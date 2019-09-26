Man being sought as “person of interest” in Florida trans woman’s death

A Florida man is being sought as a “person of interest” in the death of Bee Love Slater, who was found in her car, which had been set on fire, on Sept. 4 outside Clewiston, Fla.

Initially, Slater’s body had been so badly burned that authorities had to use dental records to identify her. Investigators have still not released a cause of death, but are pursuing the crime as a homicide.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said in a statement that authorities are searching for Jamson Richemond, 29, of Belle Glade, Fla., in relation to Slater’s death.

Richemond, also known as Facebook as “Foolio” Richemond, reportedly made a post that said: “Somebody need to kill B-Love,” reports Bonita Springs affiliate NBC-2.

Whidden noted in his statement that Richemond is also a suspect in the murder of Jamal Hubert, a 30-year-old Clewiston resident whose body was found in a canal in Palm Beach County.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Richemond’s home last Friday, and were seen taking boxes of evidence out of the house. Richemond remains at large.

Whidden also apologized for any offense that the transgender community took when the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office identified her using her previous male name. He said that because Slater had never changed her name, and the body was burned so badly, they did not know she was transgender, and went with the legal name on record.

As previously reported, a friend of Slater’s was the one who provided the initial identification after he saw pictures of her car in news reports. Whidden thanked the local transgender community for assisting the sheriff’s office with its investigation.

Read more:

Police arrest suspect in murder of Jacksonville trans woman Celine Walker

Virginia congresswoman reiterates call for Ben Carson’s resignation

National Trans Visibility March takes to the streets of D.C. on Saturday