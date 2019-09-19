Nightlife Highlights: Gay/Bash, Bear Cave, and a drag extravaganza at Red Bear Brewing!

GAY/BASH

Josh Vogelsong’s monthly alternative drag-focused party has helped spawn a coterie of monthly alternative drag-focused events at Trade. “People show up in looks, everybody comes dressed up,” Vogelsong says of Gay/Bash, the spunkiest of the bunch. “Everybody gets crazy during the show. You can just spray beer on the crowd, and they’d cheer and love it. It’s wild.” For the September installment, expect shows from Venus Valhalla, BABY, Ana Latour, Jane Saw, and, last but not least, Donna Slash, Vogelsong’s drag alter-ego. Jams will come from the Barber Streisand, with Connor Hadley serving as “Stage Boy.” Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors at 10 p.m., with shows at 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Trade is at 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit www.facebook.com/gaybashdc.

THE BEAR CAVE: #MEATWAVE

Bears Can Party comes out of hibernation and offers another tour of the Bear Cave at Green Lantern. Adult film star Luis Vega will join Pup Indigo as the party’s GoGo Dancers, while DJ Jeffrey Elettø spins, under his alias DJ Popperz, a mix of “club/retro/Latin/hip-hop/K-pop & even Britney.” Naturally, the “Beartenders” will be slinging drinks from the full bar. “Wear as much or as little as you like!” — as long as “little” includes a jock or underwear. The party, hosted by 495 Bears, is for those 21 and over. It starts at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21. Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. No cover. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.greenlanterndc.com.

RED BEAR BREWING’s DRAG SHOW EXTRAVAGANZA

Self-billed as “D.C.’s Own Blowup Doll,” the drag doll Desiree Dik has been blowing up alright: Dik has quickly become one the most prolific queens on the D.C. scene. She even helped break in the stage at the city’s newest venue for drag and related LGBTQ-popular entertainment, with Dik styled as the resident queen at this fully gay-owned nanobrewery in the refurbished, historic Uline Arena building in NoMa. This Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 9 p.m., Dik once again takes to the Red Bear stage to host an extravaganza featuring performances by Betty White Castle, Summer Camp, Bombalicious Eklaver, and Special Guest Sasha Mann. Red Bear Brewing is at 209 M St. NE. Call 202-849-6130 or visit www.redbear.beer.