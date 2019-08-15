Metro Weekly magazine: 2019-08-15 edition (PDF)

Open in fullscreen mode for better viewing.

The Costumes of Aladdin: Gregg Barnes pulled out all the colorful, glittery, glamorous stops when designing the 337 costumes for Disney’s Aladdin. Interview by Randy Shulman. Illustrations by Gregg Barnes. Photography by Deen van Meer.

Spotlight: Last Ferry p.7 Out On the Town p.10 The Feed: Serving Hate p.19 The Feed: Harmful Rhetoric p.19 The Feed: Stopping Hate p.19 Community: Getting Chatty p.21 Community Calendar p.21 Forum: Sex Work is Work p.25 Film: Where’d You Go, Bernadette p.35 Stage: Dear Evan Hansen p.37 Stage: War Boys p.38 Nightlife: Pitchers/A League of Her Own p.39 Nightlife Listings p.40 Nightlife Highlights p.41 Last Word p.46