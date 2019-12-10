Conservative pundit says it’s okay for Trump to sleep with “1,000 women” but Buttigieg is “unnatural”

Dave Daubenmire the GOP party activist and conservative commentator who has referred to gay presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as “Pete Buttplug” and speculated about his sexual preferences, has released another video saying that it would be “beyond wicked” to elect the the former South Bend mayor due to his “immoral” and “unnatural” sex life.

During part of his daily “Pass The Salt Live” webcast, Daubenmire, a conservative Christian who refers to himself as “Coach Dave,” said: “If a man cannot figure out what to do with his sexual organs, he has no business being in the White House.”

Daubenmire doubled down on his nickname for Buttigieg, again calling him “Pete Buttplug” to emphasize his homosexuality and his marriage to his husband, Chasten.

“A man having sex with a lot of women is perfectly normal, BUT immoral,” said Daubenmire. “Donald Trump seeking with 1,000 women…is a perfectly normal human response, but IMMORAL.

“But Mayor Pete Buttplug — I said that again on purpose — what he is doing, is not only immoral, it’s unnatural. It’s a crime against nature. It doesn’t even make sense! Yet people are actively considering allowing that man to become President of the United States. It’s beyond wicked. We have lost our ability to reason, folks.”

He also said the issue is bigger than homosexuality, but is about society’s straying from God’s law and the importance of living according to Biblical principles.

“You do understand that a man without Jesus Christ will try to lay any woman he could ever find,” Duabenmire continued. “You do understand that the only thing that keeps moral men ‘moral’ is a set of principles of right and wrong. And for 2,000 years, it has the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Bible. That has been the restrainer.”

He also attacked fellow Christians who refuse to vocally condemn homosexuality and “deviants,” accusing pro-LGBTQ forces of “infiltrating” the churches and downplaying the Bible’s condemnation of homosexuality by telling Christians they’re not supposed to judge others’ sins.

In a previous video ranting about Buttigieg and the LGBTQ community, Daubenmire said that our society needs to “make homosexuality unthinkable again,” adding that what Buttigieg does in private is “his own business until he wants to be president of the United States.”

“When he wants to be president of the United States, I want to do some scrutiny on what type of moral character this guy has,” Daubenmire said. “And I’m just telling you this: if this guy’s moral character involves doing what I believe he does have to do in order to have an orgasm, I got a problem with it.”

See Daubenmire’s webcast video below (rant starts around 40:30) :

