“Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy to be honored with HRC Visibility Award

The Human Rights Campaign will honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award at the organization’s annual Los Angeles Dinner in March.

Levy is best known for his portrayal of David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters on TV, on Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy.

In addition to acting, Levy serves as a showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the Emmy-nominated comedy series.

Levy was featured on OUT Magazine‘s “Out 100” list, which honors the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ people.

In June 2019, he was also honored on Queerty‘s Pride50 list of “trailblazing individuals who actively ensure society remains moving towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all queer people.”

Levy was among several celebrities who offered messages of support for LGBTQ youth as part of a series of GLAAD videos for Spirit Day, which serves to support LGBTQ youth and call for an end to homophobic and transphobic bullying.

“Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality.”

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” Levy said in a statement. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

HRC previously announced that it would honor award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner, which takes place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, Mar. 28.

Monáe, who identifies as both pansexual and nonbinary, is being honored for using her platform as an artist to promote the importance of LGBTQ visibility and representation.

