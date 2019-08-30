Dallas grand jury indicts man for transgender woman’s murder

On Thursday, a Dallas County grand jury indicted a man in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey, a transgender woman whose body was pulled from White Rock Lake on June 1.

Ruben Alvarado, 22, faces a charge of felony murder for allegedly killing Lindsey.

He was arrested after police learned that his phone number was in recent contact with Lindsey prior to her death.

The indictment filed on Thursday reveals that investigators believe Alvarado choked and beat Lindsey with his hands, a belt and another object which caused blunt force trauma to her body, reports Dallas-Fort Worth’s local NBC affiliate.

The indictment didn’t include any information about Alvarado’s motive for the alleged killing, but did reveal that Alvarado’s phone contained GPS data that placed him at the exact location where Lindsey’s body was recovered.

A date has not yet been set for Alvarado’s trial. He currently remains in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Read more:

Man charged with beating homeless transgender woman for using women’s restroom

Kentucky high school forces students to change out of pro-LGBTQ shirts

Oklahoma’s Norman City Council passes Sooner State’s first LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance