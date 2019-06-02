Capital Pride 2019: DC area hotels offer special Pride deals and packages

- Features
Have family or friends coming to town to celebrate Pride next week? Looking for ideas for a Pride-related staycation? Well, you’re in luck, because many area hotels are celebrating the LGBTQ community with special packages and deals for Capital Pride 2019.
The Watergate
The Watergate hotel is inviting guest to experience the iconic property with a special DC Pride Package:
Morrison House and The Alexandrian
Old Town Alexandria’s Morrison House and The Alexandrian, both members of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, are offering the Pride on America’s Main Street Package:
Hamilton Hotel
Hamilton Hotel, which earlier this year unveiled its The Newsroom: Rise Up Suite and just recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, is offering a Capital Pride Package:
Kimpton Hotels
Kimpton Hotels is excited to celebrate Pride this year with the brand’s longtime charity partner The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ people. When guests book a stay through this special link at one of the area’s many Kimpton Hotels, they will receive 15% off the Best Flexible Rate and Kimpton will donate $10 to the The Trevor Project.
Hilton
More than 60 Hilton brand hotels in the D.C. area are promoting the Long Weekender Package in celebration of Pride. The package offers up to 50% off Sunday night stays when combined with a Thursday or Friday arrival.
The Embassy Row Hotel
Located in the heart of Dupont Circle and steps from the Capital Pride Parade route, The Embassy Row Hotel has a Capital Pride Package:
The Mayflower
The Mayflower, one of DC’s most historic hotels and a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, proudly invites guests to enjoy its Stonewall Rise and Pride Package: