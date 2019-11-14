Out On the Town: D.C. arts & entertainment highlights — November 14-20

FILM

CHARLIE’S ANGELS

It’s been 16 years since the Angels last graced our screens, which in Hollywood terms means it’s long overdue for a comeback. Enter Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the new trio, supported by three Bosleys: Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart. Banks wrote, directed, and produced this film, which isn’t a reboot or a remake, but rather a continuation of the original TV series and the early 2000s films. Opens Friday, Nov. 15. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com. (Rhuaridh Marr)

HONEY BOY

Critics have been sweet on Alma Har’el’s film ever since it was shown at Sundance back in January. Shi LaBeouf turned rehab into redemption by tackling his own demons and writing a semi-autobiographical drama based on his childhood as well as the relationship with his father during the time he took his first steps into acting and celebrity life. LaBeouf plays the father, while Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges star as young and grown-up versions of Otis, a young actor navigating stardom and ultimately crashing into rehab and recovery. Opens Friday, Nov. 15. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com. (RM)

METROPOLIS

As part of its annual month-long Silent Cinema Showcase, AFI screens Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece with live accompaniment from the eclectic instrumentalists in the Alloy Orchestra. This futuristic urban dystopia, featuring a city sharply divided between its working class population and city planners, will be shown via the 2010 restoration, considered the definitive edition due to its addition of more than 25 minutes of restored, previously lost footage. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. AFI Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $18 to $20, or $150 to $175 for a Silent Cinema All-Access Pass. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver.

SOPHIA LOREN FILM FESTIVAL

The Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center on the Rockville campus of Montgomery College will screen 10 films in as many days starring the Oscar-winning Italian actress, half of them directed by Vittorio De Sica. The festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 15, with Marriage Italian Style from 1964 and continues with Sunflower from 1970 and A Special Day from 1977, both on Saturday, Nov. 16; Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, an Oscar-winner for Best Foreign Language Film from 1963, and Boccaccio ’70 from 1962, both on Sunday, Nov. 17; Two Women, the 1961 film that garnered Loren the Best Actress Oscar, a first for both a non-English-language performance and to an Italian actress, on Tuesday, Nov. 19; Melville Shavelson’s Houseboat from 1958, on Friday, Nov. 22; and Howard Deutch’s Grumpier Old Men from 1995, Martin Ritt’s The Black Orchid from 1958, both on Saturday, Nov. 23. It all concludes on Sunday, Nov. 24 with Stanley Donen’s Arabesque from 1966. Located at 51 Mannakee St. in Rockville. Tickets are $5 per screening, or $550 for VIP including festival pass. (See separate listing, An Evening with Sophia Loren, under Above and Beyond for more about the VIP offering.) Call 240-567-5301 or visit www.montgomerycollege.edu/PAC.

THE ‘BURBS

Both Northern Virginia outposts of the Alamo Drafthouse are now toward the end of a series that the national theater chain has organized for the run-up to the big November holiday. No, not that one, but close: Hanksgiving, as in the famous Hollywood actor. ‘Tis the season, according to the Alamo, “to reflect on the things that give us warmth and good cheer [and] make life worth living. We’re speaking, of course, about Tom Hanks movies.” The Alamo lays it on even thicker as it describes the series as one intended to “give Hanks to the most purely likeable man to ever grace humanity, and spend the holidays enjoying some of his finest films.” Apollo 13 from 1995 is the last in the series (Saving Private Ryan kicked things off last week), but up next is this 1989 satire of suburban life from director Joe Dante (Gremlins) and co-starring Carrie Fisher as the other half of a normal, everyday couple whose very existence may be threatened by the (alleged) cannibals who move in next door. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse – Woodbridge, 15200 Potomac Town Place, Ste. 100, and One Loudoun – 20575 Easthampton Plaza, Ashburn. Tickets are $10. Visit www.drafthouse.com/northern-virginia.

THE GOOD LIAR

A con artist (Ian McKellen) meets a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren) on a dating website, as part of one final job to secure the biggest payday of his life. From there, things start to unravel as his past catches up with him, her grandson (Russell Tovey) grows suspicious, and he starts to develop feelings for his mark. Writer-director Bill Condon is no stranger to crafting a compelling tale, having scripted Chicago, Dreamgirls, and the McKellen-starring Gods and Monsters, and Jeffrey Hatcher’s eponymous novel is a good launching point for a gripping drama. Opens Friday, Nov. 15. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com. (RM)

THE REPORT

Daniel Jones is not a household name, but he led the investigation into the CIA’s use of torture post-9/11, which ultimately produced what became known as “The Torture Report,” a 6,700-page tome into the brutal, immoral, and ineffective techniques used to try and extract information. Adam Driver stars as Jones, leading a cast that includes Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Morrison, Maura Tierney, and Michael C. Hall. If gripping docudramas are your thing, critics say Scott Z. Burns’ film is a must-see. Opens Friday, Nov. 15. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com. (RM)

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins star as inmates who become improbable friends in this powerful adaptation of a Stephen King story set in Maine’s Shawshank State Prison. Written and directed by Frank Darabont (The Green Mile), The Shawshank Redemption is next up in the Capital Classics series presented by Landmark’s West End Cinema, in recognition of the film’s 25th anniversary. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 each. Call 202-534-1907 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

A CHORUS LINE

Touted as “the best musical ever,” this meta-musical was also one of the first to explicitly address gay issues and feature gay characters, most famously Paul, who movingly relates his personal story of inadvertently coming out to his parents when they see him perform in drag. Jeff Gorti takes on the role in a new production at Signature Theatre that comes a half-century after the show debuted on Broadway and subsequently went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and nine Tony Awards. Matthew Gardiner directs a large, 26-member cast and oversees a crew including Denis Jones, who has developed new choreography that nods to the original by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian. “One (Singular Sensation),” “What I Did for Love,” and “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three” (aka “Tits and Ass”) are three standout standards from the show, which was conceived by Bennett and developed by a team led by composer Marvin Hamlisch, lyricist Edward Kleban, and book writers James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Runs to Jan. 5. MAX Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit www.sigtheatre.org.

AIRNESS

Billie Krishawn stars as Nina, who discovers there’s more to air guitar than playing pretend when she enters an air guitar competition. Christina A. Coakley directs the D.C. premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s comedy also featuring Dani Stoller, Drew Kopas, Harrison Smith, Chris Stezin, Gary L. Perkins III, and Forrest A. Hainline IV. The show is a co-production between Keegan Theatre, where the show will run for most of November, and Virginia’s 1st Stage, which takes up the mantle in December. To Nov. 30. 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets are $41 to $51 plus fees. Call 202-265-3767 or visit www.keegantheatre.com.

AMADEUS

Genius and jealousy collide in 18th-century Vienna as the mediocre Antonio Salieri does everything in his power to destroy his musical rival, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Folger Theatre offers a production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award-winning play directed by Richard Clifford and featuring a 13-person cast led by Ian Merrill Peakes as Salieri and Samuel Adams as Mozart. To Dec. 22. 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $27 to $85. Call 202-544-7077 or visit www.folger.edu.

BLUE CAMP

D.C.’s LGBTQ-focused Rainbow Theatre Project offers the world premiere of Tim Caggiano and Jack Calvin Hanna’s play relating a real-life story from the Vietnam-era U.S. military. Blue Camp documents a baseball game that occurred between two groups of military outcasts: Soldiers suspected of being gay and confined for potential dishonorable discharge in what became known as the blue barracks, and those awaiting trial and potential discharge for actual crimes, held in the so-called green barracks. Weekends to Nov. 24. St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 555 Water St. SW. Tickets are $35 plus service fee. Call 202-554-3222 or visit www.rainbowtheatreproject.org.

D.C. TRASH

As part of its free Millennium Stage programming, the Kennedy Center presents an original musical satire about the upside, downside, and underside of D.C. and its denizens. To be more specific, as you can guess from its title, D.C. Trash introduces colorful characters and local stories as performed by Ron Litman, a D.C. native and veteran trash truck driver. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. Kennedy Center Millennium Stage. Free. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

DISNEY’S NEWSIES

A band of underdogs become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York in this musical featuring a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, and based on a 1992 film that initially bombed at the box office. Molly Smith puts her stamp on the show in a production at Arena Stage. To Jan. 12. Fichandler Stage in the Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit www.arenastage.org.

E2

Maryland’s Rep Stage presents a contemporary reimagining by Bob Bartlett of Christopher Marlowe’s tale of Edward II, England’s infamous ineffectual king. To Nov. 17. The Horowitz Center’s Studio Theatre at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Call 443-518-1500 or visit www.www.repstage.org.

EVERYBODY

The Shakespeare Theatre Company offers a radical adaptation of the 15th-century morality play Everyman by Obie- and MacArthur “Genius” Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon). In his revamped and rechristened Everybody, Death (Nancy Robinette) pays a visit to the overly optimistic and sanguine titular character to help knock some realistic sense into them. Everybody will be played by anybody and somebody among the other nine members of the cast, chosen at random, by lottery live on stage before every performance. Will Davis directs the resulting “irreverent, rollicking” comedy also touted as remixing “the archetypal medieval morality play into an explosive experiment of wit and emotion.” To Nov. 17. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit www.shakespearetheatre.org.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The zany American sci-fi musical comedy, from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, concerns a nerdy floral shop employee and wisecracking carnivorous plant who chews more than the scenery. Puppet designer Matthew Aldwin McGee is tasked, with puppeteer Rj Pavel, with bringing full, menacing life to the bloodthirsty Audrey II, with Marty Austin Lamar providing the plant’s soulful voice. Christian Montgomery leads the human cast as Seymour, the unlikely hero infatuated with his coworker Audrey (Teresa Quigley Danskey). Nick Martin directs. To Nov. 17. Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $19 to $55, plus fees. Call 202-204-7741 or visit www.constellationtheatre.org.

LOVERS’ VOWS

Although it plays a prominent role in Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, Elizabeth Inchbald’s play Lovers’ Vow is otherwise, particularly on stage, a “criminally forgotten show.” That’s according to We Happy Few Productions, which is working to transform classic texts for modern sensibilities. The company’s Kerry McGee directs a five-person ensemble reviving this moving comedy by Inchbald, billed as “a near-forgotten female playwright” from the 18th century. A story of love, class, and doing the right thing, Lovers’ Vows puts in stark relief the divide between peer or social expectations and one’s own needs and desires. The production features music from local band the North Country. To Nov. 23. Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St. SE. Tickets are $20. Call 202-547-6839 or visit www.chaw.org.

RENT

Twenty-three years after it first took Broadway and pop culture by storm, the late Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning rock musical returns to D.C. as part of a 20th anniversary tour production that has been ongoing since 2006. A reimagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, the show follows a group of artists struggling to live, love, and pursue their dreams in New York. Cody Jenkins, Coleman Cummings, Aiyana Smash, Shafiq Hicks, Joshua Tavares, Kelsee Sweigard, Samantha Mbolekwa, and Juan Luis Espinal are the principal leads in the non-Equity production based on original direction by Michael Greif as restaged by Evan Ensign with choreography by Marlies Yearby. To Nov. 17. National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Call 202-628-6161 or visit www.thenationaldc.org.

