday after a soul-enriching Capital Pride comes this soul-stirring show (6/11) U2 — The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 (6/17-18)

— The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 (6/17-18) Harry Styles — From One Direction to the other (6/24)

— From One Direction to the other (6/24) Sam Smith — The Thrill of It All Tour from the bona fide gay pop star (7/3)

— The Thrill of It All Tour from the bona fide gay pop star (7/3) Shania Twain — Man, still a woman (7/15)

— Man, still a woman (7/15) Shakira — Her hips still tell the truth (8/11)

THE CLARICE

Cyro Baptista & Banquet of The Spirits — Brazilian percussionist leads a wild, unstoppable world-beat percussion band blending untamed percussion, tap dance, martial arts, samba, jazz, rock and funk (3/16, MilkBoy ArtHouse)

— Brazilian percussionist leads a wild, unstoppable world-beat percussion band blending untamed percussion, tap dance, martial arts, samba, jazz, rock and funk (3/16, MilkBoy ArtHouse) René Marie — Grammy-nominated New York vocalist swings with verve and sings with the spirit of Eartha Kitt (3/29, MilkBoy)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

G Eazy — The Beautiful & Damned Tour with this young rapper from the Bay Area and new beau of great bisexual singer Halsey (3/17)

— The Beautiful & Damned Tour with this young rapper from the Bay Area and new beau of great bisexual singer Halsey (3/17) Pritam — Bollywood composer and singer/instrumentalist performs live (4/20)

— Bollywood composer and singer/instrumentalist performs live (4/20) Thomas Anders & Modern Talking Band w/Bad Boys Blue, Fancy, Lian Ross — Touted as Germany’s most successful pop duo, performs its Europop hits on a mini-festival lineup of other European hitmakers (8/11)

DC JAZZ FEST

Billed as the fastest-growing jazz festival in the U.S., as well as the largest and most diverse music festival in D.C., DC Jazz Fest features over 125 performances in more than 40 venues all over town, with a particular hub this year being the revitalized Southwest Waterfront. The festival officially kicks off with Lalah Hathaway at the Howard Theatre on June 9. Notable events to follow include: Acclaimed choreographer Princess Mhoon offers In Jazz We Trust: Music in Motion, celebrating through dance the music of Dizzy Gillespie, born 100 years ago, at Dance Place on June 10 and June 11; the second annual DCJazzPrix national competition for best emerging jazz band at UDC on June 15; legendary Cuban jazz pianists Chucho Valdés and Gonzalo Rubalcaba performing together at the Kennedy Center on June 15; Leslie Odom Jr., the Tony- and Grammy-winner for Hamilton, and the new jazz supergroup R+R=Now, with performer/producer Terrace Martin, pianist Robert Glasper, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, bassist Derrick Hodge, drummer Justin Tyson, and beatboxer Taylor “Son of Bobby” McFerrin, sharing a bill at the Anthem on June 16; Lori Williams, Kandace Springs, Gregory Porter, and Black Violin are among those who will perform outdoors in Yards Park over the three-day weekend June 16-18; and free Jazz in the ‘Hoods performances at various locales, plus Late Night Jams at Mr. Henry’s throughout the festival. Among other standouts in the lineup: Regina Carter, Patricia Barber, Frederic Yonnet, Raul Midon, Veronneau, Jessica Boykin-Settles & Brian Settles, Chris Grasso Quartet, Dupont Brass, and Lena Seikaly (6/9-18)

DC9

LCD Soundsystem vs Hot Chip vs Cut Copy — A Tribute Night dance party (3/10)

— A Tribute Night dance party (3/10) Agar Agar w/Mr. Daywalker (3/12)

(3/12) King Leisure w/The Wingers, Secret Nudist, Friends, Phone Sex (3/15)

(3/15) Wig & Disco w/DJs Sean Morris & Bill Spieler — “Wear a wig, dance to disco” (3/16)

— “Wear a wig, dance to disco” (3/16) Peach Pit with DJ Matt Bailer — Popular ’90s Dance party (3/17)

— Popular ’90s Dance party (3/17) The Casket Lottery w/Bay Faction, Mess (3/18)

(3/18) Soft Kill (3/20)

(3/20) Born Ruffians w/Fleece (3/21)

(3/21) Lightning Bolt w/Glockabelle (3/22)

(3/22) Theo Katzman w/Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Drive (3/23)

(3/23) Liberation Dance Party w/DJ Bill Spieler (3/23)

(3/23) Hunny w/Made Violent, Talk in Tongues (3/24)

(3/24) Lo Moon w/Kraus (3/25)

(3/25) S. Carey w/Gordi (3/27)

(3/27) In Tall Buildings w/The Effects (3/28)

(3/28) Oh He Dead w/Reed Appleseed (3/30)

(3/30) Brent Cobb & Them w/Savannah Conley — Ain’t A Road Too Long US Tour (3/31)

— Ain’t A Road Too Long US Tour (3/31) mewithoutyou w/Museum Mouth (4/2)

(4/2) Mirah w/Secret Drum Band (4/3)

(4/3) The Night Game w/The Band Camino (4/4)

(4/4) Mary-eL Band w/Nah., Fractal Cat, FuzzQueen (4/5)

(4/5) Trace Mountains w/Palette, Kyle Guffey (4/6)

(4/6) L.A. Salami w/Cat Clyde (4/7)

(4/7) Waker (4/8)

(4/8) Partner (4/11)

(4/11) Young Galaxy w/Sounds of Ceres (4/12)

(4/12) Austin Basham & Hollow Coves w/Austin Basham, Hollow Coves (4/13)

(4/13) Nap Eyes w/She-Devils (4/16)

(4/16) RLYR & Fotocrime w/The Holy Circle (4/17)

(4/17) Thank You Scientist w/Sam Cooper & the Sleepwalkers (4/18)

(4/18) The Garden w/Tijuana Panthers, Cowgirl Clue (4/19)

(4/19) Marie/Lepanto (4/20)

(4/20) Sam Morrow (4/21)

(4/21) Sure Sure (4/22)

(4/22) Major Murphy w/Mystery of Friends (4/23)

(4/23) Half Waif + Hovvdy w/Orion Sun (4/25)

(4/25) Sleepwalkers w/Camp Howard (4/27)

(4/27) The Soft Moon w/Boy Harsher (4/29)

(4/29) Loma w/Jess Williamson (5/2)

(5/2) No Age w/Behavior, Wume — Two-piece punk/experimental band from Los Angeles (5/4)

— Two-piece punk/experimental band from Los Angeles (5/4) Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (5/6)

(5/6) The Sherlocks (5/7)

(5/7) Broncho (5/9)

(5/9) Matthew Logan Vasquez (5/10)

(5/10) Olden Yolk w/Bottled Up (5/11)

(5/11) Shane (iamnotshane) (5/16)

(5/16) Mo Lowda & the Humble (5/17)

(5/17) Lincoln Durham w/The Ghost Wolves (5/18)

(5/18) A Place to Bury Strangers w/Prettiest Eyes, Buck Gooter (5/24)

(5/24) This Is The Kit w/Adam Schatz of Landlady (5/27)

(5/27) Self Defense Family & Sannhet w/Planning for Burial (6/2)

(6/2) Haux (6/12)

(6/12) Ocean Alley (6/23)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

Romeo Santos — Golden Tour (3/10)

— Golden Tour (3/10) Ricardo Montaner — Ida y Vuelta Tour (3/11)

— Ida y Vuelta Tour (3/11) Maluma — F.A.M.E. USA Tour (3/23)

— F.A.M.E. USA Tour (3/23) Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja — An Indian film composer as well as singer/songwriter/instrumentalist (3/30-31)

— An Indian film composer as well as singer/songwriter/instrumentalist (3/30-31) Mash — A night of music from Bollywood stars including John Abraham, Alka Yagnik, Malaika Arora Khan, LV Revanth, Kubbra Sait, Bhoomi Trivedi, Sudesh, and Krushna (5/27)

— A night of music from Bollywood stars including John Abraham, Alka Yagnik, Malaika Arora Khan, LV Revanth, Kubbra Sait, Bhoomi Trivedi, Sudesh, and Krushna (5/27) Los Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G — Iconic Latin pop/rock groups from the closing decades of the 20th century return for a co-headlining tour (6/21)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

Morgan Wallen w/ Ray Fulcher — WMZQ presents (3/15)

— WMZQ presents (3/15) Mat Kearney w/Andrew Belle, Filous — CrazyTalk Tour (3/16)

— CrazyTalk Tour (3/16) Ann Wilson of Heart — Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2018 Bash (3/17)

— Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2018 Bash (3/17) Big K.R.I.T. with Ty Dolla $ign (3/22)

(3/22) Fillmore Flashback: ’80s vs. ’90s Dance Party feat. DJ Biz Markie (3/23)

(3/23) Walk Off The Earth w/ Darenots (3/25)

(3/25) New Politics w/Dreamers, The Wrecks (3/26)

(3/26) Remy Ma — WPGC presents (3/29)

— WPGC presents (3/29) Steel Panther w/Dingleberry Dynasty — Sunset Strip Live (3/30)

— Sunset Strip Live (3/30) Dashboard Confessional w/Beach Slang, Kississippi (3/31)

(3/31) Between The Buried and Me w/The Dear Hunter, Leprous (4/5)

(4/5) DMV SpringFest: Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Lightshow, Fat Trel, Rico Nasty (4/6)

(4/6) Why Don’t We — The Invitation Tour (4/7)

— The Invitation Tour (4/7) 5 Seconds of Summer (4/10)

(4/10) YFN Lucci (4/13)

(4/13) Saba (4/14)

(4/14) Kamelot w/Delain, Battle Beast (4/18)

(4/18) AJR w/MAX, Hundred Handed — The Click Tour (4/19)

— The Click Tour (4/19) Joey Bada$$ w/Boogie, Buddy — The Amerikkkana Tour (4/20)

— The Amerikkkana Tour (4/20) Todrick Hall — The gay innovative multimedia musical act inspired by, and nearly as inspiring as, Beyonce (4/26)

— The gay innovative multimedia musical act inspired by, and nearly as inspiring as, Beyonce (4/26) BIG100 Throwback Bash: The Wildflowers — A Tribute to Tom Petty (4/28)

