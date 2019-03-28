Dining Out for Life 2019: Your Complete Guide to Every Restaurant

- Features
A complete guide to all participating restaurants as of press time, by neighborhood, including meals and what percentage of each bill will be donated to Food & Friends. This year’s Dining Out for Life takes place on Thursday, April 4th. Please note that RESERVATIONS ARE SUGGESTED at most restaurants. Please call ahead or book online. For an up-to-date list of restaurants visit foodandfriends.org/diningout.
18th & U Duplex Diner
2004 18th St. NW
202-265-7828
Dinner, 25%
Blaguard
2003 18th St. NW
202-232-9005
Fixed Donation
Mintwood Place
1813 Columbia Rd. NW
202-234-6732
Dinner, 25%
Red White and Basil
1781 Florida Ave. NW
202-518-7021
Dinner, 25%
Perry’s
1811 Columbia Rd. NW
202-234-6218
Dinner, 25%
Pop’s SeaBar
1817 Columbia Rd. NW
202-534-3933
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen
3126 12th St. NE
202-636-0050
Lunch & Dinner, 35%
Café Berlin
322 Massachusetts Ave. NE
202-543-7656
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Hill
633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
202-733-1971
Dinner, 25%
Matchbox
521 8th St. SE
202-548-0369
Fixed Donation
Mr. Henry’s Restaurant
601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
202-546-8412
Lunch & Dinner, 35%
Blue 44 DC
5507 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-362-2583
Dinner 25%
Buck’s Fishing and Camping
5031 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-364-0777
Dinner, 50%
Comet Ping Pong
5037 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-364-0404
Dinner, 50%
Momofuku CCDC
1090 I St. NW
202-602-1832
Fixed Donation
Cactus Cantina
3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-362-0776
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Lou’s City Bar
1400 Irving St. NW
(202) 849-2782
Dinner, 25%
Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse
1609 17th St. NW
202-667-9148
Dinner, 100%
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St. NW
202-328-3222
Dinner, 25%
Grillfish
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW
202-331-7310
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Oyster Bar & Lounge
1624 Q St. NW
202-462-4265
Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Cocktail Bar
1624 Q St. NW
202-462-4265
Dinner, 25% Contribution
Lauriol Plaza
1835 18th St. NW
202-387-0035
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Urbana
2121 P St. NW
202-956-6650
Dinner, 25%
Le Chat Noir
4907 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-244-2044
Dinner, 35%
Matisse
4934 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-244-5222
Dinner, 25%
Free State Atlantic Bar
501b G St. NW
202-601-7216
Dinner, 35% Contribution
Matchbox
713 H St. NW
202-289-4441
Fixed Donation
Rockland’s Barbeque & Grilling
2418 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-333-2558
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Slate Wine Bar + Bistro
2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-333-4304
Dinner, 25%
Le Grenier
502 H St. NE
202-544-4999
Dinner, 35%
City Winery
1350 Okie St. NE,
202-250-2531
Fixed Donation
Commissary
1443 P St. NW
202-299-0018
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Le Diplomate
1601 14th St. NW
202-332-3333
Fixed Donation
Logan Tavern
1423 P St. NW
202-332-3710
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Frenchy’s Naturel
1337 11th St. NW
202-518-3609
Dinner, 25%
The Pig
1320 14th St. NW
202-290-2821
Dinner, 25%
Beau Thai
3162 Mount Pleasant St. NW
202-450-5317
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St. NW
202-299-0022
Dinner, 25%
Taqueria Del Barrio
821 Upshur St. NW
202-723-0200
Dinner, 25%
Top Spanish Café & Catering
3541 Georgia Ave. NW
202-723-1596
Dinner, 25%
Beau Thai
1550 7th St. NW
205-536-5636
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
BKK Cookshop
1700 New Jersey Ave. NW
202-791-0592
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Ave. NW
202-518-4092
Dinner, 25%
Compass Rose
1346 T St. NW
202-506-4765
Dinner, 25%
Matchbox
1901 14th St. NW
202-328-0369
Fixed Donation
St. Anselm
1250 5th St. NE
202-864-2199
Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Oyster Bar – The Wharf
701 Wharf St. SW
202-817-3055
Dinner, 25%
Trattoria Sorrento
4930 Cordell Ave.
301-718-0344
Dinner, 25%
Frankly…Pizza!
10417 Armory Ave.
301-832-1065
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Amici Miei
6 N Washington St.
301-545-0966
Dinner, 25%
Il Pizzico
15209 Frederick Rd.
301-309-0610
Dinner, 35%
Mosaic Cuisine
186 Halpine Rd.
301-468-0682
Dinner, 25%
All Set Restaurant & Bar
8630 Fenton St.
301-495-8800
Dinner, 75%
Mark’s Kitchen
7006 Carroll Ave.
301-270-1884
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Delhi Club
1135 N Highland St.
703-527-5666
Dinner, 50%
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd St. S.
703-685-0555
Dinner, 110%
Clare and Don’s Beach Shack
130 N. Washington St.
703-532-9283
Lunch & Dinner, 35%
Chadwicks
203 The Strand
703-836-4442
Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King St.
703-739-4265
Lunch & Dinner, 25%
Hank’s Pasta Bar
600 Montgomery St.
571-312-4117
Dinner, 25%
Foxfire Grill
6550 Little River Tnpk.
703-914-9280
Dinner, 25%
RSVP Catering
15% of Drop Off Catering