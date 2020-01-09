Timothy Nelson, The In Series: Metro Weekly Enhanced Digital Edition (Jan. 9, 2020)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Want to own the above Enhanced Digital Edition FREE?

Sign up for our emails and get a special code for FREE full access to the Jan. 9, 2020 edition!*

This week: Opera Provocateur: Timothy Nelson has big ideas for the In Series, which he’s positioning as a model for the future of opera. Interview by Doug Rule. Photography by Todd Franson • Serving Up Stories: Soupergirl’s Sara Polon launches a new female-centric storytelling series. By Doug Rule • TV: Awkwafina’s frenetic charm takes center stage on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. By André Hereford

Also: Spotlight: Riley Knoxx • Out On the Town Arts & Entertainment Calendar • The Feed: False Prophet • The Feed: Going Postal • The Feed: Murderous Intent • Community: Seeking Support • Community Calendar • Film: 1917 • Featured Scene: Bent at the 9:30 Club • Nightlife Listings • Featured Scene: Number Nine • Last Word

Hunt for the Secret Scene Picture for a chance to win a surprise grab bag of books, DVDs, movie memorabilia, and movie passes! Hint: It’s somewhere in the Number 9 photos….

Metro Weekly’s Enhanced Digital Edition, published on the Issuu platform, is now available for just $2.99 a copy — less than a typical cup of coffee, and just as enjoyable.

For a limited time, pay only $19.95 and get a full year (50 issues) delivered to your inbox! Click here to Subscribe!

The Enhanced Digital Edition includes links to advertisers and content, audio, video and more! We’ll soon be adding expanded features, stories, and contests found ONLY in the digital edition!

Help support the best LGBTQ journalism in Washington, D.C. and beyond by subscribing to the GLAAD Media-Award winning publication that offers a one-of-a-kind reading experience.

Planning an upcoming visit to D.C.? Check out our LGBTQ Nightlife and general arts and entertainment section for things to do ahead of your visit!

Open in fullscreen mode for the best viewing experience.

*Offer expires Jan. 31, 2020. Access to this digital issue is good through Dec. 30, 2020.