— A Tribute to Tom Petty (4/28) Zoe (5/4)

(5/4) Parkway Drive w/Stick To Your Guns, Bad Omens (5/5)

(5/5) Bullet for My Valentine w/Trivium & Toothgrinder (5/6)

(5/6) Bunbury (5/15)

(5/15) Jonathan Davis (5/17)

(5/17) New Found Glory w/Bayside, the Movielife, William Ryan Key (5/22)

(5/22) Flatbush Zombies w/Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution — See You In Hell Tour (5/24)

— See You In Hell Tour (5/24) Tech N9NE w/Krizz Kaliko — SiriusXM Shade 45 presents (5/30)

— SiriusXM Shade 45 presents (5/30) Hayley Kiyoko w/Gavin Turek (6/1)

(6/1) The Treehouse School of Music (6/10)

(6/10) Nacho — La Criatura Tour 2018 (6/14)

— La Criatura Tour 2018 (6/14) Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (6/17)

(6/17) Pretenders (6/29)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra w/Bria Skonberg, trumpet/singer — Canadian singer-songwriter and trumpeter, named a Millennial “shaking up the jazz world” by Vanity Fair, joins Mason’s own jazz ensemble featuring some of the region’s finest jazz musicians led by alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll (3/31)

— Canadian singer-songwriter and trumpeter, named a Millennial “shaking up the jazz world” by Vanity Fair, joins Mason’s own jazz ensemble featuring some of the region’s finest jazz musicians led by alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll (3/31) The Hot Sardines — “One of the best jazz bands in New York today” per Forbes, featuring pianist Evan “Bibs” Palazzo and singer “Miz Elizabeth” Bougerol, transports audiences back to jazz’s heyday as they conjure their idols, everyone from Dinah Washington to Louis Armstrong (4/22)

GW LISNER

Time Machine — “Back To The USA!” from Beatles-inspired Russian rock band still stirring crowds decades after becoming cult sensations in the former Soviet Union (3/24)

— “Back To The USA!” from Beatles-inspired Russian rock band still stirring crowds decades after becoming cult sensations in the former Soviet Union (3/24) Kronos Quartet w/Wu Man — Grammy-winning ensemble is joined by a pipa virtuoso for a varied program enhanced with live staging and video elements from acclaimed directed Chen Shi-Zheng and presented by Washington Performing Arts (4/19)

— Grammy-winning ensemble is joined by a pipa virtuoso for a varied program enhanced with live staging and video elements from acclaimed directed Chen Shi-Zheng and presented by Washington Performing Arts (4/19) Zakir Hussain & Dave Holland — Indian tabla maestro and bassist and 2017 NEA Jazz Master forge new and exciting connections between Indian classical music and jazz, backed by a band including saxophonist Chris Potter and Bollywood playback vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, in a concert presented by Washington Performing Arts (5/6)

— Indian tabla maestro and bassist and 2017 NEA Jazz Master forge new and exciting connections between Indian classical music and jazz, backed by a band including saxophonist Chris Potter and Bollywood playback vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, in a concert presented by Washington Performing Arts (5/6) Children of the Gospel — One of Washington’s most in-demand ensembles closes out the Washington Performing Arts season (6/2)

THE HAMILTON

Roomful of Blues w/Vintage #18 (3/10)

(3/10) Michael Tash & Bad Influence Band — Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/10)

— Free Late Night Music in The Loft (3/10) Masters of American Music feat. Jerry Douglas, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell — A benefit concert for the National Council for Traditional Arts (3/14)

— A benefit concert for the National Council for Traditional Arts (3/14) Hungarian Heritage Blues Festival feat. Little G. Weevil, John Németh and John Popper (3/15)

(3/15) Anders Osborne Solo w/Ryan Montbleau — All Good presents (3/16)

— All Good presents (3/16) Justin Trawick and The Common Good — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/16)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/16) Hayley Fahey — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/17)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/17) Golden Gate Wingmen (3/21)

(3/21) Red Baraat w/Zeshan B, Women’s Raga Massive — Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn with a different opening act each night (3/23-24)

— Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn with a different opening act each night (3/23-24) The Speakers of the House — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/23)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/23) Johnny & The Headhunters — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/24)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/24) The Steel Woods w/The Trongone Band (3/28)

(3/28) The Black Lillies w/The Brother Brothers (3/30)

(3/30) Vim & Vigor — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/30)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/30) The Machine — Performing Pink Floyd (3/31)

— Performing Pink Floyd (3/31) David Kitchen Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/31)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/31) Easter Gospel Brunch: Wilbur Johnson and the Gospel Persuaders (4/1)

(4/1) Dark Star Orchestra — Special Acoustic Show (4/3)

— Special Acoustic Show (4/3) Better Off Dead — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/3)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/3) The Subdudes (4/5)

(4/5) Willie Nile (4/6)

(4/6) Mipso w/Tom Brosseau (4/7)

(4/7) Karl Stoll & The Danger Zone — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/7)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/7) The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry (4/12)

(4/12) Keller Williams — All Good presents an intimate evening (4/13)

— All Good presents an intimate evening (4/13) Red Molly w/Marc Douglas Berardo (4/14)

(4/14) Amanda Lynne Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/14)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/14) Steep Canyon Rangers (4/19)

(4/19) The 19th Street Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/19-20)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/19-20) VoicePlay (4/20)

(4/20) Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/21)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/21) Alan Doyle w/Fortunate Ones (4/22)

(4/22) JusticeAid feat. Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paula Cole, Dom Flemons, Marshall Crenshaw & Kandace Springs — A Benefit for Civil Rights Corps and Essie Justice Group (4/24)

— A Benefit for Civil Rights Corps and Essie Justice Group (4/24) Hayley Orrantia w/Brennley Brown (4/25)

(4/25) Roberto Fonseca (4/26)

(4/26) Dollar Fine — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/27)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/27) Dweezil Zappa Guitar Masterclass — Dweezilla on the Road (4/28)

— Dweezilla on the Road (4/28) Dweezil Zappa — World Tour 2018: Choice Cuts (4/28)

— World Tour 2018: Choice Cuts (4/28) Holly Montgomery Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/28)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/28) The California Honeydrops w/Charlie Hunter (5/5)

(5/5) GoGo Penguin (5/6)

(5/6) Robben Ford (5/9)

(5/9) Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch: The Howard Gospel Choir (5/13)

(5/13) Delta Rae w/Sawyer (5/16)

(5/16) The Weight Band feat. members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group (5/18)

(5/18) Bettye LaVette — The return of the great hard-living soul singer (5/19)

— The return of the great hard-living soul singer (5/19) Yacht Rock Revue (5/20)

(5/20) Dana Fuchs — The Love Lives on Tour (5/26)

— The Love Lives on Tour (5/26) Regina Carter: Simply Ella — A part of the 2018 DC Jazzfest (6/9)

— A part of the 2018 DC Jazzfest (6/9) Dave Barnes (6/14)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

Junior Reid & The One Blood Band feat. Yung J.R (3/14)

(3/14) The Dave Matthews Tribute Band (3/15)

(3/15) Devin The Dude & Backyard Band — Hip Hop Livs presents (3/17)

— Hip Hop Livs presents (3/17) Brandy (3/22)

(3/22) Leo Dan (3/23)

(3/23) Carifesta Concerts feat. Nailah Blackman & Preedy (3/23)

(3/23) The Throwback Party w/Kid ‘n Play (3/24)

(3/24) Mad Clown & San E w/Sobae (4/7)

(4/7) AfroFest 2018 (4/28)

(4/28) Los Nocheros (5/5)

(5/5) Eva Ayllon (5/18)

(5/18) Sons of Apollo w/Felix Martin (5/20)

(5/20) Cocoa Tea — Live & Direct from Jamaica (6/3)

— Live & Direct from Jamaica (6/3) Dru Hill (6/9)

(6/9) Maxi Priest (7/3)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Mason Cabaret In Concert — James Gardiner and Erin Driscoll Gardiner direct a show of duets, ballads, and showstoppers from the Great White Way (4/13)

— James Gardiner and Erin Driscoll Gardiner direct a show of duets, ballads, and showstoppers from the Great White Way (4/13) Livingston Taylor — Singer-songwriter/pianist/guitarist offers an introspective evening of music and anecdotes (4/15)

— Singer-songwriter/pianist/guitarist offers an introspective evening of music and anecdotes (4/15) Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen — Grammy-nominated progressive bluegrass band (4/20)

JAMMIN JAVA

Higher Education w/Jah Works + Box Era (3/10)

(3/10) Bhi Bhiman w/So Much Light (3/12)

(3/12) Little Tybee + The Reign of Kindo (3/13)

(3/13) Téada (3/14)

(3/14) Amy Rigby w/The Crowd Scene (3/15)

(3/15) El Melody Vocal Studio — Spring Showcase (3/17)

— Spring Showcase (3/17) Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (3/17)

(3/17) The National Jazz Workshop All-Star Big Band (3/18)

(3/18) Mark Rogers and Crimson Fox (3/18)

(3/18) The Baker’s Dozen of Yale University — One of the nation’s oldest and finest acapella groups (3/20)

— One of the nation’s oldest and finest acapella groups (3/20) Bluegrass Bash feat. Bentwood Rockers w/special guests Amanda Murphy and the Lost Indians (3/21)

(3/21) Neil Hilborn w/Many Rooms (3/22)

(3/22) Phil Wickham (3/23, McLean Bible Church)

(3/23, McLean Bible Church) Back to the ’90s: Tribute Acts — Right Handed Lefties (The Cranberries), Evolution (311), Stacked Actors (Foo Fighters), and Sex Type Thing (Stone Temple Pilots) (3/23)

— Right Handed Lefties (The Cranberries), Evolution (311), Stacked Actors (Foo Fighters), and Sex Type Thing (Stone Temple Pilots) (3/23) Sam Burchfield + Justin Trawick (3/24)

(3/24) Katastro w/allthebestkids (3/24)

(3/24) The Teskey Brothers (3/25)

(3/25) Pierce Pettis (3/26)

(3/26) EmiSunshine & The Rain (3/27)

(3/27) Frances Luke Accord w/Eli Pafumi (3/28)

(3/28) Casey Abrams (3/29)

