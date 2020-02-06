Nightlife Highlights: Ba’Naka’s Oscars Party, Country at Secrets, Freeballers at Green Lantern, and more!

ACADEMY AWARDS WATCH PARTY WITH BA’NAKA

Get all dolled up in your “best gown, tux, tux/gown hybrid (or sweats)” and get thee to Number Nine this Sunday, Feb. 9, for a party honoring Hollywood’s biggest night. All TVs in the two-story Logan Circle institution will be tuned to the live broadcast of the annual awards extravaganza, with additional local commentary from drag host Ba’Naka, with Red Carpet coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and the Oscars ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Number Nine is at 1435 P St. NW. Call 202-986-0999 or visit www.numberninedc.com.

COUNTRY AT SECRETS WITH DC RAWHIDES

The DC Rawhides showcase their boot-scootin’ brand of social dancing every other Saturday — on both floors of the Ziegfeld’s/Secrets complex in Southwest. Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, the group presents, on one floor, an hour-long session of lessons in the intermediate line dance known as Soak’in Wet, as taught by James and Jill, and on the other floor, an hour-long session of intermediate two-step taught by Paul and Cullen. No worries if you don’t know how to line dance or don’t yet have a favorite: the Rawhides always offer beginner two-step instructions courtesy of a designated crew of “dance angels.” The evening continues with open dancing to the country mix of DJ Mein until 10:50 p.m. — roughly an hour before Ella Fitzgerald and her Ladies of Illusion take to their regular perch. By then, you’ll also find fully exposed “freestyle” dancers and their admirers shaking it to house music upstairs, if you’d like to see and do it all. Ziegfeld’s/Secrets is at 1824 Half St. SW. Cover is $5 until 9 p.m.; $10 after. Call 202-863-0670 or visit www.dcrawhides.com or www.ziegfelds.com.

GREEN LANTERN: FREEBALLERS

Every second Saturday of the month patrons aged 21 and up are encouraged to leave their knickers at home in an outing to the Green Lantern for a cheekily billed party that celebrates the freedom of movement below the belt — as long as you don’t get too showy about it and leave a little to the imagination. Keep things covered, not confined; imprinted, not exposed; outlined, not out. Hopefully you catch our drift, because we can’t come right out with it. D.C.’s longstanding DJ duo BacK2bACk spins the next fun, freeballing fiesta, where, if you’re lucky, you just might see a real battle of the bulges. Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 10 p.m. No cover — except obviously where it counts. Green Lantern is at 1335 Green Ct. NW. Call 202-347-4533 or visit www.facebook.com/GreenLanternDC.

VALENTINE’S DAY IS A DRAG!

Drag queens are taking over the Duplex Diner this Saturday, Feb. 8, as part of a fundraiser for SMYAL, presented by the Dupont Social Club, producers of the Miss Adams Morgan drag pageant. Queens will be serving as waitresses and bartenders as well as performing in two shows over dinner, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., with all performance tips donated to helping the cause of providing much-needed services for LGBTQ youth. Queen Helen Heels hosts the event, complete with a raffle. The 18th and U Duplex Diner is at 2004 18th St. NW. Admission is $20. Reservations required for dinner seatings. Call 202-265-7828 or visit www.duplexdiner.com.

BEYONCÉ VS. RIHANNA: VALENTINE’S DANCE PARTY

This import from Baltimore is so epic, it sold out in its first go-round at U Street Music Hall last year. It’s styled as an “artist-for-artist, track-for-track” battle between two dance floor divas and their respective DJs and fans. On one side is Queen Bey and the “Drunk In Love” Bey Hive, with music to get the ladies bodied and in formation spun by DJ Mills. On the other side is the Barbados Ambassador and the “Drunk On Love” Rihanna Navy, imploring Craig Boarman, owner of Baltimore’s Ottobar, please don’t stop the RiRi music pon de replay. Ultimately, it’s less of a contest and more of a sweet treat for contemporary pop diva lovers ages 18 and up — whether they’re single ladies or those who have found love. As long as they manage to get tickets and get in the door before the club reaches capacity, of course. Thursday, Feb. 13, starting at 10 p.m. U Street Music Hall is at 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance. Call 202-588-1880 or visit www.ustreetmusichall.com.