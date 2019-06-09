Reports of gunshots lead to panic at Capital Pride Parade, police confirm no active shooter

Reports of gunshots in Dupont Circle led to mass panic at the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.

Videos on social media show pride-goers trampling barriers and running into nearby buildings after alleged gunshot sounds in the vicinity of the Dupont Circle fountain, though police have confirmed that there was no active shooter present.

D.C. Police said that there was no shooting, but that a gun was recovered from a backpack in the area.

Police said the gun was not “brandished,” that it had been recovered and was being processed, and that one person was being questioned.

UPDATE (10 p.m. EST):

Guillermo Rivera, Commander of MPD’s Special Operations Division, confirmed in a press conference that a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm. Rivera said it “appears to be a handgun.”

Police are still investigating exactly what led to crowds fleeing the area amid reports of an active shooter, and urged any eye witnesses or anyone with video of the event to come forward.

Rivera said that at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man in Dupont Circle with a gun. They then encountered “a crowd of people running” from the individual’s reported location.

“Some of the individuals in the crowd said that there was a man with a gun and that someone had fired shots,” Rivera said. “Officers arrived at the location where the individual was located — at that point, they stopped that individual and they recovered a gun close by.”

Rivera added that there was “no evidence at all that any shots were fired.”

“At this point this is still under investigation as to what actually occurred with the individual and the people that were running,” he said. “But there is no evidence of any shots being fired, or anyone being injured as a result of the gun that was recovered.”

Rivera also responded to reports on social media of several loud bangs in the area, assumed to be gunshots.

“We had officers close by and at this point there’s no evidence of any gunshots,” Rivera said, adding: “Right now we’re still reviewing any video that’s available and any witness reports that come up to see if we can determined what the sound actually was.”

Rivera confirmed that seven individuals had been transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, but that all were sustained during the rush to flee the area. Various other individuals were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Rivera also said that a second person, a woman, was arrested at the scene for assaulting a police officer. He did not yet know if the woman was connected to the man with the gun, or what other charges she will face.

He also said that there was no evidence as of yet of any threats made against Capital Pride or the Parade, but that the police investigation was still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY CONTINUES: Metro Weekly‘s John Riley captured video of people fleeing the area in the immediate aftermath:

People running away from rumors of active shooter. Not confirmed. Repeat: nothing confirmed yet. Just rumor at this point, but people are on edge. #CapitalPride pic.twitter.com/ZhM8tMwbLV — John Riley (@JohnAndresRiley) June 8, 2019

Ananikay Nelson, 25, was by the PNC Bank on the northern edge of the circle and believed the parade had ended around 7:20 p.m. because there was a large gap of time in between floats. Then, people began pushing over the barricades lining the circle.

“People pushed over the barriers and started running,” she recalls. “The everybody took off, so I started running, too.”

Nelson says she didn’t hear any gunshots prior to the large stampede. She says she’s sad that the rest of the parade couldn’t continue.

“I was really enjoying it, I’ve got my beads, my bracelet saying ‘Love Means Love,’ but what can we do about it? We just gotta move forward,” she says. She adds that she won’t be deterred from going to the festival or other Pride events.

“I’m going to celebrate the whole month,” she says.

Michael Loyola, 36, of D.C., was on standing on P Street NW across from CVS pharmacy on the circle’s western edge when he heard a loud commotion.

“I just saw people running away, yelling. Everybody around me stopped, and said ‘What’s going on?'” says Loyola. “People started saying, ‘It’s a shooting, it’s a shooting.’ So we all freaked out and ran away.”

Loyola and fellow parade-goers crouched behind the small building at 9 Dupont Circle NW that serves as a bus stop for charter busses. In the chaos, he lost his phone, meaning he had look for a landline to use to call his partner and let him know he was all right.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported to the area after reports of injuries, which reportedly were caused by crowds of people rushing from the area.

Kevin Donahue, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, tweeted that there was “NO Active Shooter at Dupont Circle,” but said that there were injuries “from people running from what they thought were gunshots.”

.@CapitalPrideDC #PrideDc #DCPride – There is NO Active Shooter at Dupont Circle. There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle. @DCPoliceDept @DC_HSEMA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 9, 2019

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was being “briefed by MPD about the situation” in a tweet, and reiterated that there “is NO active shooter.”

#PrideDC: I am being briefed by MPD about the situation at Pride, but please spread the word that there is NO active shooter. https://t.co/5YMBDjU7dJ — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 9, 2019

From her personal account, Bowser tweeted that there were “no shots fired” and there was “no active threat.”

I have been briefed by @DCPoliceDept Chief Newsham about the incident at #CapitalPride. @dcfireems is on the scene to treat minor injuries / due to reports of a shooting. There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat.@DCPoliceDept will provide further updates. https://t.co/ngLLbHVzKV — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 9, 2019

Capital Pride ended the Parade early, urging pride-goers to evacuate the Dupont Circle area and “be safe.”