(3/29) Ellis Paul w/Eli Lev — Celebrating 25 years on the road (3/30)

— Celebrating 25 years on the road (3/30) Mark Erelli (3/31)

(3/31) Sun Dogs — A Tribute to Rush (3/31)

— A Tribute to Rush (3/31) The Bachelor Boys (4/2)

(4/2) David Lindley (4/4)

(4/4) Liz Longley w/the Harmaleighs (4/5)

(4/5) We — Featuring The Duskwhales, Milo in the Doldrums, Dr. Robinson’s Fiasco, FuzzQueen, Birds for Eyes, and Kid Brother (4/6)

The Weather Station (4/7)

(4/7) Current Swell (4/9)

(4/9) Martin Taylor (4/10)

(4/10) Antigone Rising (4/11)

(4/11) Kim Richey (4/12)

(4/12) Janiva Magness (4/13)

(4/13) Sweet Yonder w/Elisa Zha Autry — Chinese Bluegrass Fusion (4/15)

— Chinese Bluegrass Fusion (4/15) Soraia w/Olivia Mancini & The Mates (4/17)

(4/17) Mama’s Black Sheep + Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz — Sirens of Spring Tour 6 with talented local lesbians (4/18)

— Sirens of Spring Tour 6 with talented local lesbians (4/18) Banners (4/19)

(4/19) The 420 Jam Band Revue w/special guests Surprise Attack, Bunny Man Bridge, Albino Rhino, and Derd Berner — Heady Entertainment presents (4/20)

— Heady Entertainment presents (4/20) Digitour: Arctic Lights (4/21)

(4/21) DC Swing!’s “Groovin, Soulin’, & Swingin’ (4/22)

(4/22) Fatai — Blank Canvas Tour 2018 (4/22)

— Blank Canvas Tour 2018 (4/22) Insolence + The Generics + The Posers (4/23)

(4/23) Wreckless Eric w/The Paranoid Style (4/24)

(4/24) Bettysoo, Grace Pettis, Rebecca Loebe — Sirens of South Austin (4/26)

— Sirens of South Austin (4/26) Rend Collective Good News Tour (4/27, McLean Bible Church)

(4/27, McLean Bible Church) Sub-Radio w/FIVES, Throwing Plates (4/27)

(4/27) Eric Brace, Peter Cooper & Thomm Jutz Trio (4/28)

(4/28) Emo Night Brooklyn (4/28)

(4/28) Stealing Oceans feat. Mutual Groove — A ConnerString Foundation Benefit Show (5/3)

— A ConnerString Foundation Benefit Show (5/3) TFDI feat. Tony Lucca, Jay Nash, Matt Duke (5/4)

(5/4) Clay Cook (5/6)

(5/6) The Mother Hips (5/8)

(5/8) Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/Sun-Dried Vibes, Roots of a Rebellion — Illuminate Spring Tour 2018 (5/11)

— Illuminate Spring Tour 2018 (5/11) The Brevet w/von Grey (5/12)

(5/12) Elvana w/Amish in Chains — “The World’s Finest Elvis-Fronted Tribute to Nirvana” (5/16)

— “The World’s Finest Elvis-Fronted Tribute to Nirvana” (5/16) Adam Ezra Group (5/17)

(5/17) Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (5/18)

(5/18) Blue Water Highway (5/19)

(5/19) Song Garden and Friends — CD Release of Bluebird Dragonfly (5/20)

— CD Release of Bluebird Dragonfly (5/20) Matt Costa w/special guest Elizabeth and the Catapult (5/21)

(5/21) Luca Stricagnoli & Calum Graham — Candyrat Guitar Night (5/24)

— Candyrat Guitar Night (5/24) The Trashcan Sinatras (5/26)

(5/26) Popa Chubby (5/31)

(5/31) Laurence Juber (6/1)

(6/1) Séan McCann (of Great Big Sea) (6/3)

(6/3) McLean High School & Longfellow Middle School Big Band Jam (6/9)

(6/9) Tracy Bonham & Blake Morgan (6/14)

(6/14) Steve Forbert (6/15)

(6/15) Vance Gilbert (6/17)

(6/17) Implausibly Alive — Little Songs Live 2018 (6/23)

— Little Songs Live 2018 (6/23) Jack Broadbent (6/30)

(6/30) Jammin Java’s Mid-Atlantic Band Battle #19 — Prelims (7/1-5)

— Prelims (7/1-5) Mike Farris (7/6)

(7/6) Alex Guthrie w/Amy Andrews — Atlanta-based singer-songwriter who has become known as “the guy from the Jennifer Hudson commercial” (7/14)

— Atlanta-based singer-songwriter who has become known as “the guy from the Jennifer Hudson commercial” (7/14) Preston Reed (8/2)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

Journey, Def Leppard (6/8)

(6/8) Dave Matthews Band (6/9)

(6/9) Slayer (6/10)

(6/10) Kenny Chesney — Trip Around The Sound Tour (6/15)

— Trip Around The Sound Tour (6/15) Poison w/special guest Cheap Trick (6/17)

(6/17) Thirty Seconds to Mars (6/26)

(6/26) Foreigner — Juke Box Heroes Tour (6/29)

— Juke Box Heroes Tour (6/29) Rascal Flatts — Back To US Tour 2018 (6/30)

— Back To US Tour 2018 (6/30) Imagine Dragons — Evolve Tour (7/2)

— Evolve Tour (7/2) Lynyrd Skynyrd — Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour (7/7)

— Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour (7/7) Steely Dan with the Doobie Brothers — The Summer of Living Dangerously (7/10)

— The Summer of Living Dangerously (7/10) Styx, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts w/special guests Tesla (7/13)

(7/13) Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson — Twins of Evil (7/21)

— Twins of Evil (7/21) Weezer, Pixies (7/22)

(7/22) Chicago, REO Speedwagon (7/25)

(7/25) Kesha and Macklemore (7/28)

(7/28) Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage — End of the World Tour (8/1)

— End of the World Tour (8/1) Jimmy Buffett (8/4)

(8/4) Pentatonix — Today’s acappella stars (8/12)

— Today’s acappella stars (8/12) Niall Horan — Flicker World Tour (8/31)

KENNEDY CENTER

Myra Melford with Snowy Egret — A KC Jazz Club performance with American avant-garde jazz pianist/composer and her quintet (3/10, Terrace Gallery)

— A KC Jazz Club performance with American avant-garde jazz pianist/composer and her quintet (3/10, Terrace Gallery) Direct Current: Mason Bates’s Mercury Soul — A “classical rave” blending contemporary classical with electronica, plus projected visuals and immersive stagecraft (3/15, 9:30 Club)

— A “classical rave” blending contemporary classical with electronica, plus projected visuals and immersive stagecraft (3/15, 9:30 Club) Renée Fleming VOICES: Ute Lemper’s Paris Days, Berlin Nights — Internationally renowned German cabaret artist is joined by Vogler String Quartet (3/16, Eisenhower Theater)

— Internationally renowned German cabaret artist is joined by Vogler String Quartet (3/16, Eisenhower Theater) Shabazz Palaces — Avant-garde Seattle-based hip-hop duo featuring Digable Planets alumnus Ishmael Butler and Tendai “Baba” Maraire (3/17, Millennium Stage)

— Avant-garde Seattle-based hip-hop duo featuring Digable Planets alumnus Ishmael Butler and Tendai “Baba” Maraire (3/17, Millennium Stage) Lynda Carter: Red, Rock N’ Blues — TV’s original Wonder Woman returns with her band for a high-energy romp through pop, jazz, and blues standards and originals (3/17, Terrace Theater)

— TV’s original Wonder Woman returns with her band for a high-energy romp through pop, jazz, and blues standards and originals (3/17, Terrace Theater) Joel Ross — Discovery Artist in the KC Jazz Club (3/17, Terrace Gallery)

— Discovery Artist in the KC Jazz Club (3/17, Terrace Gallery) Akua Allrich — Jazz vocalist and D.C. native returns to the Kennedy Center to showcase her blend of jazz, blues, soul, and pan-African music (3/24, Terrace Gallery)

— Jazz vocalist and D.C. native returns to the Kennedy Center to showcase her blend of jazz, blues, soul, and pan-African music (3/24, Terrace Gallery) August Greene — Newly formed supergroup of emcee Common, pianist and composer Robert Glasper, and percussionist and producer Karriem Riggins performs a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and soul (3/29, Concert Hall)

— Newly formed supergroup of emcee Common, pianist and composer Robert Glasper, and percussionist and producer Karriem Riggins performs a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and soul (3/29, Concert Hall) NSO Pops: Black Violin — Showcasing dynamic music style bridging hip-hop beats and lyrical melodies with classical instrumentation and technique (4/4, Concert Hall)

— Showcasing dynamic music style bridging hip-hop beats and lyrical melodies with classical instrumentation and technique (4/4, Concert Hall) Afro Blue — Howard University’s “vocal big band” and finalist on NBC’s The Sing-Off show off their sensational singing skills (4/6, Terrace Gallery)

— Howard University’s “vocal big band” and finalist on NBC’s The Sing-Off show off their sensational singing skills (4/6, Terrace Gallery) 2018 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert The National Endowment for the Arts presents its latest crop of masters with a free concert featuring pianist Joanne Brackeen, guitarist Pat Metheny, vocalist Dianne Reeves, and producer Todd Barkan (4/16, Concert Hall)

The National Endowment for the Arts presents its latest crop of masters with a free concert featuring pianist Joanne Brackeen, guitarist Pat Metheny, vocalist Dianne Reeves, and producer Todd Barkan (4/16, Concert Hall) Meshell Ndegeocello — The bisexual D.C.-bred visionary vocalist and bassist returns in support of Ventriloquism, an album of imaginative covers (4/26, Terrace Theater)

— The bisexual D.C.-bred visionary vocalist and bassist returns in support of Ventriloquism, an album of imaginative covers (4/26, Terrace Theater) Celebrate Mary Lou Williams — Eliane Elias, Amina Claudine Myers, and Anat Cohen perform a tribute to a female jazz pioneer (5/5, Terrace Theater)

