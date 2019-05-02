Youth Pride 2019: Everything You Need to Know!

- Features
On behalf of Youth Pride Alliance, welcome to the 2019 Youth Pride Day. For more than 20 years, Youth Pride Day has been anevent where lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and questioning youth and their allies can learn about their community, enjoy the day and just be themselves. Our goal is to create a safe, supportive space for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions or whether you are from Ward 2, Ward 8, PG Country or Northern Virginia.
The board would like to extend a special thank you to our partner Damien Ministries; sponsors such as D.C. Department of Health, Capital Pride, and Whitman Walker Health; Metro Weekly; and exhibitors and volunteers for 2019. Without your support, Youth Pride Day could not happen. Please take a look at our program guide and note the organizations and individuals who help make Youth Pride Day possible. The next time you visit one of these organizations, thank them for helping to make Youth Pride Day happen.
And, if you like what you see, we’d love to have you get more involved in Youth Pride Day and Youth Pride Alliance. We are always looking for new ideas and energy. As you celebrate this year, remember that there are many who are unable to come out to join us. It is Youth Pride Alliance’s goal to ensure that every youth — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and expression — has the right to live, to love and to be loved.
For more information on Youth Pride Day and Youth Pride Alliance and how to get involved, visit www.youthpridealliance.org.
Thank you and Happy Youth Pride Day 2019!
The Youth Pride Alliance Board
Youth Pride Day is Saturday, May 4, from Noon to 5 p.m. in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C. Speakers and performers throughout the day! (Rain date: Saturday, June 1.)
Infatuation: The Youth Pride Dance will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel, 2121 P St. NW. The dance is FREE, but open only to those 24 and under.
Adolescent Clinical Research Buergess Clinic
American Federation of Government Employees
Damien Ministries
DC Coalition Against Violence
DC Department of Health
DC’s Different Drummers
DC area Transmasculine Society
DL Library
DC Office of Human Rights
DC Police LGBT
DC Public Schools
DC Prevention Center
DC Trans Coalition
Dignity Washington
Brave Trails
Eleanor Holmes Norton
DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs
Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit, MPD
Human Rights Campaign
Latin American Youth Center
Latino GLBT History Project-DC Latinx Pride
Metro Weekly
MoCo Pride Center
Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church
Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and Gays DC
Planned Parenthood Metro DC
Real Talk DC
Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League
Team DC
Team Rayceen
The DC Center
The Trevor Project
This Free Life
TransParent
Youth Pride Alliance
Whitman Walker Health
Platinum
Damien Ministries
DC Department of Health
Gold
Capital Pride
HRC
Whitman Walker Health
Silver
Ask Rayceen
Bronze
DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs
Dupont Festival
Planned Parenthood
SMYAL