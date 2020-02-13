Editor’s Picks: Billy Gilman, Capital Remodel + Garden Show, Rayceen Pendarvis, and more!

THE ROAD WARRIOR

The last two Wednesdays in February, Landmark’s West End Cinema presents the two 1980s sequels in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic franchise starring Mel Gibson as “Mad” Max Rockatansky. Gibson is joined by Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, set for 35th anniversary screenings on Wednesday, Feb. 26. But first, this Feb. 19, comes 1981’s The Road Warrior, highly regarded as one of the greatest action movies ever made. This is one kick-ass movie — and it was long before the days of CGI. Revel in it. Screenings are at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Iron Crow’s production of Richard O’Brien’s indelibly queer cult musical, directed and choreographed by Quae Simpson, is enhanced by audience participation stunts and props, and even comes with a special midnight performance on Valentine’s Day. The cast includes Timothy David Copney as Frank ‘N’ Furter, Brett Klock as Brad, Bailey Walker as Janet, and Brandon Shaw McKnight as Rocky. Worth a trip to Charm City. To Feb. 16. Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 West Preston St. Tickets are $45, or $55 to $65 for VIP, including on-stage seating. Call 410-752-8558 or visit www.theatreproject.org.

BILLY GILMAN

When Billy Gilman plays Pearl Street Warehouse, you can be sure he’ll sing “One Voice,” the Billboard hit he had in 2000 as an 11-year-old (albeit in a different key). Gilman sings everyone from Celine Dion to Adele, whose “When We Were Young” served as his calling card on NBC’s The Voice four years ago, when he succeeded in getting all four judges to spin in their swizzle chairs. The Rhode Island native went on to become the Season 11 runner-up on Adam Levine’s team. Thursday, Feb. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. 33 Pearl St. SW. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 202-380-9620 or visit www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com.

DANCETHOS: 10 YEAR GALA CONCERT

Ten years since choreographer Tiffany Haughn founded DancEthos, the D.C.-based contemporary dance company returns to where it all started, Dance Place, in a performance showcase of work by Haughn, company member Emilia Kawashima, and guest choreographer Da’Shown Rawl, accompanied by RawArts Dance and the West Shore Piano Trio. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Theater, 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $30 for Saturday, including a post-concert reception and dance party, or $10 to $20 for Sunday. Visit www.dancethos.org.

CAPITAL REMODEL + GARDEN SHOW

George Oliphant of NBC’s George to the Rescue, the home renovation series featuring interior designers and contractors teaming up to help families and communities with much-needed home repairs, headlines this show at the Dulles Expo Center. In addition to Oliphant, who appears on the Main Home Stage on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, attendees to this year’s show will be able to solicit advice, gather information and purchase services from experts in the home remodeling, renovation, home décor, landscape, and garden design fields. More than 300 exhibitors are expected to attend. A central feature is on the nearly 3,000 square feet of garden space overseen by three large local garden and landscape companies — Blue Sky Landscaping, Meadows Farms, and Premium Lawn & Landscape — showcasing new looks, techniques, and technology to inspire attendees to start their spring projects in everything from gardening and landscaping, to patios and outdoor furniture, to water features. Also, Merrifield Garden Center will present a Flower Market filled with fresh flowers and plants and related goods for purchase. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Virginia. Tickets are $12 at the box office or $9 online, or free for military and first responders on Friday, Feb. 21 and federal employees with government ID on Sunday, Feb. 23. (Enter to win tickets at www.metroweekly.com/win.) Call 800-274-6948 or visit www.capitalremodelandgarden.com.

RAYCEEN PENDARVIS IS LIVING BLACK HISTORY

The irrepressible Rayceen Pendarvis takes part in a special LGBTQ-inclusive Black History Month event on Thursday, Feb. 20. Pendarvis will host an evening of live music, interviews, artwork and exhibitors, voter registration, and a display by Black Broadway on U. In the first-floor community room at the beautiful new Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Ave. NW. Free and open to the public. Call 202-282-3080 or visit www.TeamRayceen.eventbrite.com.