— Eliane Elias, Amina Claudine Myers, and Anat Cohen perform a tribute to a female jazz pioneer (5/5, Terrace Theater) Artes de Cuba: Omara Portuondo — Multi-week, multi-genre festival celebrating Cuban culture kicks off with the “Diva of Buena Vista Social Club” and performances by other Artes de Cuba artists, including Cubadisco pianist Rolando Luna, the Havana Lyceum Orchestra, jazz composer/pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, composer/musician Yosvany Terry, and Orchestra Miguel Faílde (5/8, Eisenhower)

— Multi-week, multi-genre festival celebrating Cuban culture kicks off with the “Diva of Buena Vista Social Club” and performances by other Artes de Cuba artists, including Cubadisco pianist Rolando Luna, the Havana Lyceum Orchestra, jazz composer/pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, composer/musician Yosvany Terry, and Orchestra Miguel Faílde (5/8, Eisenhower) Artes de Cuba: Yissy & Bandancha — Only 25, Yissy Garcia has already become an iconic figure of female percussion in Cuba, performing with her band a blend of Latin jazz, funk, and electronic music (5/9, Eisenhower)

— Only 25, Yissy Garcia has already become an iconic figure of female percussion in Cuba, performing with her band a blend of Latin jazz, funk, and electronic music (5/9, Eisenhower) Artes de Cuba: Adonis Gonzalez, piano & Mauricio Herrera, percussion — Classical keys and Cuban rhythms collide in a one-of-a-kind mashup (5/10, Millennium)

— Classical keys and Cuban rhythms collide in a one-of-a-kind mashup (5/10, Millennium) Artes de Cuba: Yosvany Terry Afro-Cuban Sextet — Saxophonist, percussionist, and cultural bearer of Afro-Cuban tradition blends exquisite post-bebop and ceremonial music with rhythms and chants from Cuba and West Africa (5/10, Terrace Gallery)

— Saxophonist, percussionist, and cultural bearer of Afro-Cuban tradition blends exquisite post-bebop and ceremonial music with rhythms and chants from Cuba and West Africa (5/10, Terrace Gallery) Artes de Cuba: Havana Lyceum Orchestra w/soloists Ulises Hernández, piano, and Alí Arango, guitar (5/10, Terrace Theater)

(5/10, Terrace Theater) Artes de Cuba: Orquesta Miguel Faílde — Celebrating the danzon, or national dance and music of Cuba (5/11, Millennium)

— Celebrating the danzon, or national dance and music of Cuba (5/11, Millennium) Artes de Cuba: Zule Guerra & Quinteto Blues de Habana — Woman-led azz quintet influenced by the music of the African Diaspora and Latin America (5/11, Terrace Gallery)

— Woman-led azz quintet influenced by the music of the African Diaspora and Latin America (5/11, Terrace Gallery) Artes de Cuba: Aldo López-Gavilán and Jorge Luis Pacheco — Two of Cuba’s premier jazz pianists join forces for a singular concert (5/12, Terrace Theater)

— Two of Cuba’s premier jazz pianists join forces for a singular concert (5/12, Terrace Theater) Artes de Cuba: Aymée Nuviola w/Dr. Ed Calle Grammy-nominated multi-genre artist performs with Latin Grammy winner, one of the most recorded saxophonists in history (5/13, Terrace Theater)

Grammy-nominated multi-genre artist performs with Latin Grammy winner, one of the most recorded saxophonists in history (5/13, Terrace Theater) Artes de Cuba: La Dame Blanche — An explosive mix of hip-hop, nu cumbia, reggae, and Latin beats from Cuban singer, flutist, and percussionist (5/15, Millennium)

— An explosive mix of hip-hop, nu cumbia, reggae, and Latin beats from Cuban singer, flutist, and percussionist (5/15, Millennium) Artes de Cuba: The Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Cuban Experience — Five-piece ensemble led by Dizzy Gillespie’s bassist John Lee showcases the unique rhythms and well-loved melodies from Gillespie’s oeuvre of Cuban bebop, or Cu-bop (5/16, Millennium)

— Five-piece ensemble led by Dizzy Gillespie’s bassist John Lee showcases the unique rhythms and well-loved melodies from Gillespie’s oeuvre of Cuban bebop, or Cu-bop (5/16, Millennium) Artes de Cuba: Haydée Milanés & Trio — An influential singer in the Cuban fusion scene whose father was one of the founders of the Cuban nueva trova (5/16, Eisenhower)

— An influential singer in the Cuban fusion scene whose father was one of the founders of the Cuban nueva trova (5/16, Eisenhower) Artes de Cuba: La Reyna y La Real — Musical duo merges rap with other genres and styles with a Cuban flare and from a feminist perspective in the male-dominated genre (5/17, Terrace Gallery)

— Musical duo merges rap with other genres and styles with a Cuban flare and from a feminist perspective in the male-dominated genre (5/17, Terrace Gallery) Artes de Cuba: Dafnis Prieto — Cuban percussionist’s revolutionary drumming techniques and compositions have had a powerful impact on the Latin and jazz music scenes (5/18, Terrace Gallery)

— Cuban percussionist’s revolutionary drumming techniques and compositions have had a powerful impact on the Latin and jazz music scenes (5/18, Terrace Gallery) Artes de Cuba: The López-Nussa Family (5/18, Terrace Theater)

(5/18, Terrace Theater) Artes de Cuba: Los Van Van — Latin Grammy® winners fusing son montuno, rumba, funk, disco, hip-hop, salsa, and pop (5/19, Eisenhower)

— Latin Grammy® winners fusing son montuno, rumba, funk, disco, hip-hop, salsa, and pop (5/19, Eisenhower) Artes de Cuba: Tiempo Libre — Grammy-nominated group performs Cuban timba, a blend of Latin jazz and Cuban son (5/20, Millennium)

— Grammy-nominated group performs Cuban timba, a blend of Latin jazz and Cuban son (5/20, Millennium) Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis — A swinging tribute to Leonard Bernstein from trumpet master and the ensemble he leads (5/20, Concert Hall)

— A swinging tribute to Leonard Bernstein from trumpet master and the ensemble he leads (5/20, Concert Hall) Carla Bley and Charlie Haden’s Liberation Music Orchestra — “A Salute to Charlie Haden” (6/1, Terrace Theater)

LEVINE SCHOOL OF MUSIC

JazzFest 2018 — This year’s festival includes: Opening Night Jam Session featuring Levine Jazz Program Chair Gary Prince and members of the Levine Jazz Faculty (4/13, Lang Recital Hall); Bass Lines, Grooves, and More, a master class with Levine Faculty member and jazz bassist Mikel Combs (4/14, Lang); Masterclass with steel drum expert Victor Provost (4/14, Lang); Big Stuff: The Jazz Side of Leonard Bernstein — Pianist Paul Bratcher , bassist Tim Wolfe , and drummer Andrew Hare perform theater selections reimagined for the modern jazz trio (4/14, Polinger Performance Hall, Maryland Campus Silver Spring); Masterclass with NEA Jazz Master David Liebman , head of the International Association of Schools of Jazz (4/15, Polinger); The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra , led by Levine Jazz Faculty member Brad Linde (4/15, Polinger)

— This year’s festival includes: Opening Night Jam Session featuring Levine Jazz Program Chair and members of the (4/13, Lang Recital Hall); Bass Lines, Grooves, and More, a master class with Levine Faculty member and jazz bassist (4/14, Lang); Masterclass with steel drum expert (4/14, Lang); Big Stuff: The Jazz Side of Leonard Bernstein — Pianist , bassist , and drummer perform theater selections reimagined for the modern jazz trio (4/14, Polinger Performance Hall, Maryland Campus Silver Spring); Masterclass with NEA Jazz Master , head of the International Association of Schools of Jazz (4/15, Polinger); The , led by Levine Jazz Faculty member Brad Linde (4/15, Polinger) Bernstein Rocks! American Idiot — Members of Levine’s rock department trace Bernstein and in particular West Side Story‘s influence on Green Day’s seminal album, performed by Jeremy Castillo and Eric Ulreich on electric guitar, Sean Peterson on bass, and Manny Arciniega on drums (5/5, MD Campus)

— Members of Levine’s rock department trace Bernstein and in particular West Side Story‘s influence on Green Day’s seminal album, performed by Jeremy Castillo and Eric Ulreich on electric guitar, Sean Peterson on bass, and Manny Arciniega on drums (5/5, MD Campus) Jazz Jam — An opportunity for musicians of any age and proficiency to experience an improvised jazz jam, facilitated monthly by Levine jazz faculty members (5/12, Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda)

— An opportunity for musicians of any age and proficiency to experience an improvised jazz jam, facilitated monthly by Levine jazz faculty members (5/12, Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda) Spring String Fling! — Levine’s annual strings day festival with open-to-all group concert (6/11, MD Campus)

— Levine’s annual strings day festival with open-to-all group concert (6/11, MD Campus) Blues Jam (6/16, MD Campus)

LIVE! AT 10TH AND G

Morehouse College Glee Club and Quartet — One of the longest-standing, all-male collegiate choral groups performs a free concert of repertoire ranging from African-American heritage compositions to arrangements of modern popular music (3/23)

— One of the longest-standing, all-male collegiate choral groups performs a free concert of repertoire ranging from African-American heritage compositions to arrangements of modern popular music (3/23) Un Cruce de Caminos: Minnesota meets Puerto Rico — Minnetonka High School Concert Choir performs, as guests of Semilla Cultural, a benefit for victims of Hurricane Maria, featuring the music and rhythms of Puerto Rico and dynamic choral arrangements (3/24)

LINCOLN THEATRE

Lucius w/Ethan Gruska — An acoustic show by this sharp pop band led by harmonizing twin-looking female singers (3/23)

— An acoustic show by this sharp pop band led by harmonizing twin-looking female singers (3/23) James Bay (4/2)

(4/2) Max Raabe & Palast Orchester (4/11)

(4/11) Rick Astley (4/18)

(4/18) MOE. (4/20)

(4/20) George Ezra w/Noah Kahan (4/26)

(4/26) Calexico w/Ryley Walker (4/27)

(4/27) Robyn Hitchcock and His L.A. Squires w/Tristen (4/28)

(4/28) Jessie Ware (5/11)

(5/11) The Kills w/Dream Wife (5/14)

(5/14) The Kooks w/Barns Courtney (5/26)

(5/26) Gay Men’s Chorus: TransAmerica (6/2-3)

