The Four Italian Tenors make their area debut at the GMU Center for the Arts

Ever since opera superstars Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, and José Carreras formed the Three Tenors, with spectacular international success, a number of singing supergroups — from the Three Sopranos to Three Mo’ Tenors — have followed in their mighty footsteps.

This week, tenor buffs can witness the area debut of The Four Italian Tenors, as the quartet’s first U.S. tour rolls into the Mason Center for the Arts Concert Hall.

Alessandro D’Acrissa, Giovanni Maria Palmia, Federico Parisi, and Federico Serra have performed on some of Italy’s grandest opera stages.

And on this tour, the Four Italian Tenors promise to transport audiences to the land of Puccini and Rossini, Pavarotti and Caruso via their unique arrangements and performances of “the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time.”

But other than bearers of quadruple the pipes to pour out that naturally wondrous sound, who are the Four Italian Tenors? Keen-eyed audience members might notice the four-man lineup has changed since their tour was first announced, with Palmia, who’s sung major roles in productions of La Traviata and Rigoletto, only recently joining D’Acrissa, Parisi, and Serra on the road, following the exit of singer Roberto Cresca.

The group’s management remains tight-lipped on the singer switch, but, with the help of our interpreter Riccardo Costa, revealed that the tenors believe Puccini is the composer of opera’s most romantic and passionate melodies.

That encourages hope that at least one of these Four Italian Tenors will come packing a powerful “Nessun Dorma” when they hit the stage this weekend.

The Four Italian Tenors perform Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mason Center for the Arts, Fairfax, VA. Tickets are $33 to $55. Visit https://cfa.gmu.edu.