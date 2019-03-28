Metro Weekly
Dining Out for Life 2019: Your Complete Guide to Every Restaurant

Every eatery, every discount, every neighborhood

By on March 28, 2019

Drew Porterfield & Ralph Brabham, Aschara Vigsittaboot – BKK Cookshop and Beau Thai

A complete guide to all participating restaurants as of press time, by neighborhood, including meals and what percentage of each bill will be donated to Food & Friends. This year’s Dining Out for Life takes place on Thursday, April 4th. Please note that RESERVATIONS ARE SUGGESTED at most restaurants. Please call ahead or book online. For an up-to-date list of restaurants visit foodandfriends.org/diningout.

Washington, D.C.

Adams Morgan

18th & U Duplex Diner
2004 18th St. NW
202-265-7828
Dinner, 25%

Blaguard
2003 18th St. NW
202-232-9005
Fixed Donation

Mintwood Place
1813 Columbia Rd. NW
202-234-6732
Dinner, 25%

Red White and Basil
1781 Florida Ave. NW
202-518-7021
Dinner, 25%

Perry’s
1811 Columbia Rd. NW
202-234-6218
Dinner, 25%

Pop’s SeaBar
1817 Columbia Rd. NW
202-534-3933
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Brookland

Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen
3126 12th St. NE
202-636-0050
Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Capitol Hill

Café Berlin
322 Massachusetts Ave. NE
202-543-7656
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Hill
633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
202-733-1971
Dinner, 25%

Matchbox
521 8th St. SE
202-548-0369
Fixed Donation

Mr. Henry’s Restaurant
601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
202-546-8412
Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Chevy Chase

Blue 44 DC
5507 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-362-2583
Dinner 25%

Buck’s Fishing and Camping
5031 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-364-0777
Dinner, 50%

Comet Ping Pong
5037 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-364-0404
Dinner, 50%

City Center

Momofuku CCDC
1090 I St. NW
202-602-1832
Fixed Donation

Cleveland Park

Cactus Cantina
3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-362-0776
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Columbia Heights

Lou’s City Bar
1400 Irving St. NW
(202) 849-2782
Dinner, 25%

Dupont Circle

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse
1609 17th St. NW
202-667-9148
Dinner, 100%

Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St. NW
202-328-3222
Dinner, 25%

Grillfish
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW
202-331-7310
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar & Lounge
1624 Q St. NW
202-462-4265
Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Cocktail Bar
1624 Q St. NW
202-462-4265
Dinner, 25% Contribution

Lauriol Plaza
1835 18th St. NW
202-387-0035
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Urbana
2121 P St. NW
202-956-6650
Dinner, 25%

Friendship Heights

Le Chat Noir
4907 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-244-2044
Dinner, 35%

Matisse
4934 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-244-5222
Dinner, 25%

Gallery Place/Chinatown

Free State Atlantic Bar
501b G St. NW
202-601-7216
Dinner, 35% Contribution

Matchbox
713 H St. NW
202-289-4441
Fixed Donation

Glover Park

Rockland’s Barbeque & Grilling
2418 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-333-2558
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Slate Wine Bar + Bistro
2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-333-4304
Dinner, 25%

H Street

Le Grenier
502 H St. NE
202-544-4999
Dinner, 35%

Ivy City

City Winery
1350 Okie St. NE,
202-250-2531
Fixed Donation

Logan Circle

Commissary
1443 P St. NW
202-299-0018
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Le Diplomate
1601 14th St. NW
202-332-3333
Fixed Donation

Logan Tavern
1423 P St. NW
202-332-3710
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Frenchy’s Naturel
1337 11th St. NW
202-518-3609
Dinner, 25%

The Pig
1320 14th St. NW
202-290-2821
Dinner, 25%

Mount Pleasant

Beau Thai
3162 Mount Pleasant St. NW
202-450-5317
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St. NW
202-299-0022
Dinner, 25%

Petworth

Taqueria Del Barrio
821 Upshur St. NW
202-723-0200
Dinner, 25%

Top Spanish Café & Catering
3541 Georgia Ave. NW
202-723-1596
Dinner, 25%

Shaw

Beau Thai
1550 7th St. NW
205-536-5636
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

BKK Cookshop
1700 New Jersey Ave. NW
202-791-0592
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Ave. NW
202-518-4092
Dinner, 25%

U Street

Compass Rose
1346 T St. NW
202-506-4765
Dinner, 25%

Matchbox
1901 14th St. NW
202-328-0369
Fixed Donation

Union Market

St. Anselm
1250 5th St. NE
202-864-2199
Dinner, 25%

Waterfront

Hank’s Oyster Bar – The Wharf
701 Wharf St. SW
202-817-3055
Dinner, 25%

MARYLAND

Bethesda

Trattoria Sorrento
4930 Cordell Ave.
301-718-0344
Dinner, 25%

Kensington

Frankly…Pizza!
10417 Armory Ave.
301-832-1065
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Potomac

Amici Miei
6 N Washington St.
301-545-0966
Dinner, 25%

Rockville

Il Pizzico
15209 Frederick Rd.
301-309-0610
Dinner, 35%

Mosaic Cuisine
186 Halpine Rd.
301-468-0682
Dinner, 25%

Silver Spring

All Set Restaurant & Bar
8630 Fenton St.
301-495-8800
Dinner, 75%

Takoma Park

Mark’s Kitchen
7006 Carroll Ave.
301-270-1884
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

VIRGINIA

Clarendon

Delhi Club
1135 N Highland St.
703-527-5666
Dinner, 50%

Crystal City

Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd St. S.
703-685-0555
Dinner, 110%

Falls Church

Clare and Don’s Beach Shack
130 N. Washington St.
703-532-9283
Lunch & Dinner, 35%

Old Town Alexandria

Chadwicks
203 The Strand
703-836-4442
Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King St.
703-739-4265
Lunch & Dinner, 25%

Hank’s Pasta Bar
600 Montgomery St.
571-312-4117
Dinner, 25%

Pinecrest

Foxfire Grill
6550 Little River Tnpk.
703-914-9280
Dinner, 25%

DELIVERY

RSVP Catering
15% of Drop Off Catering