(6/2-3) Gomez — Bring It On 20th Anniversary Tour (6/9)

— Bring It On 20th Anniversary Tour (6/9) Eels (6/11)

(6/11) Yann Tiersen (6/17)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

M3 Rock Festival w/Queensrÿche, Kix, and Ace Frehley — Two-day event also features Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Y&T, Faster Pussycat, and Nelson with headliner Kix on Friday, and Night Ranger, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Loudness, Last In Line, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto with headliners Queensrÿche and Frehley Saturday (5/4-5)

— Two-day event also features Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Y&T, Faster Pussycat, and Nelson with headliner Kix on Friday, and Night Ranger, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Loudness, Last In Line, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto with headliners Queensrÿche and Frehley Saturday (5/4-5) M3 Southern Rock Classic w/The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, and The Outlaws — Pure Prairie League, The Georgia Satellites, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, and 1 Nite Stand also appear (5/6)

— Pure Prairie League, The Georgia Satellites, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, and 1 Nite Stand also appear (5/6) Dierks Bentley w/Brothers Osborne, LANCO — Mountain High Tour (5/18)

— Mountain High Tour (5/18) Jason Aldean w/Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, Dee Jay Silver (5/24)

(5/24) Florida Georgia Line (6/7)

(6/7) Ray LaMontagne w/Neko Case — Part Of The Light Tour (6/20)

— Part Of The Light Tour (6/20) Sugarland w/Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen — A night of country pop under the stars (7/14)

— A night of country pop under the stars (7/14) Dispatch w/Nahko and Medicine for the People, Raye Zaragoza (7/21)

(7/21) David Byrne w/Benjamin Clementine (7/28)

(7/28) Vans Warped Tour — Now in its 24th and final year, organizers have invited many veteran bands to perform on this national tour presented by Journeys, including Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Less Than Jake, Underoath, We The Kings, and Tonight Alive, plus up-and-coming acts such as State Champs, Trash Boat, Don Broco, Grayscale, Waterparks, Real Friends, and Movements (7/29)

— Now in its 24th and final year, organizers have invited many veteran bands to perform on this national tour presented by Journeys, including Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Less Than Jake, Underoath, We The Kings, and Tonight Alive, plus up-and-coming acts such as State Champs, Trash Boat, Don Broco, Grayscale, Waterparks, Real Friends, and Movements (7/29) Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/Russell Dickerson (8/2)

(8/2) Jason Mraz (8/10)

(8/10) Phish — Three nights of shows for a full weekend of jammin’ in the woods (8/11-13)

— Three nights of shows for a full weekend of jammin’ in the woods (8/11-13) Kenny Chesney w/Old Dominion (8/22)

THE MEYERHOFF

BSO Pulse: Valerie June — After a pre-concert party with live music, drink specials, and food from hip local purveyors comes a concert in three parts: The Baltimore Symphony conducted by Nicholas Hersh goes first, then this noteworthy gospel-informed jazz/blues artist, and finally all of the musicians come together for an original merger of classical and indie music (3/22)

— After a pre-concert party with live music, drink specials, and food from hip local purveyors comes a concert in three parts: The Baltimore Symphony conducted by Nicholas Hersh goes first, then this noteworthy gospel-informed jazz/blues artist, and finally all of the musicians come together for an original merger of classical and indie music (3/22) BSO Pulse: Moon Taxi — Another three-part concert merging classical and indie music, this time focused on an alt-rock five-piece jam band out of Nashville (5/17)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

Widespread Panic (3/15-17)

(3/15-17) KEM — R&B star (3/18)

— R&B star (3/18) Air Supply (3/28)

(3/28) The Temptations and the Four Tops (5/4)

(5/4) Tom Jones (5/6)

(5/6) Boyz II Men (5/13)

(5/13) Luis Miguel (6/5)

(6/5) Steve Miller Band w/Peter Frampton (6/26)

(6/26) Rebelution + Special Guests — Free Rein Summer Tou (7/1)

— Free Rein Summer Tou (7/1) Britney Spears — Riding Cher’s sequined coattails from one gambling mecca to another (7/12-13)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

Crys Matthews w/Echo Bloom (3/10)

(3/10) Curley Taylor & Zydeco

FY5 w/The High and Wides (3/13)

(3/13) Sherman Ewing & John JoJo Hermann w/Jamie McLean Band (3/14)

(3/14) Kristin Hersh, Grant Lee Phillips (3/16)

(3/16) The Beat Hotel (3/17)

(3/17) Tosha Hill (3/20)

(3/20) The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Kim Wilson (3/21)

(3/21) Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra (3/22)

(3/22) The Revelers (3/23)

(3/23) Kyle Craft (3/24)

(3/24) Blair Crimmins and the Hookers (3/30)

(3/30) Revelator Hill w/Karen Jonas (3/31)

(3/31) Casey Neill and the Norway Rats (4/1)

(4/1) Jen Hartswick

Nick Cassarino (4/3)

Dom Flemons Duo — Black bluegrass act formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops (4/4)

— Black bluegrass act formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops (4/4) Forlorn Strangers (4/5)

(4/5) Jack Ingram w/Travis Meadows (4/7)

(4/7) Dwight “Black Cat” Carrier and the Zydeco Ro Doggs (4/8)

(4/8) Brendan James (5/12)

(5/12) Della Mae w/Only Lonesome (4/11)

(4/11) Love Canon (4/13)

(4/13) Tommy Castro & The Painkillers — Stompin’ Ground Tour (4/14)

— Stompin’ Ground Tour (4/14) Anna and Elizabeth w/Mark Fosson (4/15)

(4/15) The Brother Brothers (4/18)

(4/18) The Big Lebowski Show (4/19)

(4/19) The Last Revel w/The Novel Ideas (4/20)

(4/20) Motel Radio, Quiet Hollers (4/21)

(4/21) The Heavy Pets w/Magnolia Blue (4/25)

(4/25) Sarah Shook and the Disarmers (4/26)

(4/26) The Riverbreaks w/Suspect Class (4/28)

(4/28) Jon Stickley Trio — Genre-defying, explosive instrumental group from Asheville, N.C. (4/29)

— Genre-defying, explosive instrumental group from Asheville, N.C. (4/29) Shawn James (5/3)

(5/3) Dead Winter Carpenters (5/4)

(5/4) Ruben Moreno (5/6)

(5/6) Brendan James (5/12)

(5/12) Carsie Blanton (5/18)

(5/18) Chuck Brown Band (5/19)

(5/19) Kingsley Flood w/Glenn Yoder and the Western Stages, Humble Fire (6/9)

ROCK AND ROLL HOTEL

Ezra Furman w/Anna Burch (3/10)

(3/10) Skinny Lister w/Will Varley (3/13)

(3/13) The 9 Songwriter Series (3/15)

(3/15) Down The Rabbit Hole w/Buddhagraph Spaceship, the Kind Thieves, FORCeS, Mettabbana — Progress Festival and the Appalachian Jamwich present (3/16)

— Progress Festival and the Appalachian Jamwich present (3/16) The Captivators w/The Fuss, Stratus Fear (3/17)

(3/17) Earthless w/Kikagaku Moyo, JJUUJJUU (3/20)

(3/20) The Wedding Present w/Terry De Castro (3/21)

(3/21) Agent Orange w/The Atom Age, Walk the Plank, The Alements (3/22)

(3/22) Marlon Williams — Make Way For Love Tour (3/23)

— Make Way For Love Tour (3/23) Palm w/The Spirit of the Beehive, Wildhoney (3/24)

(3/24) Beastie Boys Vs. Outkast — DJ-driven party (3/30)

— DJ-driven party (3/30) Lionize w/Tomato Dodgers, You Bred Raptors?, XK Scenario (3/31)

(3/31) Superorganism w/Helena Deland (4/3)

(4/3) Screaming Females w/Thou, Hirs (4/4)

(4/4) Sorority Noise w/Remo Drive, Jelani Sei (4/7)

(4/7) Kings Kaleidoscope w/Propaganda (4/11)

(4/11) Frenship w/Yoke Lore (4/12)

(4/12) Titus Andronicus w/Rick Maguire from Pile (4/13)

(4/13) Lucy Dacus w/And The Kids, Adult Mom (4/14)

(4/14) Caitlyn Smith (4/15)

(4/15) The Cactus Blossoms (4/17)

(4/17) Russian Circles w/King Woman (4/18)

(4/18) IAMX (4/19)

(4/19) Trouble Funk w/Loud Boyz, Dagger Moon, Weed Is Weed — Capitol Hemp 10th Year Anniversary Celebration (4/20)

— Capitol Hemp 10th Year Anniversary Celebration (4/20) Metalachi w/Atomic Mosquitos — DC Brau 7 Year Anniversary Party (4/21)

— DC Brau 7 Year Anniversary Party (4/21) Preoccupations w/Freak Heat Waves (4/24)

(4/24) Eli Lev & The Fortunes Found w/Broke Royals, Mighty Brother (4/25)

(4/25) Hawthorne Heights w/Hotel Books, Sienna Skies, Heavy Things (4/26)

(4/26) White Ford Bronco (4/27)

(4/27) Protest The Hero w/Good Tiger, Destrage — Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour (5/1)

— Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour (5/1) Forth Wanderers & Hoops (5/3)

(5/3) Mt. Joy (5/4)

(5/4) The Weeks w/Becca Mancari — Mississippi glam rock (5/5)

— Mississippi glam rock (5/5) Fu Manchu w/Mos Generator (5/9)

(5/9) Dwarves (5/10)

(5/10) Sloan (5/11)

(5/11) Eli “Paperboy” Reed and High & Mighty Brass Band (5/12)

(5/12) Har Mar Superstar — Sings Sam Cooke (5/13)

— Sings Sam Cooke (5/13) King Tuff w/Cut Worms (5/16)

(5/16) Damien Jurado (5/21)

(5/21) Two Feet w/Absofacto (5/30)

(5/30) Sunflower Bean w/The Nude Party (6/2)

(6/2) Mykki Blanco — The non-binary genderqueer post-homo-hop musical artist whose debut album Mykki has some strong words to say about a lot of things, in a lot of genres (6/8)

