Youth Pride 2019: Everything You Need to Know!

On behalf of Youth Pride Alliance, welcome to the 2019 Youth Pride Day. For more than 20 years, Youth Pride Day has been anevent where lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and questioning youth and their allies can learn about their community, enjoy the day and just be themselves. Our goal is to create a safe, supportive space for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions or whether you are from Ward 2, Ward 8, PG Country or Northern Virginia.

The board would like to extend a special thank you to our partner Damien Ministries; sponsors such as D.C. Department of Health, Capital Pride, and Whitman Walker Health; Metro Weekly; and exhibitors and volunteers for 2019. Without your support, Youth Pride Day could not happen. Please take a look at our program guide and note the organizations and individuals who help make Youth Pride Day possible. The next time you visit one of these organizations, thank them for helping to make Youth Pride Day happen.

And, if you like what you see, we’d love to have you get more involved in Youth Pride Day and Youth Pride Alliance. We are always looking for new ideas and energy. As you celebrate this year, remember that there are many who are unable to come out to join us. It is Youth Pride Alliance’s goal to ensure that every youth — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and expression — has the right to live, to love and to be loved.

For more information on Youth Pride Day and Youth Pride Alliance and how to get involved, visit www.youthpridealliance.org.

Thank you and Happy Youth Pride Day 2019!

The Youth Pride Alliance Board

Youth Pride Guide:

Youth Pride Day is Saturday, May 4, from Noon to 5 p.m. in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C. Speakers and performers throughout the day! (Rain date: Saturday, June 1.)

Infatuation: The Youth Pride Dance will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel, 2121 P St. NW. The dance is FREE, but open only to those 24 and under.

Youth Pride Day Booths

Adolescent Clinical Research Buergess Clinic

American Federation of Government Employees

Damien Ministries

DC Coalition Against Violence

DC Department of Health

DC’s Different Drummers

DC area Transmasculine Society

DL Library

DC Office of Human Rights

DC Police LGBT

DC Public Schools

DC Prevention Center

DC Trans Coalition

Dignity Washington

Brave Trails

Eleanor Holmes Norton

DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit, MPD

Human Rights Campaign

Latin American Youth Center

Latino GLBT History Project-DC Latinx Pride

Metro Weekly

MoCo Pride Center

Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church

Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and Gays DC

Planned Parenthood Metro DC

Real Talk DC

Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League

Team DC

Team Rayceen

The DC Center

The Trevor Project

This Free Life

TransParent

Youth Pride Alliance

Whitman Walker Health

Youth Pride Day Sponsors

Platinum

Damien Ministries

DC Department of Health

Gold

Capital Pride

HRC

Whitman Walker Health

Silver

Ask Rayceen

Bronze

DC Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Dupont Festival

Planned Parenthood

SMYAL