THEORY

A young tenure-track professor tests the limits of free speech by encouraging her students to contribute to an unmoderated discussion group, where an anonymous student posts offensive comments and videos. Victoria Murray Baatin directs a Mosaic Theater Company production of Norman Yeung’s drama. Josh Adams, Musa Gurnis, Benairen Kane, Camilo Linares, Tony K. Nam, Andrea Harris Smith, and Tyasia Velines star. To Nov. 17. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.mosaictheater.org.

MUSIC

CAPITAL CITY SYMPHONY: SYMPHONIC FLIGHT

The orchestra continues its 52nd season celebrating “the outdoors as expressed through the joy of music” with a showcase of songs paying tribute to our feathered friends. Assistant conductor Tiffany Lu leads the symphony in Respighi’s suite for small orchestra The Birds, Sibelius’ tone poem The Swan of Tuonela, and Wagner’s impressionistic Forest Murmurs, while guest violinist James Stern joins to perform “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. Sprenger Theatre in the Atlas, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.atlasarts.org.

CECE PENISTON

The gospel- and theater-trained vocalist’s biggest international hit “Finally” began as a poem that she wrote in college. Raised in Phoenix, where she still resides, Peniston, who’s had five Billboard Dance Chart No. 1s — including “We Got a Love Thang” — marvels at how “Finally” has become not just her signature tune but also part of the soundtrack of people’s love stories and coming out stories, and countless drag performances, thanks in part to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. “To see a little poem that you were writing when you were 21-years old turn into this big song that people still love to this day, and has become a classic, is always love for me,” Peniston told Metro Weekly before a March run at City Winery DC, where she returns as an early Thanksgiving treat. Friday, Nov. 15. Doors at 6 p.m. 1350 Okie St. NE. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 202-250-2531 or visit www.citywinery.com. (Andre Hereford)

CECILY

Known by her mononym, the young soprano and D.C. native Cecil Bumbray’s sound is rooted in a deep appreciation for mid-century soul and jazz, ’90s-era R&B and contemporary folk. More specifically, it’s rooted in influences from Chocolate City forebears, from Duke Ellington to Gil Scott-Heron, Roberta Flack to Meshell Ndegeocello. She returns to the Atlas Performing Arts Center for “Cecily Salutes DC,” a fifth annual toast to her forebears. You can also expect to hear original selections from her latest album Songs of Love and Freedom, which was named the Best Soul Album at this year’s Wammies and also “Best New Soul on Bandcamp” by the music site’s editorial team. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 and 9 p.m. Lab II Theatre, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $30. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.atlasarts.org.

CONGRESSIONAL CHORUS: CELEBRATING AMERICA’S WOMEN COMPOSERS

Nevertheless, She Persisted….Celebrating America’s Women Composers is the full title to a program opening the 33rd season of this organization, which strives to shed light on issues of equal rights through its performance of choral music. The latest program offers a journey from Amy Beach’s groundbreaking Festival Jubilate, circa 1892, up to some of music’s most prolific and innovative women composers today, with selections from Jennifer Higdon, Libby Larsen, Alice Parker, Joan Szymko, and Undine Smith Moore. The program also includes Jenni Brandon’s America Belongs To Us, a work reflecting on the uprooted immigrant experience that the 85-voices-strong Congressional Chorus and the 14-piece Columbia Flute Choir will perform with guidance by the California-based composer herself. he Flute Choir will stick around to perform Serenade as composed and conducted by Alexandra Molnar-Suhajda. Additional performances will come from the local, lesbian African-American singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, highlighting songs from her recent album Battle Hymn for an Army of Lovers, while the organization’s 24-member a cappella chamber ensemble will perform the jazz-tinged work Same Birds by Elizabeth Alexander. Four additional choral selections — by Susan LaBarr, Gwyneth Walker, Jocelyn Hagen, and Rosephanye Powell — will be enhanced by virtue of classical and interpretive movements by dancers Aaron Jackson, Darryl Pilate, Helen Hayes, and the women of Joy of Motion’s Youth Dance Ensemble. Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:30 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $39. Call 202-629-3140 or visit www.congressionalchorus.org.

FAIRFAX SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: NOSTALGIC NIGHTS

One of today’s most praised classical guitarists, Berta Rojas is also a foremost interpreter of the music of Joaquín Rodrigo Vidre, best known as simply Rodrigo. Her skill will be on full display in a performance of the late 20th-century Spanish composer’s masterpiece Concierto de Aranjuez. Led by Christopher Zimmerman, the full orchestra will also perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 35, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, Ravel’s Pavane for a Dead Princess, and Hornegger’s Summer Pastoral. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 pm., preceded one hour earlier by a More Than Notes discussion with Zimmerman and special guests. Harris Theatre in the George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4400 University Dr., in Fairfax. Tickets are $35 to $60 plus fees. Call 703-993-8888 or visit https://cfa.gmu.edu.

FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN

Increasingly regarded as one of the genre’s best contemporary bands, the local progressive bluegrass act earned a Grammy nomination for the 2015 album Cold Spell. Solivan and his Dirty Kitchen crew — banjoist Mike Munford, guitarist Chris Luquette, and bassist Jeremy Middleton — returns to the Hamilton for a show in support of this year’s album If You Can’t Stand The Heat. Opening the show will be Philadelphia’s bluegrass band Man About A Horse. Friday, Nov. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $17.25 to $39.75. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

FRESH A.I.R.: STRATHMORE’S CLASS OF 2020 PREVIEW CONCERT

Next week offers the debut showcase of the next six budding artists who together comprise the 2020 class of Strathmore’s esteemed Artist In Residence program. Since its inception in 2005, AIR has has helped nurture the careers of 80 artists from far and wide, including Grammy-nominated Christylez Bacon, The Voice contestant Owen Danoff, Prince and Stevie Wonder collaborator Frédéric Yonnet, “queer pop” artist Be Steadwell, and gay classical-crossover composer/vocalist Chris Uruigua. The 2020 AIR Class features pop vocalist Ayo, early folk instrumentalist Niccolo Seligmann, singer-songwriter Christian Douglas, jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk, folk musician Jake Blount, and composer/percussionist Lucas Ashby, alongside their mentors Nitanju Bolade Casel, Tom Teasley, Ken Avis, and Cathy Fink. They’ll all take the stage for an evening of cross-genre collaborations at Strathmore’s intimate cabaret space in the new Pike and Rose development near White Flint in Montgomery County. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Amp by Strathmore, 11810 Grand Park Ave. North Bethesda. Tickets are $19. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.ampbystrathmore.com.

KIM PETRAS

A performer at Capital Pride in 2018 along with Troye Sivan — whom she opened for last fall at the Anthem — the German-born, L.A.-based trans dance-pop artist Petras is a bubbling-under mainstream act you’ve no doubt heard here or there via hits “Heart to Break,” “I Don’t Want It All,” “All I Do Is Cry,” and “Broken.” Earlier this year, the 27-year-old stopped at the Fillmore Silver Spring on a tour supporting her full-length debut Clarity. Petras returns a mere few months later to promote a follow-up full-length set, Turn Off The Light. Alex Chapman opens. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Doors at 7:30 p.m. 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $38.50. Call 301-960-9999 or visit www.fillmoresilverspring.com.

MARYLAND OPERA STUDIO: ARIODANTE

Craig Kier leads this organization, “dedicated to the future of opera,” as it prepares the next generation of stars and standouts while also working to build audiences as well as advance the art. Kier, working with stage director Garnett Bruce, will next lead opera students from the University of Maryland in a rarely staged and largely unknown work from George Frideric Handel, whose Messiah gets all the glory. A story of royalty, love, intrigue, and deceit set in the medieval Scottish highlands, Ariodante, with a libretto by Antonio Salvi after Ludovico Ariosto, fell into obscurity not long after its debut in the early 18th century. Yet in recent decades, the Italian-language opera — presented with English supertitles — has been rediscovered and re-evaluated as a Baroque masterpiece for its emotional arias and vivid music. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The Clarice’s Kay Theatre at the University of Maryland, University Boulevard and Stadium Drive. College Park. Tickets are $10 to $25. Call 301-405-ARTS or visit www.theclarice.umd.edu.

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC: VOICES OF LIGHT

Carl Theodore Dreyer’s silent masterpiece The Passion of Joan of Arc will screen while the National Philharmonic orchestra and chorale bring to life an oratorio composed by Richard Einhorn and inspired by Dreyer’s 1928 drama, a well-regarded cinematic landmark for its production, direction, and performances — chiefly that of Renée Falconetti in the title role. Stan Engebretson leads the performance of Einhorn’s 1984 Voices of Light, which draws from Medieval song and text, including from female mystics. Soprano Suzanne Karpov, mezzo-soprano Katherine Pracht, tenor Matt Smith, and baritone Kerry Wilkerson are featured soloists. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m., preceded at 6:45 p.m. by a pre-concert Q&A with Einhorn and WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $29 to $79. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA W/RENÉE FLEMING & ROD GILFRY

Celebrated soprano Renée Fleming and Grammy-nominated baritone guest perform with the NSO, under the baton of Music Director Gianandrea Noseda, the D.C. premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Brightness of Light. Inspired by the letters between iconic American artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, this NSO co-commission comes as part of a program also featuring Richard Strauss, from the Symphonic Interlude No. 2 from the German Romantic composer’s Dreaming by the Fireside to his epic showpiece Also sprach Zarathustra, immortalized by Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

THE GAMER SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Billed as “the first collegiate ensemble exclusively devoted to performing orchestral arrangements of video game music,” this student-run orchestra, founded in 2005 by Michelle Eng, now boasts a roster of more than 100 musicians. The Fall Concert features pieces from Pokemon, Mario, Zelda, Kingdom Hearts, and Fire Emblem, among others, all performed in arrangements created by orchestra members and alumni. Monday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. Dekelboum Concert Hall in The Clarice at the University of Maryland, University Boulevard and Stadium Drive. College Park. Tickets are free but required. Call 301-405-ARTS or visit www.theclarice.umd.edu.

THE WASHINGTON CHORUS: MOZART’S REQUIEM

Artistic Director Christopher Bell conducts the large, 160-plus member chorus, along with orchestra and soloists, in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beautifully anguished choral masterpiece. The Requiem open the organization’s 59th season as part of a program said to explore the full range of human experience, including two recent works by American composers: Somewhere I Have Never Traveled, Gladly Beyond, written by Jennifer Higdon and This Mourning, a tribute to 9/11 written by Joel Puckett of the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University that was commissioned and first performed by the Washington Chorus in 2006. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 to $68. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

VIRGINIA OPERA: IL POSTINO

Crystal Manich directs a production of Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s tragic-comedic opera, based in part on Michael Radford’s 1994 Oscar-winning Italian film of the same name (The Postman in English) as well as Antonio Skármeta’s novel Ardiente paciencia in which a long-suffering and love-struck courier turns to the writings of the great Chilean love poet Pablo Neruda for help in wooing the love of his dreams. Il Postino features an opulent score with arias, duets, and tonal music paying homage to Puccini, rendered by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and conductor Adam Turner. Daniel Montenegro, Raúl Melo, and Danielle Talamantes lead the Virginia Opera cast performing in Spanish with English supertitles. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4400 University Dr., in Fairfax. Tickets are $40 to $110. Call 703-993-8888 or visit https://cfa.gmu.edu.

