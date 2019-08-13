New York City police searching for man who wrote “Kill the Gay Away” graffiti

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly sprayed an anti-gay slogan on a building in Manhattan.

According to police, the suspect approached an abandoned building located at 11 Avenue A and sprayed “Kill the Gay Away” on a roll down gate in black spray paint, reports Fox 5 NY.

The incident in question occurred on Aug. 8 around 2:40 a.m. in the East Village neighborhood. Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who is described as a man, approximately 5’6″ with curly long blonde hair, wearing a green shirt and carrying a yellow messenger bag.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident or with knowledge of the suspect to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for those who speak Spanish. Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter by messaging @NYPDTips. Police say all calls and tips are strictly confidential.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter to condemn the incident, which police confirm is being investigated as a hate crime.

“In New York we have zero tolerance for this sort of vile and cowardly act of hate,” Cuomo tweeted. “I’m directing the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist the NYPD with its investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