— The non-binary genderqueer post-homo-hop musical artist whose debut album Mykki has some strong words to say about a lot of things, in a lot of genres (6/8) CupcakKe — The sexually provocative female rapper (6/9)

— The sexually provocative female rapper (6/9) Middle Kids — Young Australian power-pop/rock trio led by singer/guitarist Hannah Joy seem destined for greater success (6/15)

— Young Australian power-pop/rock trio led by singer/guitarist Hannah Joy seem destined for greater success (6/15) We Are Scientists (6/26)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

Wolfgang Voigt: GAS — A co-founder of the Germany-based electronica and techno label Kompakt presents a sinister work of sound art based on highly condensed classical sound sources (3/25)

— A co-founder of the Germany-based electronica and techno label Kompakt presents a sinister work of sound art based on highly condensed classical sound sources (3/25) Aaron Diehl Trio — Best known as vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant’s ace collaborator, pianist Aaron Diehl takes the stage with his trio in an all-instrumental showcase (4/7)

— Best known as vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant’s ace collaborator, pianist Aaron Diehl takes the stage with his trio in an all-instrumental showcase (4/7) Cry Cry Cry — Lucy Kaplansky, Richard Shindell, and Dar Williams revive their celebrated folk-pop collaboration for their first performances in 19 years (4/8)

— Lucy Kaplansky, Richard Shindell, and Dar Williams revive their celebrated folk-pop collaboration for their first performances in 19 years (4/8) The Aca-Challenge — The Alexandria Harmonizers present the a cappella competition, this year featuring post-collegiate contestants The Workshop from New York, Connect from Hartford, and Word of Mouth from D.C., and collegiate contestants The Bluestones from James Madison University, Out of the Blue from Yale University, and DaCadence from University of Maryland. Emceed by Deke Sharon, billed as the the godfather of contemporary a cappella (4/14)

— The Alexandria Harmonizers present the a cappella competition, this year featuring post-collegiate contestants The Workshop from New York, Connect from Hartford, and Word of Mouth from D.C., and collegiate contestants The Bluestones from James Madison University, Out of the Blue from Yale University, and DaCadence from University of Maryland. Emceed by Deke Sharon, billed as the the godfather of contemporary a cappella (4/14) Nancy and Beth — Actors Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt form the self-described punk-showbiz band Nancy And Beth, a showcase in harmony, hypnotic dancing, and spoken pleasantries (4/29)

— Actors Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt form the self-described punk-showbiz band Nancy And Beth, a showcase in harmony, hypnotic dancing, and spoken pleasantries (4/29) Chelsey Green & The Green Project — Washington Performing Arts presents a concert fusing traditional classical technique with various genres including R&B, pop, soul, funk, jazz, alternative, hip-hop, and gospel (5/12)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

Jessica Lea Mayfield w/T. Hardy Morris, Patrick Damphier (3/10)

(3/10) Anais Mitchell w/Charlotte Cornfield (3/16)

(3/16) Soft Glas w/Mr. Daywalker, Cramer and Greenss (3/17)

(3/17) Justine Skye (3/21)

(3/21) Crystal Bowersox — LGBTQ-identified American Idol alum (3/23)

— LGBTQ-identified American Idol alum (3/23) Womxn Fuck Shit Up DC Fest — The Coolots, Sheila, Julia Weldon, Michi, More AM Than FM, Wasi, Katie Hargrove, The Txlips, all celebrating the “incomparable badass-ness of womxn in music and art.” A benefit for Casa Ruby (3/24)

— The Coolots, Sheila, Julia Weldon, Michi, More AM Than FM, Wasi, Katie Hargrove, The Txlips, all celebrating the “incomparable badass-ness of womxn in music and art.” A benefit for Casa Ruby (3/24) Caleborate w/Ciscero, Alexander Mack (3/25)

(3/25) Daddy Issues w/Baby Grill (3/30)

(3/30) Caroline Rose w/Henry Jamison (3/31)

(3/31) Nothing, Nowhere w/Shinigami, Lil Lotus, Jay Vee (4/3)

(4/3) CIFIKA w/FEE Lion (4/4)

(4/4) Ravyn Lenae — Crush Tour (4/5)

— Crush Tour (4/5) Field Report w/Campdogzz (4/6)

(4/6) Cuchulain Kelly (4/7)

(4/7) Ruby Boots (4/10)

(4/10) Maxo Kream w/Cuz Lightyear — Punken Tour (4/11)

— Punken Tour (4/11) Nonchalant & Enoch 7th Prophet w/CalRips, Subliminal Thought, ADST Music, DJ King Cee, Flawless (4/12)

(4/12) Club 27 w/No Requests the DJ — EZKO presents (4/13)

— EZKO presents (4/13) Dead Horses (4/14)

(4/14) Layne w/Selfish Things (4/15)

(4/15) Walker Lukens (4/19)

(4/19) Wild Ones (4/20)

(4/20) The Great Heights Band w/Eternal Boy, Party Like It’s…and Awthentik (4/21)

(4/21) Michigander (4/25)

(4/25) Land of Talk (4/26)

(4/26) Magna Carda (5/3)

(5/3) Amber Mark (5/6)

(5/6) Malu Trevejo (5/10)

(5/10) Jorja Smith (5/13)

(5/13) Thunderpussy (5/13)

(5/13) American Pleasure Club (FKA Teen Suicide) w/Special Explosion (5/22)

(5/22) Scott Helman (6/5)

THE STATE THEATRE

Hollywood Nights — A True Bob Seger Experience (3/10)

— A True Bob Seger Experience (3/10) Headed for the Hills w/the Ampersand Stingband — Colorado bluegrass (3/14)

— Colorado bluegrass (3/14) Saved by the 90’s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers — St. Patrick’s Day Party (3/17)

— St. Patrick’s Day Party (3/17) Slippery When Wet — The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute (3/30)

— The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute (3/30) ZoSo — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (3/31)

— The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (3/31) Tainted Cabaret (4/13)

(4/13) Almost Queen (4/14)

(4/14) Buckethead (4/21)

(4/21) Blind Melon (5/4)

(5/4) Jimmie’s Chicken Shack — 25th Anniversary Show (5/18)

— 25th Anniversary Show (5/18) Donna The Buffalo (5/19)

(5/19) On The Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute (7/10)

STRATHMORE

AIR: Drew Kid — Strathmore presents concerts by up-and-coming artists part of its select annual Artists-in-Residence guidance program, including this Filipino-American jazz musician (3/14, 3/28, The Mansion)

— Strathmore presents concerts by up-and-coming artists part of its select annual Artists-in-Residence guidance program, including this Filipino-American jazz musician (3/14, 3/28, The Mansion) Hot Club of San Francisco w/Isabelle Fontaine — Paying homage to Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli’s pioneering Quintette du Hot Club de France, with French chanteuse as special guest for a Meet Me In Paris concert (3/15, Mansion)

— Paying homage to Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli’s pioneering Quintette du Hot Club de France, with French chanteuse as special guest for a Meet Me In Paris concert (3/15, Mansion) “Weird Al” Yankovic w/Emo Phillips — “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” in which the foremost musical satirist offers an intimate evening of music focusing on original, non-parody songs (3/20, Music Center)

— “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” in which the foremost musical satirist offers an intimate evening of music focusing on original, non-parody songs (3/20, Music Center) The Joey Alexander Trio — Bali-born pianist was the youngest jazz artist ever nominated for a Grammy in 2015, when he was just 12 (3/23, Music Center)

— Bali-born pianist was the youngest jazz artist ever nominated for a Grammy in 2015, when he was just 12 (3/23, Music Center) k.d. Lang w/The Grigoryan Brothers — A 25th Anniversary Tour celebrating lesbian artist’s breakthrough album Ingénue featuring her biggest hit “Constant Craving” (3/25, Music Center)

— A 25th Anniversary Tour celebrating lesbian artist’s breakthrough album Ingénue featuring her biggest hit “Constant Craving” (3/25, Music Center) Diego El Cigala — Washington Performing Arts presents a performance by the Spaniard Billboard calls “the Sinatra of flamenco,” who has recently added salsa and tango to his repertoire (3/29, Music Center)

— Washington Performing Arts presents a performance by the Spaniard Billboard calls “the Sinatra of flamenco,” who has recently added salsa and tango to his repertoire (3/29, Music Center) Bobby McFerrin — “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” he’s still around (4/6, Music Center)

— “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” he’s still around (4/6, Music Center) Ranky Tanky (4/6, Mansion)

(4/6, Mansion) AIR: Chao Tian — A leading performer on the Chinese dulcimer and leader of the Always Folk Ensemble performs two concerts in honor of being selected a Strathmore Artist-In-Residence (4/11, 4/25, Mansion)

— A leading performer on the Chinese dulcimer and leader of the Always Folk Ensemble performs two concerts in honor of being selected a Strathmore Artist-In-Residence (4/11, 4/25, Mansion) Scrap Arts Music — Children of Metropolis chronicles a musician’s quest for identity in a changing world, performed by Canadian ensemble known for high-energy shows featuring athletic choreography and original percussive instruments made out of old bike parts, PVC pipes, and other recycled odds and ends (4/20, Music Center)

— Children of Metropolis chronicles a musician’s quest for identity in a changing world, performed by Canadian ensemble known for high-energy shows featuring athletic choreography and original percussive instruments made out of old bike parts, PVC pipes, and other recycled odds and ends (4/20, Music Center) Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain — All-singing, all-plucking ensemble, together for 31 years, return with more toe-tapping music, hilarious banter, and sheer superlative entertainment (4/21, Music Center)

— All-singing, all-plucking ensemble, together for 31 years, return with more toe-tapping music, hilarious banter, and sheer superlative entertainment (4/21, Music Center) Jeremy Schonfeld — Singer-songwriter, performer/composer offers a world-premiere theatrical concert based on the concept album Iron & Coal, a tribute to his father who perished in the Holocaust, and also featuring Rinde Eckert, Lincoln Clauss, Contemporaneous, the Alexandria Harmonizers, Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras of Strathmore, Young Artists of America, and the Strathmore Children’s Chorus (5/3-4, Music Center)