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA: THE MAGIC FLUTE

The WNO will alternate November performances of its first production of Othello in 20 years with Mozart’s enchanting quest for love and truth via a whimsical production designed by the late Maurice Sendak, the acclaimed children’s author and illustrator (Where the Wild Things Are). A production “for all ages” from Portland Opera led by conductor Eun Sun Kim and director Christopher Mattaliano, The Magic Flute will be performed in English with projected English titles. To Nov. 23. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $25 to $299. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND

With their lineup of instruments, this Colorado-based string band may seem like a traditional bluegrass band, but they incorporate rock and other genres into a music stew that has earned them fans far beyond the bluegrass belt. The quintet features Ben Kaufmann on bass, Dave Johnston on banjo, Adam Aijala on guitar, Allie Kral on fiddle, and Jake Joliff on mandolin — and all five on rich, harmonizing vocals. Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $29.50 to $35. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

ZOLTÁN FEJÉRVÁRI

Washington Performing Arts presents a pianist among the newest crop of acclaimed Hungarian musicians and protégé of Sir András Schiff, known for his work with the Budapest Festival Orchestra and the chamber ensemble Musicians of Marlboro as well as for his solo recitals at major venues throughout Europe and the U.S. This weekend at the Kennedy Center, Fejérvári will offer a program featuring Janácek’s Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 “From the Street” as well as Schubert’s Drei Klavierstücke and Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor. Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. Terrace Theater. Tickets are $45. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

DANCE

FUEGO FLAMENCO XV: RAFAEL PERAL & MARISA ADAME: RAÍZ DE 4

Rafael Peral and Maria Adame, two of Spain’s most distinguished flamenco artists, make their D.C. debut in an imaginative new flamenco piece also choreographed by the duo, who are the featured performers in the closing week of this two-week festival, now in its 15th year. After launching with performances featuring the company named after the festival’s cofounder and director Edwin Aparicio, the festival presented by GALA Theatre concludes with Raíz de 4, which explores flamenco’s most primitive roots per its convergence of cultures and the folklore of Spain, for what is said to be an impressive display of emotions and artistry that gets to the essence of the art form. The dancers Adame and Peral, who also serves as director, will be accompanied by music director and guitarist José Almarcha, singers Trini de la Isla and José El Calli, and Epi Pacheco on percussion in a production, presented in its U.S. premiere via a collaboration with Madrid’s Fundación Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Tickets are $30 to $55. Call 202-234-7174 or visit www.galatheatre.org.

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP: PEPPERLAND

The Kennedy Center welcomes the legendary modern dance troupe, led by innovative gay choreographer Mark Morris, for the D.C. debut of a colorful, exuberant work that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the classic album from the Beatles. Following a warm reception in the band’s hometown of Liverpool, Pepperland comes to the Kennedy Center as a co-commissioned, evening-length dance-theater piece set to an original score by Ethan Iverson and incorporating arrangements of six songs from the album — including “Penny Lane,” “With A Little Help From My Friends,” and “When I’m Sixty-Four” — as performed by a unique jazz ensemble. Remaining performances are Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 and 8 p.m. Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $55 to $119. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

MONICA BILL BARNES & COMPANY: HAPPY HOUR

In the dance work Happy Hour, choreographer and performer Monica Bill Barnes will be joined by Elisa Clark for gender-bending vignettes and performances in a wide array of dance styles, including jazz, tap, and ballet. They’ll chiefly work to portray two would-be studs — or really, average, awkward straight men — leading a karaoke-fueled cocktail party. Just as in real life, the party rarely ever lives up to even the lowest of expectations. Barnes started her company over two decades ago with “a mission to celebrate individuality, humor, and the innate theatricality of everyday life.” The University of Maryland presents this “dance show turned into an after-work office party,” also featuring the company’s creative producing director Robbie Saenz de Viteri as emcee, at an affiliated though not official campus cafe/cabaret venue, where the audience can enjoy snacks, sip cocktails, and serve as de facto participants in the party. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. MilkBoy ArtHouse, 7416 Baltimore Ave., College Park, Md. Tickets are $10 to $25. Call 240-623-1423 or visit www.milkboyarthouse.com.

RUBBERBANDANCE GROUP: VIC’S MIX

A contemporary company from Montreal that aims to bridge “the grace and structure of classical ballet and the raw, improvisational moves of hip-hop,” through a signature namesake dance technique. In the program Vic’s Mix, the innovative ensemble showcases the creations by, as well as the evolution of, company founder Victor Quijada over a 15-year span, incorporating the Los Angeles native’s experiences from urban street and club dancing to his professional work with acclaimed post-modern and ballet companies. Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $29 to $48. Call 888-945-2468 or visit www.cfa.gmu.edu.

