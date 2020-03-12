2020 Film Preview: Black Widow, Antebellum, Wonder Woman, and more!

James Bond might have No Time to Die in his latest film, but apparently he also has no time for reduced box office potential, which is why the tentpole release has been pushed from March to November. As such, this spring there’s a relative dearth of big-budget popcorn films, at least until Marvel’s much-awaited Black Widow drops in May.

Perhaps that’s a good thing, as it allows some of the smaller features hitting screens this year space to flourish, from horror fare such as the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers, to Janelle Monáe-starring Antebellum, to lighter options such as indie comedy Banana Split or the absolutely bananas-sounding prank comedy Bad Trip. There’s also the usual glut of sequels galore, some from newer franchises — Fast & Furious, Saw, SpongeBob — and some from decades ago — Ghostbusters, Top Gun, Bill & Ted. Plus a couple of questionable options — Legally Blonde 3, anyone? No? What about a fifth Purge?

Amidst the heap, there’s a few releases definitely worth watching out for. Carey Mulligan lets loose in Brock Turner-inspired revenge flick Promising Young Woman. Pixar is ready to make us feel all the emotions with Soul. Jordan Peele offers his take on horror slasher Candyman. And, perhaps best of all, everyone can grab their hairspray and leg warmers, because Wonder Woman is heading to 1984.

Editor’s Note: Some release dates may change due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. We are updating release dates regularly as the film studios make decisions on specific titles. See the end of each blurb.

MARCH

The Hunt — “The most talked about movie of the year is one that no one’s actually seen.” So teases the marketing campaign for Blumhouse Productions’ (Get Out) The Hunt, originally scheduled to release last year but shelved after two mass shootings and conservative outcry over its premise: 12 “normal folks” awaken to find themselves being hunted for sport by a group of “liberal elites.” Naturally, that didn’t sit well with Fox News and its viewers. Cinemagoers will find out this weekend if the film, which sees one of the hunted (GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin) start fighting back, is worth the controversy. (3/13)

A Quiet Place Part II — A sequel to the 2018 horror smash, about a family surviving in silence in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters hunt based on noise. A Quiet Place was acclaimed for John Krasinski’s directing debut and Emily Blunt’s performance — watching her character struggle to silently give birth while being stalked by a creature was an indelible cinematic moment. This follow-up forces the Abbott family out of hiding and into the world, where they soon discover that the monsters aren’t the only thing threatening their existence. ( 3/20 Release Date Changed: TBD)

The Climb — Michael Angelo Covino’s comedy dissects the bromance between Mike (Covino) and Kyle (Covino’s co-writer and best friend, Kyle Marvin), after Mike reveals that he slept with Kyle’s fiancee. The Climb charts the impact on their friendship as the years roll by, and critics are showering praise on Covino’s direction, which features a number of extended, seemingly continuous shot scenes (think 1917, but with the horrors of war replaced with satirical toxic masculinity). (3/20)

Mulan — Disney is no stranger to outcry over its live action remakes (see: pretty much everything about Aladdin, especially Jafar) but Mulan has been one of its most controversial yet. Not only is it devoid of the animated film’s iconic songs, but filmmakers also removed the sidekick comedy of mini-dragon Mushu (voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original), and bisexual icon Li Shang (he wanted Mulan when she presented as male Ping, this is a fact, don’t @ us). In their place, we have what looks to be a gorgeous, empowering, if overly serious, action film about Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), who hides her female identity and takes her father’s place in the Imperial Chinese Army. Despite the changes, initial reactions from the film’s premiere have been pretty glowing. (3/27)

Banana Split — During the aimless summer between high school and college, April (Hannah Marks) mends her recent heartbreak by starting a powerful friendship with Clara (Liana Liberato). The only problem? Clara is dating her ex. Benjamin Kasulke’s debut film might sound cliché, but critics are sweet on Marks and Liberato’s chemistry and a strong script — which Marks co-wrote — suggesting this could be a delicious way to spend a mere 84 minutes. (3/27)

