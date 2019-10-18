Chefs for Equality lays out a spread to benefit HRC Foundation

For the eighth consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation will team up with prominent food writer David Hagedorn, and Christopher Vazquez and Rick Davis of Amaryllis Floral + Even Design, to host Chefs for Equality, the annual culinary event that raises money for the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign.

The event, which will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22, will feature more than 150 chefs, bakers, and mixologists from all over the D.C. region sharing a sampling of their best dishes and cocktails.

The event will feature a “pre-reveal” reception, 50 tasting stations, 20 desert stations, 20 mixologists and a champagne lounge. There will also be 13 personal chef tables, where celebrity chefs prepare a five-course meal with wine parings for parties of eight, 12 or 16 guests.

For an additional $50, attendees may also purchase a spot at a 20-person dinner-style counter as part of a “5/10/15 Speed Diner” — where five pairs of celebrity chefs prepare a five-course tasting menu within a 15-minute window. There will also be live and silent auctions during the course of the night.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the HRC Foundation, which engages in various initiatives designed to educate the public about the LGBTQ community and promote equality for LGBTQ individuals and families in various aspects of life.

Some of the foundation’s programs include its All Children — All Families Project, which seeks to combat discrimination against prospective parents in the foster care system; its Welcoming Schools Project; its HIV and Health Equity Program; and its Summer Institute for Religious and Theological Study, which fosters dialogue on LGBTQ issues and religion in seminaries, in the hope of expanding those conversations to include congregations and ultimately gaining allies within faith communities.

“At Chefs for Equality, over 150 of Washington’s greatest chefs, bakers and mixologists create spectacular food and drinks in the name of full LGBTQ equality,” Hagedorn, the co-chair of the event, noted.

“This year’s theme, “Stirred, Not Shaken,” means that rather than be cowed by attacks on our most marginalized communities — including immigrants, the transgender and non-binary community, people of color and women — the chef community will fight even harder to protect and promote equality.”

Chefs for Equality is on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW. For tickets and more information, including a list of participating chefs and mixologists, visit www.chefsforequality.org.