COMEDY

DISTRICT QUEER COMEDY FESTIVAL

Produced by Comedic Pursuits, a local web resource, and LGBTQ AF, a recurring all-queer variety comedy show, this festival’s mission is to provide local performance and learning opportunities for queer comedy performers, whether emerging or incipient. The 2019 festival features more than two dozen (mostly local) stand-up, improv, or podcast acts performing across four shows the evenings of Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at the DC Arts Center in Adams Morgan. That’s followed by after-parties both nights, with Friday night’s at the Mellow Mushroom pizzeria next door to the DCAC, and Saturday night’s down 18th Street to the Duplex Diner. The festival also offers two free afternoon workshops on Saturday, Nov. 16: one focused on improv and led by Mark Chalfant of Washington Improv Theater, the other a guide to stand-up and joke writing overseen by nonbinary queer writer and comedian Maddox “MK” Pennington, and both held at Source Theater on 14th Street. Things draw to a close with an open mic event intended to give festivalgoers a chance to try out their own comedy, set for Sunday, Nov. 17, starting at noon at Petworth’s Colony Club. Tickets are $12 to $15 for each stand-up show, and a suggested $5 donation to Casa Ruby for the closing event. Visit www.comedicpursuits.com.

JANEANE GAROFALO

Well into her third decade in the business, the liberal firebrand best known for her work in screen comedies was also instrumental in launching the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted The Majority Report. The 55-year-old New Jersey native spent her early years as a cast member on everything from Saturday Night Live to The Ben Stiller Show to the Larry Sanders Show. Garofalo got her start as a stand-up comic, and it’s her work in stand-up that brings her to the Kennedy Center. Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 and 9 p.m. Terrace Theater. Tickets are $29 to $39. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org

MATTEO LANE

Roughly a decade ago, after catching a show by Joan Rivers, Matteo Lane was inspired to try his hand at stand-up, which he took to right away as someone who “likes being on stage and coming from a funny family,” he tells Metro Weekly. At first, the gay Chicago native stuck to his guns in advertising, “drawing during the day and then doing stand-up at night. And then I got a job that moved me to New York for illustrating.” Soon enough, stand-up turned into Lane’s full-time pursuit, with guest or recurring spots on MTV and Comedy Central shows, plus enough overall media exposure to be recognized by the 2018 Logo30 — not to mention a steady touring schedule. The 33-year-old will next fly down to do “a traditional hour of standup,” where he’s expected to talk “about all things from dating to my favorite TV shows to things that piss me off.” Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Arlington Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike. Tickets are $20. Call 703-486-2345 or visit www.arlingtondrafthouse.com.

NIKKI GLASER

These days, the creator, producer, and star of Comedy Central’s former Not Safe with Nikki Glaser is busy, among other things, hosting the daily morning show You Up on the Sirius XM station Comedy Central Radio. A month after Netflix premiered the feature-length stand-up special Bangin’, Glaser returns for yet another November weekend run of shows at the DC Improv. Ahri Findling and Andrew Collin open. Tickets remain only for the show at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $25 to $30, plus a two-item minimum. Call 202-296-7008 or visit www.dcimprov.com.

WASHINGTON IMPROV THEATER: LIFE AND DEATH WITH WIT

No two performances are alike when performed by the Washington Improv Theater — D.C.’s answer to those comedy star-making groups such as Chicago’s Second City and L.A.’s Groundlings — especially since they’re spurred on by the audience. That’s as true as ever with the troupe’s latest performance series, which nods to the Latin American holiday Day of the Dead. Select performances will include a remount of In Lieu of Flowers, a show that comes with an improvised funeral as it works to memorialize the life of a particular audience member, with the Washington Post‘s Alexandra Petri getting her due during the late show on Friday, Nov. 8. Each performance also features a different mix of the improvised ensembles that comprise WIT, from on-the-spot musical creations courtesy of iMusical, to the clever antics of the all-female-identifying group Hellcat, plus the groups Poetic Resistance, Nox!, Madeline, Uncle Gorgeous, and Lizard Girl. Weekends to Nov. 23. Spooky Action Theater, 1810 16th St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $18. Call 202-248-0301 or visit www.witdc.org.

READINGS & DISCUSSIONS

AN EVENING WITH SOPHIA LOREN

The legendary, Oscar-winning actress comes to the area for two intimate, live, on-stage evenings — purportedly out of only five nationwide — through which she’ll share stories and show clips from her life and career, and answer questions from the audience. Steve Parsall, the former film critic for the Tampa Bay Tribune, hosts the discussions, part of the Guest Artist Series presented by the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center of Montgomery College and a complement to the organization’s Sophia Loren Film Festival (see listing under the Film section). Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville. Tickets are $100 to $150, or $550 for VIP including premium seating, a Meet & Greet and professional photograph with Loren, official laminated badge, and film series pass. Call 240-567-5301 or visit www.montgomerycollege.edu/PAC.

JOHN BECKER AND MEGAN SCOTT: JOY OF COOKING, 2019 EDITION

An indispensable guide for millions of cooks since its original publication by Irma Rombauer in 1931 is about to get another revision, this one overseen by Rombauer’s great-grandson and his wife. Bolstering the original focus on home-style American cooking, Becker and Scott have updated the content for modern tastes and lifestyles, introducing 600 new recipes, many of them vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free, including the latest nutrition and food safety guidelines, and offering tips on “streamlined cooking, among other changes. The duo will discuss the new edition of Joy in conversation with Bonnie Benwick, the Washington Post‘s deputy food and recipe editor. Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit www.politics-prose.com.