APRIL

The New Mutants — After years of action-adventures laced with comedy, Marvel Comics’ latest film takes a left turn into suspenseful horror. Its titular characters are a group of five young mutants who are being held in a secretive facility as they come to terms with their powers, forcing them to attempt an escape. Originally planned to release in 2018, The New Mutants was shelved while Disney purchased Fox, with rumors that the X-Men spinoff was being partially or completely reshot as Disney sought bigger box office potential. That apparently hasn’t happened, with only minor tweaks leading to an end product that’s reportedly even scarier than originally planned. (4/3)

The Lovebirds — If someone watched last year’s powerful crime drama Queen & Slim and wondered, “What if this was a comedy?”, The Lovebirds might be the result. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are a couple who unwittingly end up participating in — and being framed for — a murder. After fleeing the scene, they attempt to uncover the truth and clear their names. If this escapade sounds familiar, you possibly saw 2010’s Date Night, starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell, which also featured a couple-accidentally-in-danger comedic premise. Still, Rae and Nanjiani make an appealing and similarly charismatic lead couple, so this should be good fun. ( 4/3 Release Date Change: TBD)

Trolls World Tour — Enough people apparently saw the first Trolls film to warrant this animated sequel. The 2016 original brought the impossibly upbeat earworm “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from co-star Justin Timberlake, and this follow-up offers groovy bop “The Other Side,” featuring Timberlake and SZA. As for the film itself, who honestly even cares? Stream the song and go see something else. (4/10)

Cut Throat City — In the wake of the devastation brought by Hurricane Katrina, four childhood friends accept an offer to carry out a dangerous heist in the heart of New Orleans. Helmed by legendary hip-hop producer RZA, Cut Throat City stars Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, T.I., Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., and Ethan Hawke as part of an ensemble cast. (4/10)

Charm City Kings — As the name suggests, Baltimore is the setting for this Will and Jada Pinkett Smith-produced drama. Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) is a West Baltimore teenager torn between the thrill of joining a gang in the city’s dirt bike scene — which claimed his brother’s life — or following the wishes of his mother (Teyonah Parris) and becoming a veterinarian. Initial reviews for Ángel Manuel Soto’s film are mostly positive, particularly of an early chase scene between the bike gangs and police, though it has been criticized for its formulaic approach and flat ending. (4/17)

My Spy — Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista follows fellow wrestling stars Dwayne Johnson and John Cena into the world of action comedies. Bautista is a CIA agent who finds himself at the mercy of a nine-year-old (Chloe Coleman) after he’s ordered to spy on her family, and ultimately finds himself blackmailed into teaching her how to be a spy. Director Peter Segal helmed notable duds Nutty Professor II, Grudge Match, and the third Naked Gun film, so don’t expect much from this. (4/17)

Abe — After 12-year-old foodie Abe (Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things) meets Brazilian chef Chico (Seu Jorge), he determines to use cooking to bring his divided family — half Israeli, half Palestinian — together. Documentary filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade’s feature debut originally played Sundance Film Festival over a year ago. Initial reviews suggest that, while flawed, it was worth the wait. (4/17)

Antlers — Guillermo del Toro produces a supernatural horror from director Scott Cooper, about a young boy in rural Oregon who is hiding something terrifyingly dangerous in his home. The boy’s teacher (Keri Russell) and her police officer brother (Jesse Plemons) quickly become embroiled in a trail of destruction and death as they try to figure out what exactly is going on. Something pretty horrific, the trailer suggests. (4/17)

Promising Young Woman — In 2016, Stanford student Brock Turner was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault, but received a highly criticized and lenient sentence after the judge described him as a “promising young man.” By now, you can possibly guess what Killing Eve producer Emerald Fennell’s darkly comic revenge thriller is about. Carey Mulligan has been lauded for her tour de force performance as Cassie, a former med student who spends her nights pretending to be drunk at bars to see just how nice the “nice guys” who offer to take her home truly are, until she’s afforded the opportunity to right a wrong from college. Critics say Fennell’s bold film has issues, but Mulligan makes every moment of provocative payback worth watching. (4/17)

Antebellum — The producers of Antebellum, who count acclaimed horrors Get Out and Us in their credits, have deliberately kept details of the film under wraps. Two short teaser trailers have been released, showing successful writer Veronica (Janelle Monáe) seemingly being transported from modern day to a nightmarish, slavery-era South, from which she ultimately has to fight to escape. Monáe has proven herself an accomplished actor, and the credentials behind this film are strong, so hopes are high that the end product matches the hype that the film’s marketing secrecy is creating. (4/24)

