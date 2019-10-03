Editor’s Picks: Little Shop of Horrors, Disenchanted!, Capital Pride’s Music in the Night, and more!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: THE DIRECTOR’S CUT

Rick Moranis is a geeky florist who finds out his Venus flytrap can speak and sing — and also needs human blood to survive. Frank Oz’s film adaptation of the Off Broadway rock musical comedy co-starred Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia and Steve Martin. It returns to the big screen as part of the Capital Classics series at Landmark’s West End Cinema, where it will be shown with the original 23-minute finale, based on the musical’s apocalyptic ending. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 each. Call 202-534-1907 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB

Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram, and Ed Nash comprise this British indie-rock quartet named in reference to an Indian restaurant chain. The band’s 2010 debut album was amusingly titled I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose, and the fifth set, due out in January, looks to be a return to form, at least in terms of that original wry naming scheme: Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. The album also marks the first recording since the foursome regrouped after a three-year hiatus. And the first tour post-hiatus stops in town this weekend. The Greeting Committee, an up-and-coming new indie-rock band out of Kansas City led by female vocalist Addie Sartino, opens. Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors at 10 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-265-0930 or visit www.930.com.

DISENCHANTED!

The Native American heroine Pocahontas has “come back to life to set the record straight” in the subversive, feminist-minded musical written and composed by Dennis T. Giacino. Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid, and Tiana (Disney’s first black princess) also make an appearance in this satirical take on Disney princesses, all portrayed with human faults and foibles. Matt Conner directs the Creative Cauldron production. Opens in a Gala, Auction, and formal reception on Saturday, Oct. 5. Pride Night is Thursday, Oct. 10 (Use code “PRIDE” at checkout and get $15 off regular admission along with a free drink at the bar.) Runs to Oct. 27. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $20 to $35, or $100 for the Gala. Call 703-436-9948 or visit www.creativecauldron.org.

CAPITAL PRIDE’S MUSIC IN THE NIGHT

You know her as the runner-up on the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, losing to Sasha Velour. In the two years since, Peppermint has gone on to scale new heights — such as becoming the first trans woman to originate a main role on Broadway through her work in the Go-Go’s-inspired musical Head Over Heels, which ended a six-month run last January. She next serves as the Special Guest at this year’s annual cabaret presented by the Capital Pride Alliance at the Hamilton. The lineup also includes Jon Richardson, Willie Garner, Larry Grey, William Hernandez, Tiffany Lyn Royster, DonMike H. Mendoza, Alan Michael, Patty Pablo, and Charles Wright. Monday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $19.75 to $39.75. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

MAX

A headliner at last year’s Capital Pride Concert, the New York-based pop singer-songwriter is known from his stint as a main cast member on the Nickelodeon series How to Rock, as well as for “Lights Down Low,” his moving power ballad that has been a streaming juggernaut in recent years. More recently, the 27-year-old LGBTQ ally was a Best New Pop Artist nominee at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. MAX returns to the area for a concert in support of his forthcoming new album House of Divine, including his newest radio hit “Love Me Less” featuring rapper Quinn XCII. Sunday, Oct. 6. Doors at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $27 and include a copy or link to MAX’s new album. Call 202-588-1880 or visit www.ustreetmusichall.com.

VEYRON PAX

A D.C.-based Iranian-American artist and human rights activist is next to get the LGBTQ Artisans spotlight by virtue of an exhibition of his works at the Center Arts Gallery in the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Through digital manipulation of photography and video, Pax creates digital collages examining topics such as immigration and identity central to his experiences as a queer teenage refugee from Iran with views of America often at odds with reality. Pax’s works combine original, realistic photos with twists of fantasy, distorted reflections, and imagined or otherworldly projections. Opening Reception, with light fare and beverages, is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. The DC Center for the LGBT Community, 2000 14th St. NW. Call 202-682-2245 or visit www.thedccenter.org.

LEGAL SEA FOODS: 11TH ANNUAL OYSTER FESTIVAL

Once again two area outposts of the Massachusetts-based seafood chain celebrates all things bivalves. Fried oysters are available in the following styles, priced at three for $12: Buffalo with blue cheese, celery hearts, and radish; BBQ with coleslaw and BBQ mayo; Sriracha Lime with roasted corn salsa and crispy shallots; or as an “Oyster BLT” with chipotle mayo. Baked Oysters (three for $14) are prepared as a Lobster Spinach Oyster bake with cheese and herbed crumbs; Oyster Scampi with shrimp, garlic butter, and white wine; Crab & Cheese Oyster with Jonah crab, horseradish, cheddar, and cream cheese; or Scallop Mushroom Oyster with Romano, truffle oil, and tarragon. A variety of oysters will also be available raw, served on the half shell, with selections and prices changing daily depending on what’s available. Wash it all down with this year’s official festival drink, the Deadrise, a $12 concoction of Tito’s Handmade vodka, muddled cucumber, lime, and grapefruit bitters. Available at lunch and dinner daily now through Oct. 9. Two area locations: 704 7th St. NW (202-347-0007) and 320 23rd St. S., Crystal City, Va. (703-415-1200). Visit www.legalseafoods.com.

GHOSTBUSTERS

Fathom Events is getting a jump start on the spookiest holiday of the year by returning to the big screen two “audience-pleasing classics,” including Alien in mid-October. First comes a 35th anniversary screening of Ivan Reitman’s 1984 comedic caper that poked fun at paranormal activity with assist from Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, playing a bumbling group of eccentrics who rid buildings of pesky spirits. Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts also star. The screening comes with a new introduction featuring factoids and memories shared by key cast members, plus rarely seen alternate takes of the film’s most famous scenes. Sunday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. Area theaters including AMC venues at Georgetown (3111 K St. NW), Hoffman Center (206 Swamp Fox Rd., Alexandria), and Rio Cinemas (918 Washingtonian Ctr., Gaithersburg). Visit www.fathomevents.com.

LUCY KAPLANSKY

Touted by the Boston Globe as the “troubadour laureate of modern city folk,” the New York-based Kaplansky has collaborated with Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and Dar Williams, among other contemporaries who, for one reason or another, have had more mainstream success than she. You might call her a folkie’s folkie. Kaplansky returns to the area on a tour celebrating her most recent album, last year’s Everyday Street. Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $28 to $30. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit www.wolftrap.org.

LOS CARPINTEROS: CUBA VA!

An Intersections installation from Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez, current members of the internationally acclaimed Cuban artist collective Los Carpinteros. Cuba Va! features two videos and a group of LED sculptural portraits rendered as heroic revolutionaries, all of which continue the artists’ focus on creating rather subversive artworks offering a social landscape of Cuba’s modern history, at once utopian and dystopian. Opens with a free Artist Talk featuring Los Carpinteros along with Vesela Sretenovic, the museum’s senior curator of modern and contemporary art, on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. On display to Jan. 12. The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW. Tickets are $10 to $12, or free for Phillips members. Visit www.phillipscollection.org.