They added that police were “on site and the threat has been contained” in a tweet.

The Block Party on 15th and P St. will go ahead as planned, as will a Pride event at City Winery, Capital Pride added.

The parade has ended. The Block Party on 15th And P St. is still happening as well as City Winery. The police asks that everyone on Dupont Circle evacuates. Be safe. The police is on site and the threat has been contained. — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) June 9, 2019

Video on social media showed pride-goers running through the streets around Dupont Circle, with individual reports of people trying to enter apartment buildings, hotels, and businesses to get off the streets.

#DCPride #CapitalPride #shooting Marching in the Gay Pride parade in Washington DC. As my girlfriend and I were walking past Dupont Circle, apparently someone started shooting. I did not hear the shots, but caught the moment of the stampede. People went quickly from smiling, pic.twitter.com/oPQdIrM3dG — Me (@beingaiden) June 9, 2019

#BREAKING #GayPride in #DC participants run in panic after rumors of shooting spread in the crowd pic.twitter.com/OmKlox3wfj — Petros Kasfikis (@PetrosKas) June 8, 2019

During the panic at #CapitalPride sheltering in place in the basement of the @DupontCircHotel before we're knew reports of an active shooter we're false. pic.twitter.com/1OEuh74nLH — accidentalpublicist (@grove_sue_ellen) June 9, 2019

The aftermath of the chaos was visible, as the ground was littered with lost phones, banners, trash, and even shoes that were left behind as people began running away from Dupont Circle.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 19, of Falls Church, Va., said she lost track of her friends in the melee.

“There was a little girl on the ground, so I picked her up and ran with her a little bit. Her mom was right next to me, so I gave her to her mom,” she says. “And this man started pushing me into a restaurant, and I fell. I got pushed into a bathroom. The door wouldn’t lock, but I have my pepper spray [around my neck], and everybody was very helpful and we were all trying to be supportive, because it was very scary. We stayed in about five minutes after, even though we were given the all clear.”

Following the initial all clear, word of the shooting spread by word-of-mouth, setting off a second mass of people running from New Hampshire Avenue NW and Dupont Circle, around the corner to P Street and then around another corner onto 21st Street NW.

Hernandez said she was inside another restaurant when she saw the second mass of people.

“Everyone was just running. It looked like a movie scene,” she says. “The second time, I just thought, ‘We need to get out of the circle.'”

Hernandez was later treated by EMTs for what she believes will turn out to be a sprained ankle sustained during the chaos. But despite the saddening and abrupt end to the parade, she says she’ll still come back in future years.

“I’m not gonna be not gay because something happened,” she says.

Dana Montfort, an EMS technician from Southern Maryland, was standing with her friend, Christian Holloway, just behind a barrier on the southwestern side of Dupont Circle Park, across from the CVS, when the chaos broke out.

“We were enjoying the parade, and we heard about five or six pops. We turned around in the direction where the pops came from. Everybody was screaming, and it was coming from the middle of the circle, by the statue. Everybody started running, the fences were coming down, people were screaming, we followed the rest of the crowd down to New Hampshire Avenue, and as we’re running, we hear five or six more pops.”

Once they had avoided getting crushed by the terrified onlookers, Montfort and Holloway, who is also an EMS technician, returned to the circle and began helping out some of the first responders.

“People were on the ground,” Montfort recalls. “We found one guy who wasn’t able to walk. His foot was messed up. We started triaging him. EMR [Emergency & Medical Rescue] was here very quickly, we identified ourselves as EMS, he threw us [latex] gloves, and we’ve been helping them triage all night.”

Montfort says she treated some broken legs or broken ankles, some of which were caused by falling parade barriers when the crowd surged forward to get away from the circle. The other injuries appeared to be largely people who had been trampled in the chaos. There were no life-threatening injuries.

“Everyone had dispersed immediately, and we saw the people lying on the ground. And we just ran over to whoever we could find first and started helping,” she says. “The brother of the first victim we found, the one with the foot injury, he was maybe about 12, and he was bawling. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, is he injured, too?’ And his brother’s like, ‘No, it was his first Pride,’ his sister had brought him with the older brother…and he was just scared beyond belief. The fear in his face is something I won’t forget.”

Montfort says while she was helping with the injured, she heard mixed and conflicting reports from EMS and police alike about whether there was or wasn’t a gun, the nature of the disturbance, and what had initially sent the crowd into a panic.

“I never pictured something like this happening at Pride,” adds Montfort. “You get your traditional protesters that don’t support it, that’s fine. They have a right to be here. But I never, in a million years, expected something like this to happen. … It’s just a shame.”

This is a developing story….

Editor’s Note: Senior editor John Riley contributed to this report.