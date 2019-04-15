Watch: Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon’s amazing rendition of Elton John’s “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” on American Idol

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, the Catonsville, Maryland native currently vying for a place in the Top 10 on ABC’s American Idol, knocked it out of the park with a powerful rendition of Elton John’s “We All Fall in Love Sometimes,” from the album Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

“You just took an Elton John song, you went past Freddie Mercury, and your ‘Jeremiahed’ the whole thing,” said judge Lionel Richie, clearly impressed by Harmon’s ability to hit impossibly high notes with seeming ease. “You went to a Z-flat somewhere up there, past Pluto and Mars.”

“You’re such a gift,” added judge Katy Perry. “You’re a light to the world. Your story is everything and your talent just like supersedes all. I’m so proud of you.”

Watch the performance and the full judges’ reactions below: