Homophobic WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan reportedly starred in gay adult films

A World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star who was fined $100,000 for making homophobic comments reportedly once starred in gay adult films.

Colorado-born wrestler Lars Sullivan — who called homophobia, racism, and sexism “hilarious” — has been linked to RandyBlue performer Mitch Bennett after fans spotted similarities between the two.

Porn aficionados on Reddit first made the alleged connection, with one user noting the resemblance between Sullivan and Bennett.

In addition to physical similarities, WWE fans noted a prominent tattoo on Bennett’s right shoulder that is similar to Sullivan’s.

Bennett starred in two videos (warning: NSFW) for the website in 2009: a solo showering scene, and a second video in which he received oral sex from performer Derrek Diamond.

Mitch looks awfully familiar lmao pic.twitter.com/QVwoYoYeuK — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 29, 2019

Ringside News, which was tipped off about the possible connection, posted screenshots from Bennett’s Randy Blue profile alongside an older image of Sullivan from his profile on forum Bodybuilding.com — where he was known under his birth name, Dylan Miley.

Needless to say, the resemblance is uncanny.

The profile on Bodybuilding.com is the same one where Sullivan made a number of homophobic, racist, and sexist comments that ultimately led to him being fined $100,000 by WWE earlier this year and required to undergo sensitivity training.

One post linked to Sullivan read: “I don’t actually have any true hateful feelings for gay people, but it’s just a part of my sense of humor I like to explore. Homophobia, racism, sexism, these are all hilarious things to make light of in the right environment (among other straight men).”

He also claimed there was a “grey area when it comes to the definition of rape” and wrote that “white people are more willing to take responsibility of their own lives than blacks and Hispanics, who are all for government hand outs.”

He later apologized for the comments, saying there was “no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

WWE issued a statement at the time saying it supports “a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

Sullivan hasn’t commented on the allegations that he once starred in gay adult films, but his Twitter profile @larsswwe was deleted not long after the Michael Bennett profile was discovered.

He is currently taking a break from WWE after suffering a serious knee injury in June.

Read more:

United Methodist Church divides itself over gay marriage

Iowa police officer claims he was targeted with anti-gay rhetoric on the job

2019 in Review: The Age of Push-and-Pull