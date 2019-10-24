The Feed: Buttigieg surges in Iowa – TV host accidentally outed by co-anchor – Gay man left paralyzed after shooting

Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to rise in the polls in Iowa, a gay man has been left paralyzed after a shooting outside a North Carolina nightclub, and a woman who finds it “incredibly hot” to watch her husband have sex with other men — here’s the LGBTQ stories you need to know now.

Buttigieg Rises to Second Place in Latest Iowa Poll

Pete Buttigieg continues his surge in Iowa, with an Iowa State University/Civiqs poll putting him in second place on 20% among prospective voters, behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren on 28%. Last month, the openly gay mayor was in fourth place, behind Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders. A poll earlier this week had Buttigieg in third (13%), behind Biden (18%) and Warren (17%).

Gay Man Left Paralyzed After Nightclub Shooting

Pedro Ventura, a gay man in North Carolina, has been left paralyzed from the shoulders down after a shooting outside a nightclub in Asheville. The gunman, who drove past the club and opened fire on the crowd outside, has not been identified and police have yet to determine a motive — though it is not believed that Ventura, the only one shot, was specifically targeted.

His partner, Ezra Glenn, said that the bullet shattered parts of Ventura’s spine and severed his spinal cord. “It is a miracle that he is alive, and the progress he has already made towards recovery — including regaining partial control of his breathing and movement in his shoulders — has defied doctors’ expectations,” Glenn wrote in a GoFundMe page for Ventura’s medical expenses. “The road to recovery for Pedro will be long, but he is dedicated to continuing his journey and living a full life.” The GoFundMe has raised almost $500,000 at the time of writing.

Bisexual Wife Says It’s “Incredibly Hot” to Watch Her Husband Have Sex with Other Men

Angela Atom, co-host of bisexuality podcast By the Bi, has revealed that she finds it “incredibly hot” to watch her husband Bradford have sex with other men. The couple, who have an open marriage and discuss swinging on their podcast, also run a network of events and sex-ed classes for bisexual people, and describe their relationship as “promiscuity with permission.” Speaking to Australian website Whimn, Atom said, “We are so used to seeing men as the aggressors and instigators and as being masculine. When I see my husband being tender with another man, I see another side to him…. On top of that, it’s also incredibly hot to watch, it’s like my very own porn show, sometimes I even get to sit in the director’s chair and dictate what I want to see.” She added: “If I’m watching Bradford with another man or he comes home and tells me what he got up to while on a date with guy, I still find it incredibly hot and horny and it usually leads to us having really great sex.”

WATCH: Morning Show Host Accidentally Outed Live On-Air

A radio host in New Zealand was accidentally outed by his co-host live on-air. During a discussion about collecting things, The AM Show‘s Ryan Bridge was asked if he collected anything, causing co-host Mark Richardson to retort “ex-boyfriends.” That led to an awkward pause before Bridge responded, “Yes, it’s true, I’m gay. There we go, it’s out there.” Bridge later clarified that he wasn’t closeted, he just hadn’t told the show’s listeners because “it’s not that interesting really, is it?” Richardson apologized profusely, saying, “In three years of doing this job, this is as bad as I’ve ever felt.” Watch the full, slightly awkward exchange on Stuff.