— Singer-songwriter, performer/composer offers a world-premiere theatrical concert based on the concept album Iron & Coal, a tribute to his father who perished in the Holocaust, and also featuring Rinde Eckert, Lincoln Clauss, Contemporaneous, the Alexandria Harmonizers, Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras of Strathmore, Young Artists of America, and the Strathmore Children’s Chorus (5/3-4, Music Center) AIR: Cecily — R&B-inflected, classically trained powerhouse vocalist is no stranger to local stages, but deserves this spotlight at Strathmore as one of its current Artists-In-Residence (5/9, 5/23, Mansion)

— R&B-inflected, classically trained powerhouse vocalist is no stranger to local stages, but deserves this spotlight at Strathmore as one of its current Artists-In-Residence (5/9, 5/23, Mansion) Strathmore Annual Spring Gala feat. Michael Feinstein — Toasting a season-long artistic collaboration between Strathmore and the Great American Songbook ambassador and featuring select guest performers deemed “tomorrow’s torchbearers” by the gay artist (5/12, Music Center)

— Toasting a season-long artistic collaboration between Strathmore and the Great American Songbook ambassador and featuring select guest performers deemed “tomorrow’s torchbearers” by the gay artist (5/12, Music Center) Strathmore Children’s Chorus — Music of the Americas presents classical and folk music representing more than 10 countries and six different languages (6/10, Music Center)

— Music of the Americas presents classical and folk music representing more than 10 countries and six different languages (6/10, Music Center) AIR: Josanne Francis — A concert showcasing this steelpan musician who in recent years has become the first steelpan soloist to perform at Carnegie Hall and also served as a guest musician on Bravo’s Top Chef (6/13, 6/27, Mansion)

— A concert showcasing this steelpan musician who in recent years has become the first steelpan soloist to perform at Carnegie Hall and also served as a guest musician on Bravo’s Top Chef (6/13, 6/27, Mansion) Herbie Hancock (6/24, Music Center)

(6/24, Music Center) Kristin Chenoweth — Everyone’s favorite Oklahoma-born soprano and Tony- and Emmy-winning star of stage and screen, from Wicked to American Gods (6/27, Music Center)

TEN TIGERS PARLOUR

Vintage — The Vintage Crew Djs spin the best in classic hip-hop, soul, breaks, reggae, and more in honor of the 35th anniversary of the first-of-its-kind hip-hop documentary Wild Style (3/15)

— The Vintage Crew Djs spin the best in classic hip-hop, soul, breaks, reggae, and more in honor of the 35th anniversary of the first-of-its-kind hip-hop documentary Wild Style (3/15) Doc Martin w/Buster — San Francisco DJ and producer spins a party presented by U Street Music Hall as an off-site toast to its 8th anniversary (3/16)

— San Francisco DJ and producer spins a party presented by U Street Music Hall as an off-site toast to its 8th anniversary (3/16) The Upbeats w/Slant vs. Ken Lazee — Another off-site party celebrating U Hall (3/17)

— Another off-site party celebrating U Hall (3/17) Josey Rebelle — British DJ known for seamlessly connecting the dots between house, techno, and disco (4/13)

— British DJ known for seamlessly connecting the dots between house, techno, and disco (4/13) Massimiliano Pagliara w/D’Adhemar (4/20)

(4/20) Heathered Pearls — A night of ambient music by Polish-born Brooklynite Jakub Alexander of the Ghostly International record label (5/5)

— A night of ambient music by Polish-born Brooklynite Jakub Alexander of the Ghostly International record label (5/5) Lobster Theremin — 5-Year Anniversary Tour (5/10)

— 5-Year Anniversary Tour (5/10) Earthen See & Relaxer (5/11)

(5/11) Amelie Lens — Techno producer/DJ heralded as “Belgium’s most exciting new export” (6/7)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

Crooked Colours w/Running Touch, Hazey Eyes (3/10)

(3/10) Trouble Funk w/Baronhawk, Sol Power All-Stars — A kickoff to a week of events toasting state-of-the-art subterranean venue’s 8th anniversary, headlined by a leading contemporary go-go band, with an eclectic gay DJ as main opening act (3/11)

— A kickoff to a week of events toasting state-of-the-art subterranean venue’s 8th anniversary, headlined by a leading contemporary go-go band, with an eclectic gay DJ as main opening act (3/11) Amy Shark w/MILCK — 9:30 Club presents (3/12)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/12) Craig David Presents TSS (3/13)

(3/13) Oddisee w/Good Company, Olivier St. Louis, Ras Nebyu — Another 8 Year Anniversary event (3/14)

— Another 8 Year Anniversary event (3/14) Autograf w/Ramzoid, Cofresi, Vanniety Kills — An 8 Year Anniversary event headlined by sharp future house trio from Chicago (3/15)

— An 8 Year Anniversary event headlined by sharp future house trio from Chicago (3/15) Moombahton Massive w/Nadastrom, SpydaT.E.K., Gingee — An 8 Year Anniversary event (3/16)

— An 8 Year Anniversary event (3/16) The Hunna and Coasts w/Courtship — 9:30 Club presents (3/17)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/17) Breakbot & Irfane w/Dabeull, Eau Claire — Another toast to 8 years (3/17)

— Another toast to 8 years (3/17) DMV Deep w/Saad Ashraf, Rawle Night Long — 8 More Years! 8 More Years! (3/17)

— 8 More Years! 8 More Years! (3/17) Nightmares on Wax w/LoveGrove — The anniversary celebrations go on and on (3/18)

— The anniversary celebrations go on and on (3/18) Chrome Sparks & Machinedrum (3/21)

(3/21) The Strypes — 9:30 Club presents (3/23)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/23) Goldroom — DJ set (3/23)

— DJ set (3/23) The Marmozets — 9:30 Club presents (3/24)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/24) EOTO (3/24)

(3/24) Vinyl Theatre/Vesperteen w/The Stolen (3/25)

(3/25) Hollie Cook w/Jenna Camille — 9:30 Club presents (3/260

— 9:30 Club presents (3/260 Albert Hammond Jr. w/The Marias — 9:30 Club presents (3/27)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/27) Digitalism — German techno-pop act, presented by the 9:30 Club (3/28)

— German techno-pop act, presented by the 9:30 Club (3/28) Rev909 — A Daft Punk/French House tribute also with indie-dance classics as played by DJs Will Eastman and Ozker plus visuals by Robin Bell (3/30)

— A Daft Punk/French House tribute also with indie-dance classics as played by DJs Will Eastman and Ozker plus visuals by Robin Bell (3/30) Curtis Harding w/Un Blonde — 9:30 Club presents (3/31)

— 9:30 Club presents (3/31) Deep Sugar DC w/Ultra Nate & Lisa Moody (3/31)

(3/31) Fujiya & Miyagi w/Annie Hart — 9:30 Club presents (4/1)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/1) Ripe — 9:30 Club presents (4/4)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/4) Chinese Man (4/5)

(4/5) Luca Lush (4/6)

(4/6) Colter Wall w/Jade Bird — 9:30 Club presents (4/7)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/7) Claptone w/Will Eastman (4/7)

(4/7) EU ft. Sugar Bear — “Go-Go returns to U Street” (4/8)

— “Go-Go returns to U Street” (4/8) Skizzy Mars — 9:30 Club presents (4/10)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/10) Pale Waves w/InHeaven — 9:30 Club presents (4/11)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/11) Opiuo (4/13)

(4/13) Maya Jane Coles w/Juana (4/14)

(4/14) Fisher w/Shawn Q (4/19)

(4/19) Lapalux & Daedelus w/Huxley Anne (4/20)

(4/20) Baths w/No Joy, Sasami Ashworth (4/21)

(4/21) Yung Gravy — 9:30 Club presents (4/23)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/23) MitiS w/Party Nails, PRXZM (4/25)

(4/25) Jeremy Loops — 9:30 Club presents (4/28)

— 9:30 Club presents (4/28) Geographer w/So Much Light — 9:30 Club presents (5/10)

— 9:30 Club presents (5/10) Hinds — 9:30 Club presents (5/11)

— 9:30 Club presents (5/11) Alice Glass w/Pictureplane — 9:30 Club presents (5/12)

— 9:30 Club presents (5/12) Billy Kenny (5/12)

(5/12) DJ Hype b2b DJ Hazard — 3D Productions and Badass Raves present (5/17)

— 3D Productions and Badass Raves present (5/17) Ed Rush & Optical (5/24)

(5/24) Jake Miller w/Devin Hayes — 9:30 Club presents (5/25)

UNION STAGE

The Low Anthem w/Mega Bob (3/10)

(3/10) Emo Night Brooklyn — A DJ night of dancing and raging to the style of music that was popular at the turn of the millennium and lives on to die-hard emotive screamer types to this day (3/10)

— A DJ night of dancing and raging to the style of music that was popular at the turn of the millennium and lives on to die-hard emotive screamer types to this day (3/10) Justin Nozuka + Good Old War w/River Matthews (3/13)

(3/13) Random Rab w/Plantrae — All Good presents (3/15)

— All Good presents (3/15) Matador! Soul Sounds w/Muscle Tough — All Good presents (3/16)

— All Good presents (3/16) Zion I + Lespecial — All Good presents (3/17)

— All Good presents (3/17) Sara Niemietz & W.G Snuffy Walden (3/18)

(3/18) Yamantaka w/Mystery Friends, Mock Identity — Sonic Titan’s Dirt: North American Tour 2018 (3/20)

— Sonic Titan’s Dirt: North American Tour 2018 (3/20) Yung Gleesh w/Beau Young Prince — Closed Sessions presents (3/21)

— Closed Sessions presents (3/21) No Vacation + Hot Flash Heat Wave w/Surf Rock Is Dead (3/22)

(3/22) Knuckle Puck w/Boston Manor, Free Throw, Hot Mulligan & Jetty Bones (3/23)

(3/23) Gang of Youths w/Common Holly (3/24)

(3/24) Kelly Lee Owens w/Carmen Villain, Blacklodge + EM.G (3/25)

(3/25) Jared & The Mill (3/28)

(3/28) Steve Moakler w/Corey Kent White — Born Ready Tour: Powered by Mack Trucks (3/29)

— Born Ready Tour: Powered by Mack Trucks (3/29) Lucy Rose w/Charlie Cunningham (3/30)

(3/30) Darlingside w/Twain (3/31)

(3/31) Laurel Halo w/Beautiful Swimmers (4/1)

