Nightlife Highlights: Pitchers Drag Picnic, Secrets Goes Country, Chunk DC, and more!

PITCHERS DRAG PICNIC

You have options galore around town if you want to sashay away to a weekend brunch with drag queens. But only Pitchers offers the rather novel idea of a drag picnic, every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Brooklyn Heights hosts the feast and show starting “PROMPTLY” at 1 p.m. You don’t need to pack your own basket, as food from the venue’s menu will be available along with drinks at the bar. The next picnic is this Saturday, Aug 24. Pitchers is at 2317 18th St. NW. Call 202-733-2568 or visit www.pitchersdc.eventbrite.com to make reservations.

SECRETS GOES COUNTRY

The DC Rawhides showcase their boot-scootin’ brand of social dancing every other Saturday on both floors of the Ziegfeld’s/Secrets complex in Southwest. Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, the group presents two hour-long lessons running simultaneously, with Chris S. teaching the beginner’s line dance “Lonely Drum” on the Ziegfeld’s level and Anthony guiding advanced line dancers in “Hold Your Horses” on the second-floor Secrets level. That’s followed at 8 p.m. with a two-step tutorial for beginners and open dancing to the music of Rawhides DJ Tom for nearly three hours, ending at 10:50 p.m. to make way for the legendary, long-running Ladies of Illusion drag show led by the venue’s matriarch, Ella Fitzgerald. By then, you’ll also find fully exposed “freestyle” dancers and their admirers shaking it to house music upstairs, if you’d like to see and do it all. (And if you’re age 21 or older.) Ziegfeld’s/Secrets is at 1824 Half St. SW. Cover is $5 until 9 p.m.; $10 after. Call 202-863-0670 or visit www.dcrawhides.com or www.ziegfelds.com.

OVEREASY TEA DANCE

Starting at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 25, @WhereTheGirlsGo offers another round of its midday-to-dusk party intended to “celebrate summer with your favorite grrlz, boiz, friendz, and neighbz.” Wander from the venue’s patio to the back deck if you prefer to party sunny side up. Otherwise, DJs Junebullet, Krptk, and Deejay India will heat things up on the dance floor by scrambling the hits with classic jams. The monthly OverEasy is a 21-and-up party designed to be “a trans-positive, all-gender-inclusive, anti-racist, pro-makeout space.” No cover. Dodge City is located at 917 U St. NW. Call 202-588-9080 or visit www.facebook.com/DodgeCityDC.

CHUNK DC

Launched a dozen years ago in Toronto, the popular traveling #ChunkParty for “bubbas, bears, and babes” — one that values “diversity and equity of every kind” as well “body positivity” — comes to D.C. for an evening of “free hugs, cuddle piles,” and dancing at the Dew Drop Inn. D.C.’s most versatile and popular DJ Keenan Orr will be spinning some hot hits and plus-size beats along with Chunk’s own DJ Cakes. Smiffy, Caleb, and Jaxknife will serve as hosts for a party that also promises “hot gogo bears all night long.” Friday, Aug. 23, starting at 10 p.m. The Dew Drop Inn, 2801 8th St. NE. Tickets are $10 in advance, more (if available) at the door. Call 202-791-0909 or visit www.facebook.com/chunkparty.

