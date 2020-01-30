Nightlife Highlights: Wig Night Out, Birth of a Dik, Super Bowl at Number Nine, and more!

WIG NIGHT OUT

Don your wildest wig and get wiggy with it at Pitchers this Saturday, Feb. 1, for a frivolous-for-a-cause affair now celebrating its 10th “wigaversary.” Over the past 10 years, the “fun philanthropy” event has raised over $95,000 for charities including this year’s beneficiaries: Whitman-Walker Health, Casa Ruby, and the Point Foundation. Wig Night Out is from 9 to 11 p.m. Pitchers is at 2317 18th St. NW. Suggested minimum donation of $10. Call 202-733-2568 or visit www.pitchersbardc.com.

THE QREW: LOUNGE & LINGERIE PARTY

Also this Saturday, Feb. 1, QREW DC, the queer womyn outfit co-founded by Kristen Voorhees and Danylle Kightlinger, welcomes those who’d prefer to wear something comfy or naughty on the DC9 dance floor, something they might otherwise wear in bed. We’re talking flannel PJs, onesies, teddies, sweats, and that “sexy little number” you’ve been waiting for just the right time to unveil in public. Music by DJ vodkatrina. The inclusive party for queer womyn and their friends starts at 10 p.m. and is free for the first hour. DC9 is at 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-483-5000 or www.dcnine.com.

THE BIRTH OF A DIK: THE ROAST OF DESIREE DIK

Self-billed as “D.C.’s Own Blowup Doll,” the drag doll Desiree Dik has blown up alright: Over the past year she’s become one of the most prolific queens on the scene, in the process helping to break in the stage at the city’s newest venue for drag and related LGBTQ-popular entertainment, Red Bear Brewing Co. Styled as the Queen of the House at this fully gay-owned nano-brewery in the refurbished, historic Uline Arena building in NoMa, Dik will celebrate her birthday this Saturday, Feb. 1, by corraling her friends and frenemies for a night of shows and smack talk overseen by Roast Master Geneva Confection and featuring Alastor, Bratworst, Vee Vee, Hellurr Vatyme, Horchata, Hunter Paris Cartier, Logan Stone, Lula Lioness, Maxxi Overdrive, Scout Sonnor, and Sextia N’eight, plus video roasts by Jasmine Tea, Evali, and Baby. All that and music by Shea Van Horn. The Dik roast starts at 9 p.m. Red Bear Brewing is at 209 M St. NE. Call 202-849-6130 or visit www.redbear.beer.

SUPER BOWL LIV VIEWING PARTY AT NUMBER NINE

When it comes to sports, nothing beats the Super Bowl — to watch, anyway, thanks to the blockbuster ads premiering in between pigskin play and the Halftime Show superstar concert. This Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the co-headlining show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, will be broadcast live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to the many TVs scattered throughout Number Nine. And the Logan Circle bar will sweeten the deal with free pizza all evening long, plus 2-4-1 Happy Hour drinks until 9 p.m. While watching the game, keep your eyes peeled for shots of Katie Sowers, the first LGBTQ and first woman coach to appear at a Super Bowl in her capacity as assistant offensive coach for the 49ers. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 2. Number Nine is at 1435 P St. NW. Call 202-986-0999 or visit www.numberninedc.com.