Capital Pride 2019: DC area hotels offer special Pride deals and packages

Have family or friends coming to town to celebrate Pride next week? Looking for ideas for a Pride-related staycation? Well, you’re in luck, because many area hotels are celebrating the LGBTQ community with special packages and deals for Capital Pride 2019.

The Watergate

The Watergate hotel is inviting guest to experience the iconic property with a special DC Pride Package:

Exclusive “Rainbow Float” cocktails for two at the Bar at Kingbird

Daily breakfast for two at Kingbird

15% off at Argentta Spa

$25 from each package is donated to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Available now through June 30, 2019

Morrison House and The Alexandrian

Old Town Alexandria’s Morrison House and The Alexandrian, both members of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, are offering the Pride on America’s Main Street Package:

One complimentary welcome cocktail and rainbow cookie amenity

$25 Uber gift card for easy transportation to all nearby Pride events in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

Rainbow swag bag

Curated list of nearby Pride festival events

A portion from each package is donated to Safe Space

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Available now through June 30, 2019

Hamilton Hotel

Hamilton Hotel, which earlier this year unveiled its The Newsroom: Rise Up Suite and just recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, is offering a Capital Pride Package:

10% off of your room or suite (including The Newsroom: Rise Up Suite)

Two complimentary tickets to the Newseum’s “Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement” exhibit

$20 mini-bar credit per stay

$10 Starbucks credit per stay

Available now through June 9, 2019

Kimpton Hotels

Kimpton Hotels is excited to celebrate Pride this year with the brand’s longtime charity partner The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ people. When guests book a stay through this special link at one of the area’s many Kimpton Hotels, they will receive 15% off the Best Flexible Rate and Kimpton will donate $10 to the The Trevor Project.

Hilton

More than 60 Hilton brand hotels in the D.C. area are promoting the Long Weekender Package in celebration of Pride. The package offers up to 50% off Sunday night stays when combined with a Thursday or Friday arrival.

The Embassy Row Hotel

Located in the heart of Dupont Circle and steps from the Capital Pride Parade route, The Embassy Row Hotel has a Capital Pride Package:

Access to the hotel’s rooftop pool

Two signature cocktails daily

50% off parking

Available June 1 through June 30, 2019

The Mayflower

The Mayflower, one of DC’s most historic hotels and a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, proudly invites guests to enjoy its Stonewall Rise and Pride Package: