Tennessee man pleads guilty to homophobic attack after “bragging about beating up a gay man”

A Tennessee man who bragged on social media about an attack on a gay man that left him soaked in his victim’s blood has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Brandon Michael Wiley, 24, pleaded guilty to felony assault, which carries a minimum three-year prison term, the Daily News Journal reports.

Wiley was arrested on July 9, 2018, in Murfreesboro after police discovered the 39-year-old victim lying on the ground.

The man’s nose was broken and he had sustained fractures to his orbital sockets, which required extensive hospital treatment.

Wiley contended that the victim had “grabbed his junk and molested him,” according to the Murfreesboro police report, but CCTV footage of the attack didn’t align with his story.

The victim claimed that Wiley started assaulting him after he “propositioned him,” and a security guard who witnessed the attack said that he saw Wiley repeatedly punching the victim.

But rather than try and cover up the attack, police said that Wiley “sent out several photos of himself covered in blood and was bragging about beating up a gay man for ‘grabbing’ his (crotch).”

Last year, Wiley told the Daily News Journal that the attack “wasn’t a hate crime,” and it “really hurt me when that got added.”

Wiley will be sentenced on June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.