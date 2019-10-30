The Feed: New poll suggests America isn’t ready for a gay president – Delta edits out ‘Rocketman’ gay content – Megan Rapinoe named Woman of the Year

Delta edited the gay content out of Rocketman before showing it on its planes, HRC’s President slams the “morally bankrupt” Trump administration, and a new poll suggests many Americans aren’t ready for a gay president — these are the LGBTQ stories you need to know now:

Delta “Stripped” Elton John Biopic Rocketman of its Gay Content

Delta Air Lines has reportedly stripped Elton John biopic Rocketman of “almost every gay reference,” according to Shana Krochmal, digital director of Entertainment Weekly. Krochmal posted a Twitter thread — spotted by The Advocate — noting the airline had removed a “chaste kiss,” but left a scene featuring John Reid, Elton’s manager, assaulting him. “What does it say that the edit left in a scene of John Reid assaulting Elton but removed any evidence of intimacy between them or for that matter Elton and any man? What is that saying is OK?” Delta has yet to publicly comment, however censorship in airline films is not unusual — though Krochmal notes that “given how many passengers watch whatever they want on tablets or phones often in full view of other travelers, this seems especially egregious.”

As @yayponies pointed out in a very justified rant, what does it say that the edit left in a scene of John Reid assaulting Elton but removed any evidence of intimacy between them or for that matter Elton and any man? What is that saying is OK? — shana (@shananaomi) October 30, 2019

Almost Half of Americans Don’t Think Country is Ready for a Gay President

A new poll suggests that America might not be ready to have a gay president. According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 44% of voters don’t think the country is ready for a gay president, versus 40% who do. And while half of respondents said they could personally accept a gay president, asked if they thought their neighbors could, 46% said no — and only a quarter said yes. That could ring alarm bells in Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, with Morning Consult Vice President Tyler Sinclair telling Politico that Buttigieg’s sexuality “may be an issue for some voters as he remains in contention for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.”

Megan Rapinoe Named One of Glamour’s Women of the Year

Out lesbian soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who spent her summer countering attacks from Donald Trump, battling for equal pay for her and her teammates, and captaining the U.S. Women’s National Team to a World Cup win, has been named one of Glamour‘s Women of the Year, alongside Charlize Theron, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi, author Margaret Atwood, designer Tory Burch, and the women of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. Of Rapinoe, Glamour wrote that she “not only helped pave the U.S. Women’s National Team’s path to World Cup glory — scoring six goals during the competition — but led a tireless fight for equal pay. In March 2019, on International Women’s Day, Rapinoe and the rest of the team sued their bosses for gender discrimination. Flash-forward to their epic win this summer, when the stadium started chanting, ‘Equal pay! Equal pay!’ as they took their victory lap.”

So honored to be named to this year’s #GlamourWOTY alongside some very incredible women 💥🤯 Thank you @glamourmag and Gillian Laub! ⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/aj2AtsQTJF — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) October 22, 2019

HRC President Says Trump Administration is “Weaponizing” the Nation Against LGBTQ People

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, has delivered a searing rebuke of the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ policies and actions. The hearing was focused on anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing and lending, and David caleld the Trump administration “morally bankrupt” for allowing such discrimination to continue. “We have a president in the White House and a secretary of HUD [Ben Carson] who are just not ignoring us, they’re weaponizing a nation and programs against us,” David said, adding, “LGBT people listening to my testimony today face discrimination in almost every facet of their lives, and we need the federal administration to actually protect them, not to subject them to further discrimination.”

.@HRC President @AlphonsoDavid testified today before the House Financial Services Committee, speaking on the discrimination LGBTQ Americans face when seeking housing and emergency shelter. pic.twitter.com/8OnLxlofNK — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 29, 2019

