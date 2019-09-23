Transgender woman shot multiple times in Dallas as part of alleged hate crime

A transgender woman was shot multiple times on Friday in what police believe was a hate crime.

The woman was shot around 11 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Dennis Road, in northwest Dallas. A man allegedly pulled alongside the victim in a car and yelled “a number of slurs about her gender identity,” according to police. He then shot the victim several times, hitting her in the chest and the arm.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her wounds. Police told The Dallas Morning News that they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police do not have a detailed description of the gunman, but have released images of what they believe is the suspect’s car. The vehicle is being described as a red, four-door, late-model Chevrolet pickup with larger aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Michael Yeric 214-283-4803. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Dallas Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

The shooting continues a trend of violent incidents across the United States aimed against members of the transgender community.

In June, Muhlaysia Booker, another Dallas resident, became the fifth trans woman killed this year when she shot to death in May, just weeks after being severely beaten by a mob of people after an altercation with a man with whom she was involved in a minor car accident.

There has been a subsequent spike in anti-transgender hate crimes and killings, with another 15 trans women murdered in the months since Booker’s slaying.

In recent weeks, the body of Bee Love Slater was found tied up, shot, and set on fire in rural Florida, trans activist Ja’leyah-Jamar was killed in Kansas City, and police identified the body found in an abandoned home that had been torched in Charlotte, N.C., as a trans woman known as “Bubba” Walker.

Read more:

Indonesia delays vote on new criminal code that critics say could harm LGBTQ people

Pete Buttigieg criticized LGBTQ media because he was “grumpy”

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness comes out as HIV-positive