MARK MORRIS: OUT LOUD: A MEMOIR

Regarded by many as the country’s greatest living contemporary choreographer, Morris connects the dots in a new memoir between his upbringing in Seattle absorbing folk dances, to his teenage pursuit of studying flamenco in Spain, to his early, influential collaborations with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Yo-Yo Ma, among other aspects of his fascinating life and career. After a run of performances at the Kennedy Center featuring his Mark Morris Dance Group, the gay choreographer will conclude a week in Washington in a staged conversation with the co-author of his just-published book, the novelist Wesley Stace (aka folk musician John Wesley Harding). Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit www.politics-prose.com.

FOOD & DRINK

METROCOOKING DC COOKING & ENTERTAINING SHOW

Both a holiday treat and a shopping preserve, “The Ultimate Foodie Outing” is the area’s biggest specialty food and culinary event. Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck are the headliners on the James Beard Foundation Cooking Stage at the 14th annual showcase also featuring Lidia Bastianich, Myron Mixon, Justin Severino, Fernando Desa of Goya Foods, and Lauren Katz, a D.C. native and winner of ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show, as well as many of D.C’s best and newest chefs, including Amy Brandwein, Victor Albisu, Erik Bruner-Yang, Haidar Karoum, Daniela Moreira, Kwame Onwuachi, Kevin Tien, and Enrique Limardo. Also on hand: 200 specialty food vendors, including a two-day Beer, Wine & Spirits section, a BBQ Bash on Saturday, Nov. 16, and the 7th annual Grand Tasting Pavilion featuring over 50 local restaurants, with a portion of proceeds benefiting So Others Might Eat, or S.O.M.E., on Sunday, Nov. 17, and Cooking Classes and Workshops offered throughout. The show starts at 10 a.m. both days. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW. General admission tickets are $21.50 in advance, including admission to the James Beard Cooking Stage and the Exhibitor Marketplace. The individual classes and workshops as well as access to the Beer, Wine & Spirits Garden, the BBQ Bash and the Grand Tasting Pavilion are all special ticketed items and sold separately. Call 866-840-8822 or visit www.metrocookingdc.com.

ART & EXHIBITS

ARABICITY|OUROUBA

In September, the Middle East Institute launched a new contemporary art gallery in its newly renovated headquarters in Dupont Circle that aims to put a spotlight on leading visual artists from the region. The gallery has opened with a Pan-Arab exhibition featuring 18 artists and works exploring the aesthetic, conceptual, and socio-political concerns of the Arab world over the past 20 years — including the so-called Arab Spring, or Arab uprising. Curated by Rose Issa, the pan-Arab Arabicity/Ourouba features works, ranging from photography to sculpture, by Chant Avedissian, Ayman Baalbaki, Hassan Hajjaj, Susan Hefuna, Tagreed Darghouth, Adel Abidin, Raeda Saadeh, and Said Baalbaki. Runs to Nov. 22. MEI Art Gallery, 1763 N St. NW. Call 202-785-1141 or visit www.mei.edu.

EXHIBITION OF FINE ARTS IN MINIATURE

Strathmore hosts the 86th annual show featuring more than 700 intricately detailed works of art, painstakingly produced in miniature. The exhibition, presented by the Miniature Painters, Sculptors, and Gravers Society of Washington, D.C., draws viewers into a concentrated universe that traces it roots to the 7th century. Opening reception is Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. On display to Jan. 5. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

KATYA TRABOULSI: PERPETUAL IDENTITIES

The new MEI Art Gallery in Dupont Circle is currently displaying a pop-up installation of work by the Beirut-based multimedia artist Traboulsi. In the series Perpetual Identities, the Lebanese visual artist transforms handcrafted replicas of Lebanese war bombshells into ornate vessels — making decorative sculptures out of destructive military objects to highlight the tension between war and culture. To Nov. 22. 1763 N St. NW. Call 202-785-1141 or visit www.mei.edu.

LINDSAY MULLEN: ADAPTIVE MEASURES

In her second solo exhibition at Georgetown’s Calloway Fine Art, the British post-impressionist Lindsay Mullen aims to create heightened awareness of the effects of climate change on natural elements, expressed through her paintings’ material surfaces. Taken together, according to publicity from the gallery, the artworks urge the viewer to come closer and to recognize both the current deterioration of our climate as well as the potential hope for future action. Opening Reception is Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. On display to Dec. 14. Calloway Fine Art & Consulting, 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit www.callowayart.com.

ONE VOICE

The Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle is celebrating Capital Pride with a summer-long art exhibition in its lobby featuring local LGBTQ artists and allies. Curated by Julie Ratner and Golie Miamee of Artworx Consultants, One Voice includes works by Tom Hill, Maggie O’Neill, Wayson Jones, and Rose Jaffe, in addition to several permanent works by world-renowned mixed-media artist Michele Oka Doner and Michael Crossett’s piece “Community,” which was commissioned for Kimpton in partnership with Shop Made in DC. Through Fall 2019. 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Suggested donation of $5 per person that will benefit Kimpton brand partner the Trevor Project. Call 202-234-3200 or visit www.carlylehoteldc.com.

SHADES OF PASTEL

Artists from around the nation who work in pastels are represented in this biennial juried exhibition from the Maryland Pastel Society. Soft pastels have a high concentration of pigment, resulting in intense hues in an extensive range of colors, from earth tones to vibrant shades. Opening reception is Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. On display to Jan. 5. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

STEPHEN BENEDICTO

Works by the D.C.-based abstract fine artist are next up to be featured at Art14, the seasonal art series at the Coldwell Banker Dupont/Logan office on 14th Street NW. Benedicto creates works that are unique, dynamic, multidisciplinary, and polymathic, combining traditional hand-made practices with automated systems and machine-rendered designs, all intended “to express the complex ideas of fetishism, transhumanism, and the design of self.” On display all season. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 1617 14th St. NW. Call 202-387-6180 or visit www.facebook.com/CBRBDupont.