Bad Trip — What if Jackass was scripted like a movie, rather than just a series of strung-together pranks? That’s the premise for Bad Trip, from Eric André and director Kitao Sakurai, which stars André and Lil Rey Howery as two friends on a cross-country trip, with Tiffany Haddish pursuing them as the sister whose car they stole. They act their way through a series of hidden pranks, all of which further the plot and feature apparently real reactions from bystanders — such as those who witness Haddish’s character dig her way out of prison and steal a police car. We honestly don’t know what to make of this. Will it work? Will it be a car crash? It’s anyone’s guess. (4/24)

Shirley — Elisabeth Moss breaks free from dystopia in this fictionalized portrait of horror novelist Shirley Jackson (The Haunting of Hill House). Director Josephine Decker’s film, based on a book by Susan Scarf Merrell, imagines a period in Jackson’s life where she and her husband take in a young couple as lodgers, and the resulting toxicity, feuds, and literary inspiration that results. Early reviews are near-unanimous in their praise — of Moss, the supporting cast, the film’s multiple tones, and Decker’s control of everything. (4/24)

Judy & Punch — The Guardian called debut writer-director Mirrah Foulkes’ film a “brutal and brilliantly bizarre #MeToo fairytale,” and that’s a pretty apt description of Judy & Punch. Set in a fictional 17th-century English town, Mr. Punch (Damon Herriman) is a puppeteer, but also a violent alcoholic. He kills his baby and attempts to kill his wife Judy (Mia Wasikowska), the true talent of his shows. She survives, and naturally switches into revenge mode. A darkly comic drama that blends slapstick with murder — much like the puppet show it’s based on — except here, Mr. Punch might not get the last laugh. (4/24)

MAY

Black Widow — After Bond jumped from spring to fall, the first big blockbuster of 2020 is also the one with arguably the highest expectations to meet. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff — aka Black Widow — finally gets her own film, after starring in eight other Marvel Comics efforts. However, the delay in production has led to a curiosity: spoilers if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, but Black Widow dies, meaning this prequel tells the tale of a character who has already bit the dust (somewhat literally). It also means that Black Widow will have zero dramatic tension — we know Natasha survives to be a scene-stealer in other Marvel efforts — so what exactly is the point, other than giving the character her long-awaited dues? And for an added curiosity, this prequel occurs after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Confused? You’re not alone. Hopefully its tale of Black Widow confronting her history as a spy justifies the bizarre chronology of its release. (5/1)

Dream Horse — Not in the mood for a big-budget Marvel film? Consider this drama starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, about the residents of a Welsh mining village who breed and sponsor a racehorse to return some hope and pride to the people. Early reviews say it’s a well-trodden but winning tale. (5/1)

Legally Blonde 3 — Little is currently known about this film, which follows the delightful 2001 original, and the ho-hum 2003 sequel. It’s been 17 years since we last caught up with Elle Woods, and while everyone continues to do the bend and snap, was anyone really hoping for a third film in the franchise? (5/8)

The Personal History of David Copperfield — Veep creator Armando Iannucci offers his take on Charles Dickens’ classic novel in this comedy-drama. Dev Patel (Hotel Mumbai) is David, whose idyllic childhood is upended when his mother remarries and then dies, and who ultimately experiences good fortune when he discovers a wealthy aunt. Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Wishaw, and Gwendoline Christie feature in the large ensemble cast, while reviews in the United Kingdom, where the film opened in January, have praised Iannucci’s fresh and charming spin on the source material. (5/8)

The High Note — Tracee Ellis Ross is Grace Davis, a superstar singer whose management would rather she ride out her legacy in a Vegas residency than work on fresh material. Dakota Johnson is Maggie, Grace’s personal assistant and an aspiring music producer. You can see where this musical comedy-drama is headed, but with the ever-charismatic Ross involved, we’ll be watching regardless. (5/8)

The Woman in the Window — If you swapped Rear Window‘s James Stewart with Amy Adams, Grace Kelly with a bottle of pills, and tense mystery with heavy psychological drama, you’d have The Woman in the Window, about a pill-popping, alcoholic agoraphobe who believes she’s witnessed something most foul across the street while spying on the neighbors. Based on A.J. Finn’s bestselling novel, naturally no one believes Adams’ Dr. Anna Fox, and things take dark, twisty turns as she questions her own perception of reality while trying to uncover the truth. Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, and Jennifer Jason Lee also star. (5/15)

