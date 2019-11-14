LGBTQ board game groups offer social fun in D.C.

“I love video games, but that’s something you do by yourself,” says Denis Largeron, an organizer of a biweekly Board Gamers event held at Panera Bread in Dupont Circle. “With board games, there’s a face-to-face connection, where you actually spend time with someone. It’s an inexpensive way to have fun and a very efficient way to open up those who are introverts.”

The Board Gamers Meetup group, which convenes every other Monday, typically draws up to 20 people, with attendance increasing as the weather grows colder. And its not alone in breaking out the dice, cards, and colorful boards in group settings. One such group, which markets itself as trans-friendly, meets at The DC Center for the LGBT Community once a month on Fridays, and another group, Black Queer Women Nerds, holds a monthly event that doubles as a happy hour.

“People aren’t really looking for a date or to find partners. They are looking for a fun time and to meet new people,” says Largeron. “You have a bit of everything coming to play, from the people who are more competitive and out to win, to those who are here for the social aspect. We have everyone from geeks to very social people, all playing the same games.”

And whether you’re seeking relaxation or something intellectually stimulating, Largeron says that the diversity of board games ensures attendees don’t just have to settle for playing old standards like Monopoly, Parhceesi, or Settlers of Catan.

“The strength of this group is that there’s a range of games, so everybody can find the type of game they love,” he says. “A lot of more modern games are extremely interesting and more collaborative, so you have to work together against the game, or solve a puzzle. It’s social, it’s fun, and it helps you get to know the other players.”

The Board Gamers Meetup group’s next get-together is Monday, Nov. 25 from 6-9 p.m. in the basement level of Panera Bread, 1350 Connecticut Ave. NW. Visit www.meetup.com/DC-LGBT-Board-Gamers.

The DC Center’s nex monthly Board Game Night is Friday, Nov. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at The DC Center, 2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105. Visit www.thedccenter.org.

Black Queer Women Nerds next Board Game Happy Hour is Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Boardroom, 1737 Connecticut Ave. NW. Visit www.meetup.com/Black-Queer-Women-Nerds.