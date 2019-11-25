Shangela takes on Atlantic City

Shangela fans do not have to wait to see the recent TIME 100 Next honoree and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum’s new HBO series — they can just head to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As part of its groundbreaking LGBTQ-welcoming marketing campaign OUT at Borgata, MGM’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is hosting a special performance by Shangela at “Pride Bingo” on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A fundraiser for Garden State Equality, the campy event will be emceed by drag icons Sandy Beach and Whendy Whaxwood and feature music by DJ James Anthony.

Admission to “Pride Bingo” is $35 and offers the chance to win prizes including overnight stays, dinners, spa treatments, and a $1,000 Borgata gift card.

Attendees are also able to join Shangela at a special after-party at Borgata’s Premier Nightclub.

For attendees wishing to stay overnight at the Borgata, its OUT at Borgata Slay Bells package includes one-night in a Classic Room, two tickets to “Pride Bingo,” VIP entrance to the after-party, as well as two tickets to The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann De Lesseps’ “Countess Cabaret” holiday show.

Shangela performs at “Pride Bingo” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit www.outatborgata.com for more information.