THIS TOO IS IBIZA

Esto También es Ibiza is the Spanish title to this photography and video-based exhibition offering viewers a snapshot of the famed sunsets, natural landscapes, hippy style, Balearic music, and renowned club culture of the Spanish island resort. Or at least, this is Ibiza as presented by Adrian Loving, a D.C.-based DJ and music historian who curated an audio/visual narrative exhibition using his own contributions along with images from photographers Derek Ridgers, Oriol Maspons, and Violetta Markelou, and oral histories shared by legendary DJ Louie Vega, local DJ Heather Femia, and dancer Dwaine Byrd, as well as video installations and soundscapes. The exhibition is set up in the Staff Association of the Inter-American Development Bank’s intimate exhibition space. Now to Nov. 26. IDB Staff Association Art Gallery, 1300 New York Ave. NW, entrance on 13th Street. Call 202-623-3635 or visit www.idbstaffassociationartgallery.org.

VOTES FOR WOMEN: A PORTRAIT OF PERSISTENCE

The American suffragist movement’s most influential leaders — Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton among them — are, of course, prominently featured in this special exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. Yet Votes for Women takes pains to shine a spotlight on the many lesser-known, or at least less-heralded, women and organizations — many of them African-American — who helped advance the voting cause in tandem with efforts to abolish slavery, fight racism, or promote civil rights. Such a list includes Ida B. Wells, Mary McLeod Bethune, Lucy Stone of the American Woman Suffrage Association, and Mary Church Terrell, founder of the National Association of Colored Women. To Jan. 5. 8th and F Streets. NW. Call 202-633-8300 or visit www.npg.si.edu.

WOMEN: A CENTURY OF CHANGE

The National Geographic Museum currently has on display a timely, temporary collection of powerful images from famed National Geographic photographers. Taken together, the photographs offers a glimpse of both what it means to be a woman in the world today and how that’s changed in the 100 years since American women gained the right to vote. The exhibition also includes stories and commentary from female luminaries, among them Melinda Gates, Gloria Allred, Jane Goodall, and Christiane Amanpour. Now to Spring 2020. 1145 17th St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-857-7700 or visit www.ngmuseum.org.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

KEEGAN THEATRE’S 4TH ANNUAL GALA: ’80S MYSTERY EVENT

A murder mystery, stage performances, a special awards presentation, a live auction, and food and drink are all in the offing at the fourth annual fundraising gala for D.C.’s Keegan Theatre, now in the midst of its 23rd season. Keegan company member and co-founder Sheri S. Herren will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while actor/director Duane Richards will be recognized with the Emerging Artist Award. Guests are encouraged to don ’80s-themed attire for the benefit, which helps support initiatives including the ticket giveaways via KeeganConnects, play readings such as the Boiler Room Series, and the Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA’s family- and youth-oriented productions and programming. Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 7 p.m. 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets start at $100. Call 202-265-3767 or visit www.keegantheatre.com.

THE DC WEIRDO SHOW: WEIRD AF!

The DC Weirdo Show bills itself as the longest-running variety show in the city — and also, as “Queen Weirdo and Producer” Dr Torcher puts it, “increasingly the D.C. go-to show for local performers of color, queer performers, and womxn in the circus, sideshow, and variety performance arts.” The organization is now readying its final show of 2019, dubbed “Weird AF: End-of-Year All Star Weirdness.” Dr Torcher hosts the show at Brookland’s Dew Drop Inn featuring Buhnana Gunz, “cigar box juggler” Saymo Saymo, bellydancer Ophelia Zayna Hart, the “fantastically weird drag” act div0id, “sworn-worthy drag king” Majic Dyke, yo-yo stunts with Oh Yes Yo, Coffin Nachtmahr, and Sassafrass Cambrella, indigenized performance artist Xemi The Two Spirit, the fireeater Max Snax with a spoof of The Great British Baking Show, and the debut of “vaudeville dangerqueer duo” They/Them Mayhem. Friday, Nov. 15. Doors at 8 p.m. 2801 8th St. NE. Tickets are $16 to $20, or $26 for VIP including front-rows seating, a raffle ticket, and goodies. Call 202-791-0909 or visit www.dcweirdoshow.com.

THEATER J’S ANNUAL BENEFIT FEATURING ALEXANDRA SILBER

Alexandra Silber offers a special musical performance in the newly renovated Edlavitch DCJCC as the centerpiece of the annual benefit for Theater J, the institution’s nationally renowned professional stage organization. Silber performs from her debut novel, 2017’s After Anatevka: A Novel Based on Fiddler on the Roof, which imagines what happens to Sholem Alecheim’s beloved characters after they step off stage. Silber herself has played the show’s two eldest daughters: Hodel on the West End, Tzeitel on Broadway. A decade after appearing in the Kennedy Center’s Master Class with Tyne Daly, Silber has returned to the area twice in just the past year alone: to portray Sally Bowles in Olney Theatre’s Cabaret and Guenevere in the record-breaking run of Camelot at Shakespeare Theatre Company. Now at Theater J, Silber will perform three songs written by composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, including one song cut from the classic musical, plus a host of showtunes from a new generation of musical theater talent — including Matthew Sklar, Amanda Green, and Will Reynolds and Eric Price — all accompanied by pianist Ben Moss. Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets, which include food and drink, start at $350. Call 202-777-3210 or visit www.theaterj.org.