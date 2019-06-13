Nightlife Highlights: Baltimore Pride, Deep Sugar in DC, a Kim Petras-themed Avalon, and a Splashy Pool party!

BALTIMORE PRIDE: TWILIGHT ON THE TERRACE

The 44th Annual Baltimore Pride officially kicks off this Friday, June 14, with the largest fundraiser for event organizer the Pride Center of Maryland, the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore. The glitzy 13th annual event, starting at 7 p.m. on the terrace overlooking the Baltimore Museum of Art’s sculpture garden, socializing, dancing with DJ Vince Christopher, and a silent auction including vacation packages to Alaska, Italy, Costa Rica, and Greece, plus fancy cocktails and gourmet fare from Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, the BMA’s acclaimed farm-to-table fine-dining institution. BMA is located at 10 Art Museum Dr. Tickets are $125. Call 410-889-3399 or visit www.gertrudesbaltimore.com.

BALTIMORE PRIDE AT LEON’S

It’s one of the last LGBTQ venues still standing in Charm City — and one of the oldest on the East Coast, to boot. Naturally, that makes Leon’s a good place to drop by this weekend during Baltimore Pride festivities. And if you’re still standing after the shows and shenanigans of Saturday’s all-afternoon outdoor Pride Block Party in Station North, Leon’s is hosting a dance party starting at 9 p.m. with two of the city’s best-known veteran DJs, Scott Howard and Vince Christopher. Leon’s Backroom is at 227 W. Chase St. Call 410-539-4850 or visit www.facebook.com/leonsbackroom.

DEEP SUGAR DC

It turns out you don’t have to go to Baltimore this weekend if you’re itching for some of its characteristic charm — specifically, its signature “Baltimore house” sound. All you have to do is hit D.C.’s preeminent subterranean dance venue to enjoy the sweet soulful house and disco vibes of Deep Sugar, which “the Sugar Girl Squad” — the DJ duo of gay-popular dance diva Ultra Naté (“Free”) and fellow Baltimorean Lisa Moody — has been producing in Baltimore for 15 years and in D.C. for roughly five. The next go-round at D.C.’s U Street Music Hall — set for this Saturday, June 15, starting at 10 p.m. — will feature spins of the decks from veteran Baltimore house producer Teddy Douglas (Basement Boys, Naté, Crystal Waters) alongside Moody, plus an opening set from gay D.C.’s own kindred soul/house DJ Keenan Orr. Deep Sugar always draws a mixed crowd, in all the right ways, making it one of the sweetest spots around. U Street Music Hall is at 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10; “ages 18-20 by advance ticket only.” Call 202-588-1880 or visit www.ustreetmusichall.com.

KIM PETRAS AFTER-PARTY AT AVALON SATURDAYS

Dougie Meyer, the former general manager of Town, has helped to soften the blow from last year’s loss of that LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday nights at the well-designed, boutique-sized downtown nightclub Soundcheck. Meyer presents the popular LGBTQ party Avalon in the venue, offering a different spin on the concept week in and week out. This Saturday, June 15, could very well feature a guest appearance by Kim Petras, stopping by after her concert earlier in the evening at the Fillmore Silver Spring. What is certain is that it’ll be a Petras-themed evening, one featuring drag queens lip-synching to the rising trans pop singer’s songs during the Drag Show at 10:30 p.m., as well as Petras’ songs factoring into the mix by DJ TWiN during the Dance Party starting at 11:30 p.m. Doors open at 10 p.m. Soundcheck is at 1420 K St. NW. Tickets are $15, or $10 with ticket stub from the concert; $20 for VIP including express entry, access to the private VIP lounge, and raffle entry to win signed poster. Call 202-789-5429 or visit www.dougiemeyerpresents.com.

SPLASHY POOL PARTY

Nearly six years after forming their party partnership for the mega-popular holiday-Sunday party Flashy Sundays at Flash, Sean Morris and Kurt “TWiN” Graves are readying a special Sunday party of a different sort — one sure to make a splash. The pool at the Capitol Skyline Hotel near Nationals Park and the Navy Yard will play host to the Splashy Sunday pool party, soundtracked by the two veteran club DJs. Diving commences at 5 p.m., with swimming, synchronized and otherwise, until 10 p.m. The hotel is located at 10 I St. SW. Cover is $10. Call 202-488-7500 or visit www.facebook.com/splashypool.