Trump campaign’s new advisor called gays an “abomination” and “evil”

The newest member of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign believes that gay people are an “abomination.”

Fox News contributor Clarence Mason Weaver, who was recently appointed to the Trump campaign’s “Black Voices for Trump” advisory board, has previously warned against school’s engaging in “homosexual training” and asked “What is wrong with being homophobic.”

Weaver has also previously said that women are “not equal to me” and should be “submissive,” NBC News reports.

In January, Weaver tweeted a Reuters story about an Indian army chief telling soldiers to abstain from gay sex, adding “WHAT IS WRONG WITH BEING HOMOPHOBIC.”

In November 2018, he he posted a video to his YouTube channel calling homosexuality “an abomination — not just a sin, it’s abomination,” during a rant about a BestBuy ad that he claimed had “a homosexual agenda” because a woman in the advert mentioned her wife. “How can you find common ground with evil and sin?” he asked.

“There was no reason for BestBuy to have that ad with a homosexual agenda,” he added. “The ad was placed that way to make me think it was normal to be homosexual.”

In that same video, Weaver added: “I will not appear on a program with a homosexual host and pretend like that’s normal.”

In an other video last year, he said that he would be homeschooling his children in order to “get them out” of the education system where “we got to worry about homosexual training.”

Weaver also deliberately misgendered Miss Universe 2018 contestant Angela Ponce, railing against the so-called “gender delusion.”

“This is not gender equality, it is gender delusion,” he tweeted. “You are a man. You don’t have a womb, you are a guy. It is not gender equality because you don’t equal a women.”

Weaver has since changed his Twitter account to protected, to prevent his tweets from being viewed publicly.

In a Facebook post from May 2016, Weaver also attacked former President Barack Obama for “[destroying] the boundaries between men and women,” adding that “homosexuality is all over TV. Soft men. In our dancing, in our music. Men are weak and women are strong.”

Media Matters for America has also highlighted misogynistic statements from Weaver, including saying women should be “handmaidens” — a reference to The Handmaid’s Tale — and “submissive,” and ranted about women in the workplace.

The Black Voices for Trump advisory group claims to “encourage the black community to re-elect President Donald J. Trump by sharing experiences and successes of everyday people as a result of the Trump administration.”

Its members include Ken Blackwell, a lobbyist for anti-LGBTQ hate group the Family Research Council, who has called homosexuality a sinful “lifestyle” that “can be changed,” and compared gays to criminals and arsonists. He also compared same-sex couples to farm animals, saying that homosexuality “defies barnyard logic.”

Other members include former actress Stacey Dash, who once said that transgender women should pee in bushes rather than use women’s restrooms, and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who called the LGBTQ equality movement “evil” and compared gay people to the Borg from Star Trek.

Read more:

West Virginia public library postpones decision on whether to ban LGBTQ children’s book

Brian Sims has dedicated his life to achieving equality — and he won’t stop until it happens

Nina West: Drag will always belong to the queer community