Four Washington State men charged with attacking a man for holding another man’s hand

Four men have been arrested and charged for allegedly beating a Pasco, Wash., man after they saw him holding another man’s hand.

According to court documents, the four men were at a food truck in downtown Pasco when they saw the two men holding hands. Eight different witnesses told police they saw the men harass the victim, calling him a “fag.”

They then attacked the man, punching him in the face, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him repeatedly. They then left him bleeding on the ground. The victim was later treated for a concussion and possible broken bones.

According to Pasco-based CBS affiliate KEPR-TV, police were able to identify and arrest the suspects, with witnesses confirming their identity. All four men reportedly told police they are innocent.

The alleged attackers include Pedro Mata Contreras, 36, of Pasco; Oscar Emester Mata, 38, of Othello, Wash.; Ulises Missael Reyes-Mata, 24, of Pasco; and 37-year-old Jose Torres, of no fixed address.

All four have been charged with second-degree assault and malicious harassment, and are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Bail for Reyes-Mata has been set at $20,000, while a $10,000 bail has been set for Torres and Contreras, and bail for Mata has been set at $3,500. Until bail is posted, they will remain in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

