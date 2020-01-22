Gay man’s killer charged with violating parole after being released from prison

A Texas man convicted in the 1991 beating and stabbing of a gay man outside a Houston-area nightclub is back in custody after being charged with violating his parole.

Jon Buice, 45, was released from prison in 2015 after serving 23 years for participating with nine other youths in a “gay bashing” that claimed the life of gay banker Paul Broussard.

On Monday, Buice was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies in The Woodlands, Texas. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a silver car in a ditch with a missing tire. Buice, who was found in the driver’s seat, was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Following his arrest, the parole board issued a “blue warrant” that ensures Buice will be held without bond while the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducts an investigation into the charges against him.

If the board revokes his parole because it believes he is guilty of the charges, Buice could return to prison for additional time.

“There’s basic, standard rules and conditions any parolee has when they are released. Right off the top on any parole certificate, it says you are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages,” Andy Kahan, the director of crime victims services for Houston’s Crime Stoppers, told Houston-area NBC affiliate KPRC 2. “Certainly you are not to commit a violation of state law, which allegedly he has done both of those.”

