WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Queer Eye’ Season 4

Netflix has just released the trailer for the fourth season of its tear-jerking, feel-good reality hit Queer Eye.

The Emmy-winning reboot of the original Bravo makeover show became a surprise global smash on the streaming service last year, mainly due to the strength of its new Fab Five and the show’s updated focus on improving the lives of everyone — men, women, straight people, and LGBTQ people.

The show’s fourth season sees the Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Anthony Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — returning to Kansas City, Miss.

And it looks like one of this season’s “heroes” — as the makeover subjects are called — has a connection to Van Ness.

Returning to his former high school, the trailer shows Van Ness reuniting with Kathi, his former orchestra teacher.

In one clip, a teary Van Ness tells her, “You have literally saved people’s lives. Mine included.”

The new season will be available July 19 on Netflix — and as if that’s not enough, there’s even more Queer Eye coming in 2019.

Much like the Fab Five’s single-episode adventure to Australia last year — appropriately titled “Yass, Australia!” — the team have shot a special mini-season in Japan, called Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!.

There’s no release date, but Netflix has confirmed it’s coming later this year.

In the meantime, watch the Season 4 trailer below:

Also Read: Drag Race and Queer Eye romp to several victories at Creative Arts Emmys