(4/1) The 9 Songwriter Series (4/5)

(4/5) Cub Sport — Led by a gay couple, this electro-pop group are poised for and deserving of greater fame (4/6)

— Led by a gay couple, this electro-pop group are poised for and deserving of greater fame (4/6) The Prince & Michael Experience w/DJs Dave Paul, Marco (4/6)

(4/6) Fortunate Youth with special guest Ballyhoo!, plus Tatanka (4/7)

(4/7) David Wilcox + Carrie Newcomer (4/7, Miracle)

(4/7, Miracle) Run River North (4/8)

(4/8) Chaise Lounge (4/11)

(4/11) MANSIONAIR, Mikky Ekko, NOMBE — SiriusXM presents Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour (4/13)

— SiriusXM presents Alt Nation’s Advanced Placement Tour (4/13) Tyrone Wells w/Gabe Dixon Band (4/14)

(4/14) Maddie-palooza feat. The Speaks, Wandering Lies, DJ Oz — A #BraveLikeMaddie fundraiser for a girl and her family battling cancer (4/14)

— A #BraveLikeMaddie fundraiser for a girl and her family battling cancer (4/14) U.S. Girls — Heralded as the sharpest political pop artist around by none other than the New Yorker (4/15)

— Heralded as the sharpest political pop artist around by none other than the New Yorker (4/15) DUMBFOUNDEAD — The Yikes! Tour (4/16)

— The Yikes! Tour (4/16) Jeff Rosenstock w/Martha, Bad Moves (4/18)

(4/18) Son Little w/Howard (4/19)

(4/19) DC 420 Fest feat. Cris Jacobs Band + Haley Jane the Primates w/FeelFree — SweetWater Brewing Company presents this toast to a different substance (4/20)

— SweetWater Brewing Company presents this toast to a different substance (4/20) The Nighthawks (4/21)

(4/21) Roy Wood$ — Say Less Tour (4/23, 4/25)

— Say Less Tour (4/23, 4/25) Lindi Ortega w/Hugh Masterson (4/24)

(4/24) Southern Avenue — All Good presents (4/26)

— All Good presents (4/26) The Residents (4/27)

(4/27) White Ford Bronco — #CancerIsABish Benefit Concert by everyone’s favorite ’90s-pop-playing party band (4/28)

— #CancerIsABish Benefit Concert by everyone’s favorite ’90s-pop-playing party band (4/28) Cut Chemist — All Good presents (4/28)

— All Good presents (4/28) Jon Foreman (of Switchfoot) — The 25 Tour (4/30, Miracle)

— The 25 Tour (4/30, Miracle) Cheikh Ndoye & Friends featuring Baaba Maal

Faada Freddy w/Weedie Braimah, Raul Pineda, Nachito Herrera — Co-presented by Blues Alley (5/4)

Liza Anne Presents Fine But Dying w/Ian Ferguson (5/6)

(5/6) The New Mastersounds — All Good presents (5/8)

— All Good presents (5/8) Josh Rouse (5/9)

(5/9) Moon Boots — U Street Music Hall presents (5/10)

— U Street Music Hall presents (5/10) Runaway Gin — A Tribute to Phish, presented by All Good (5/11)

— A Tribute to Phish, presented by All Good (5/11) Jorja Smith w/Ama Lou (5/13)

(5/13) Kid Koala w/Adira Amram and the Experience, DJ Jester — The Vinyl Vaudeville Show (5/16)

— The Vinyl Vaudeville Show (5/16) Lawrence – The New Stuff Tour (5/17)

– The New Stuff Tour (5/17) Iceage (5/18)

(5/18) Basement + Citizen w/Pronoun, Souvenirs (5/19)

(5/19) Madison Beer (5/20)

(5/20) Carla Dal Forno w/Tess Roby (5/21)

(5/21) Suuns w/Facs (5/24)

(5/24) Stone Driver w/Black Dog Prowl, Fellowcraft (5/26)

(5/26) Laura Veirs w/The Hackles (5/27)

(5/27) Post Animal (6/2)

(6/2) Horse Feathers (6/6)

(6/6) TracyAnne and Danny 6/16)

6/16) Renegade — Recognized as the first Chicano rock band to gain acceptance in the U.S. (7/6)

WARNER THEATRE

Patti LaBelle — It’s not every season you get a chance to hear the original Lady Marmalade with a New Attitude. A concert presented by the Birchmere (4/7)

WASHINGTON WOMEN IN JAZZ FESTIVAL

Composer and pianist Amy K Bormet created this festival in 2011 to help foster more collaboration, performance, and support among the many female professionals in D.C.’s male-dominated jazz scene. The schedule for this year’s eighth annual event includes: Young Artist Showcase and Jam Session — Selected jazz women musicians in high school and college perform with the WWJF trio (3/10, Levine Music at THEARC)

Shannon Gunn’s Tribute to Women Composers + Visuals — Fresh arrangements of songs by women songwriters and lyricists of the 20th century plus more of-the-moment modern pieces written by band members and women currently on the scene (3/10, McEvoy Auditorium in Smithsonian American Art Museum)

— Fresh arrangements of songs by women songwriters and lyricists of the 20th century plus more of-the-moment modern pieces written by band members and women currently on the scene (3/10, McEvoy Auditorium in Smithsonian American Art Museum) WWJF Kickoff at the DC Jazz Jam (3/11, The Brixton)

(3/11, The Brixton) Judith Ferstl with Washington Women in Jazz Ensemble — A selection of new compositions from young Austrian double bass player and ensemble members Sarah Hughes on saxophone, Shana Tucker on cello, Bormet on piano, and Ana Barreiro on drums (3/13, Austrian Cultural Forum Washington, Embassy of Austria)

— A selection of new compositions from young Austrian double bass player and ensemble members Sarah Hughes on saxophone, Shana Tucker on cello, Bormet on piano, and Ana Barreiro on drums (3/13, Austrian Cultural Forum Washington, Embassy of Austria) Shana Tucker — North Carolina-based genre-bending Chamber Soul cellist and vocalist performs a concert with Bormet on piano, Karine Chapdelaine on bass, and Barreiro on drums (3/14, Hill Center)

— North Carolina-based genre-bending Chamber Soul cellist and vocalist performs a concert with Bormet on piano, Karine Chapdelaine on bass, and Barreiro on drums (3/14, Hill Center) Women of the Washington Jazz Arts Institute — A fundraising concert featuring Davey Yarborough on sax, Jessica Boykin-Settles on vocals, Bormet on piano, and Angel Bethea on drums (3/15)

— A fundraising concert featuring Davey Yarborough on sax, Jessica Boykin-Settles on vocals, Bormet on piano, and Angel Bethea on drums (3/15) Leigh Pilzer and the Washington Women in Jazz All-Stars — Baritone saxophonist is joined by Hailey Brinnel on trombone and vocals, Bormet on piano and vocals, Chapdelaine on bass, and Barreiro on drums (3/16, Westminster DC)

— Baritone saxophonist is joined by Hailey Brinnel on trombone and vocals, Bormet on piano and vocals, Chapdelaine on bass, and Barreiro on drums (3/16, Westminster DC) Amy K Bormet’s Ephemera with Isabel Escalante (3/16, McNeir Hall at Georgetown University)

(3/16, McNeir Hall at Georgetown University) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra w/Anna Webber and Angela Morris — Leaders of an ensemble of Brooklyn improvisers perform their cutting-edge jazz compositions with D.C.’s own 18-piece big band group that carries on despite the shuttering of its namesake U St venue (3/17, THEARC)

— Leaders of an ensemble of Brooklyn improvisers perform their cutting-edge jazz compositions with D.C.’s own 18-piece big band group that carries on despite the shuttering of its namesake U St venue (3/17, THEARC) Sarah Hughes — A concert featuring alto saxophonist and composer who leads the improvising jazz fusion ensemble Coy Fish also including Sam Burt on sax, Dan Ostrow on double bass, and Nate Scheible on percussion (3/18, Rhizome)

WESTMINSTER DC

One of 13 Presbyterian congregations to form the LGBTQ-affirming More Light Network 35 years ago, Westminster on the Southwest Waterfront is “not just a church” with progressive and inclusive worship and fellowship services, it also hosts “a weekly, straight-ahead jazz experience every Friday night.” Upcoming performances: Antonio Parker & Friends (3/9)

Leigh Pilzer & the Washington Women in Jazz Festival All-Stars (3/16)

(3/16) Celebrating Reuben Brown — A Joyful Jam with Allyn Johnson on piano, Charlie Young on saxophone, James King on bass, Nasar Abadey on drums, and others (3/23)

— A Joyful Jam with Allyn Johnson on piano, Charlie Young on saxophone, James King on bass, Nasar Abadey on drums, and others (3/23) Howard University Jazz Ensemble — Jazz Night at the Movies (3/30)

— Jazz Night at the Movies (3/30) Marshall Keys & Friends — Vocalist is joined by Benjie Porecki on the organ, Paul Pieper on guitar, Mark Prince on drums, and W. Allen Taylor on vocals (4/6)

— Vocalist is joined by Benjie Porecki on the organ, Paul Pieper on guitar, Mark Prince on drums, and W. Allen Taylor on vocals (4/6) Lena Seikaly: Inspired by Ella & Louis — Notable local jazz vocalist takes on the role of Fitzgerald while trumpeter Tom Williams emulates Satchmo accompanied by Chris Grasso on piano, Zach Pride on bass, and Quincy Phillips on drums (4/13)

— Notable local jazz vocalist takes on the role of Fitzgerald while trumpeter Tom Williams emulates Satchmo accompanied by Chris Grasso on piano, Zach Pride on bass, and Quincy Phillips on drums (4/13) Addison Brothers Salute — Let-Um-Play features the Addison brothers Frankie on sax and Tony on drums, with Hope Udobi on piano, Herman Bourney on bass, and Dupor Georges on trombone (4/20)

— Let-Um-Play features the Addison brothers Frankie on sax and Tony on drums, with Hope Udobi on piano, Herman Bourney on bass, and Dupor Georges on trombone (4/20) Tribute to Marian McPartland — A concert of The Three Divas, Jackie Warren on piano, Amy Shook on bass, and Sherrie Maricle on drums (4/27)

WOLF TRAP

