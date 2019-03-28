Dining Out for Life 2019: Your Complete Guide to Every Restaurant

A complete guide to all participating restaurants as of press time, by neighborhood, including meals and what percentage of each bill will be donated to Food & Friends. This year’s Dining Out for Life takes place on Thursday, April 4th. Please note that RESERVATIONS ARE SUGGESTED at most restaurants. Please call ahead or book online. For an up-to-date list of restaurants visit foodandfriends.org/diningout.

Washington, D.C.

Adams Morgan

18th & U Duplex Diner

2004 18th St. NW

202-265-7828

Dinner, 25%

Blaguard

2003 18th St. NW

202-232-9005

Fixed Donation

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd. NW

202-234-6732

Dinner, 25%

Red White and Basil

1781 Florida Ave. NW

202-518-7021

Dinner, 25%

Perry’s

1811 Columbia Rd. NW

202-234-6218

Dinner, 25%

Pop’s SeaBar

1817 Columbia Rd. NW

202-534-3933

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Brookland

Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen

3126 12th St. NE

202-636-0050

Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Capitol Hill

Café Berlin

322 Massachusetts Ave. NE

202-543-7656

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Hill

633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

202-733-1971

Dinner, 25%

Matchbox

521 8th St. SE

202-548-0369

Fixed Donation

Mr. Henry’s Restaurant

601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

202-546-8412

Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Chevy Chase

Blue 44 DC

5507 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-362-2583

Dinner 25%

Buck’s Fishing and Camping

5031 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0777

Dinner, 50%

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

Dinner, 50%

City Center

Momofuku CCDC

1090 I St. NW

202-602-1832

Fixed Donation

Cleveland Park

Cactus Cantina

3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-362-0776

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Columbia Heights

Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St. NW

(202) 849-2782

Dinner, 25%

Dupont Circle

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

1609 17th St. NW

202-667-9148

Dinner, 100%

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St. NW

202-328-3222

Dinner, 25%

Grillfish

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW

202-331-7310

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar & Lounge

1624 Q St. NW

202-462-4265

Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Cocktail Bar

1624 Q St. NW

202-462-4265

Dinner, 25% Contribution

Lauriol Plaza

1835 18th St. NW

202-387-0035

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Urbana

2121 P St. NW

202-956-6650

Dinner, 25%

Friendship Heights

Le Chat Noir

4907 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-244-2044

Dinner, 35%

Matisse

4934 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-244-5222

Dinner, 25%

Gallery Place/Chinatown

Free State Atlantic Bar

501b G St. NW

202-601-7216

Dinner, 35% Contribution

Matchbox

713 H St. NW

202-289-4441

Fixed Donation

Glover Park

Rockland’s Barbeque & Grilling

2418 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-333-2558

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Slate Wine Bar + Bistro

2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-333-4304

Dinner, 25%

H Street

Le Grenier

502 H St. NE

202-544-4999

Dinner, 35%

Ivy City

City Winery

1350 Okie St. NE,

202-250-2531

Fixed Donation

Logan Circle

Commissary

1443 P St. NW

202-299-0018

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St. NW

202-332-3333

Fixed Donation

Logan Tavern

1423 P St. NW

202-332-3710

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Frenchy’s Naturel

1337 11th St. NW

202-518-3609

Dinner, 25%

The Pig

1320 14th St. NW

202-290-2821

Dinner, 25%

Mount Pleasant

Beau Thai

3162 Mount Pleasant St. NW

202-450-5317

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St. NW

202-299-0022

Dinner, 25%

Petworth

Taqueria Del Barrio

821 Upshur St. NW

202-723-0200

Dinner, 25%

Top Spanish Café & Catering

3541 Georgia Ave. NW

202-723-1596

Dinner, 25%

Shaw

Beau Thai

1550 7th St. NW

205-536-5636

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

BKK Cookshop

1700 New Jersey Ave. NW

202-791-0592

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW

202-518-4092

Dinner, 25%

U Street

Compass Rose

1346 T St. NW

202-506-4765

Dinner, 25%

Matchbox

1901 14th St. NW

202-328-0369

Fixed Donation

Union Market

St. Anselm

1250 5th St. NE

202-864-2199

Dinner, 25%

Waterfront

Hank’s Oyster Bar – The Wharf

701 Wharf St. SW

202-817-3055

Dinner, 25%

MARYLAND

Bethesda

Trattoria Sorrento

4930 Cordell Ave.

301-718-0344

Dinner, 25%

Kensington

Frankly…Pizza!

10417 Armory Ave.

301-832-1065

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Potomac

Amici Miei

6 N Washington St.

301-545-0966

Dinner, 25%

Rockville

Il Pizzico

15209 Frederick Rd.

301-309-0610

Dinner, 35%

Mosaic Cuisine

186 Halpine Rd.

301-468-0682

Dinner, 25%

Silver Spring

All Set Restaurant & Bar

8630 Fenton St.

301-495-8800

Dinner, 75%

Takoma Park

Mark’s Kitchen

7006 Carroll Ave.

301-270-1884

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

VIRGINIA

Clarendon

Delhi Club

1135 N Highland St.

703-527-5666

Dinner, 50%

Crystal City

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd St. S.

703-685-0555

Dinner, 110%

Falls Church

Clare and Don’s Beach Shack

130 N. Washington St.

703-532-9283

Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Old Town Alexandria

Chadwicks

203 The Strand

703-836-4442

Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town

1026 King St.

703-739-4265

Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Pasta Bar

600 Montgomery St.

571-312-4117

Dinner, 25%

Pinecrest

Foxfire Grill

6550 Little River Tnpk.

703-914-9280

Dinner, 25%

DELIVERY

RSVP Catering

15% of Drop Off Catering