Spiral — The subtitle of this film is “From the Book of Saw,” making this the ninth entry in the 16-year-old “torture porn” horror franchise. Neither reboot nor remake, instead this film — based on a story by and starring Chris Rock — exists within the Saw universe, as Rock’s police detective investigates a series of gruesome murders with worrying similarities to the Jigsaw traps of old. Even if you have no plans to see Spiral, watch the trailer, if only to hear Samuel L. Jackson — starring as an esteemed police veteran — deliver this instantly iconic line: “You wanna play games, motherfucker?” (5/15)

Scoob! — Hanna-Barbera worlds collide when the Blue Falcon recruits Shaggy and Scooby-Doo to help thwart Dick Dastardly’s plans for a global apocalypse in this animated effort. And it really feels like effort, based on the schlocky trailer. Skip it and watch the original cartoons instead. (5/15)

F9 — We only have ourselves to blame. Like the Kardashians, the Trump administration, and the career of Jimmy Fallon, we allowed this, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, to happen. It is our collective shame. And don’t think it will end here, in yet another CGI-filled, incomprehensible action movie — there’s already a tenth film scheduled for release in 2021. ( 5/22 Release Date Changed to April 2, 2021)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run — After SpongeBob’s beloved Gary is “snailnapped,” he and best friend Patrick set out to rescue him. The animated cartoon has long since lost its luster, and there’s no reason to suggest this fully computer-generated film — robbed of the show’s 2D-animated charm — will be any better. (5/22)

Artemis Fowl — Disney has been somewhat struggling with its live-action efforts of late. If they’re not tied to a franchise — Marvel, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean — or a remake of a classic, the House of Mouse’s films have been dealt some major blows at the box office: think A Wrinkle in Time, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and the infamous bomb that was John Carter. Eager to find its next billion-dollar franchise opportunity, Disney adapted Eoin Colfer’s sci-fi fantasy novel Artemis Fowl, about a 12-year-old genius descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, who tries to find his missing father. Things aren’t looking great, though — as a “loose” adaptation of the book, fans are already fuming at the changes to story and characters in its first trailer. That doesn’t suggest bums on seats upon release. (5/29)

The Vast of Night — In late 1950s New Mexico, winsome switchboard operator Fay and local radio DJ Everett team up to investigate a strange sound playing through the radio. Critics are lauding debut director Andrew Patterson’s sci-fi thriller, which takes place over the course of a single night, as Fay and Everett learn that the source of the sound may not be of this world. (5/29)

JUNE

Wonder Woman 1984 — When Wonder Woman burst onto screens in 2017, it proved that there was still some life left in DC Comics’ extended film universe — it was just the men who sucked. Anchored by Gal Gadot’s charismatic performance and Patty Jenkins’ assured direction, it blew away all the negative emotions left by Superman, Batman, et al. The sequel, as you may have guessed, moves from WWI to the ’80s, with Diana Prince facing off against two separate foes: businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), and new friend Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who becomes supervillain Cheetah after gaining cheetah-like powers and appearance. Add in the potential for a thumping ’80s soundtrack (as teased in the trailer), the mystery of how Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is both alive and unaged, and the excitement of seeing the normally affable Wiig play a villain, and excitement is high for this one. (6/5)

Greyhound — Tom Hanks is Commander Ernest Krause, a career officer tasked with commanding a navy destroyer escorting 37 ships across the Atlantic in early 1942, mere months after America entered WWII. As if that wasn’t enough, the convoy is being hunted by a wolfpack of German submarines, intent on preventing them from ever reaching Europe. Hanks wrote the screenplay for the film, based on a 1955 book called The Good Shepherd, and it looks to be a tense, dramatic, CGI-heavy affair. (6/12)

Candyman — Surprisingly, this isn’t a remake or reboot, but a direct sequel to the 1992 horror slasher, which invited people to say the titular character’s name while looking into a mirror (spoiler: it doesn’t end well). Desperate artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who survived Candyman’s 1992 rampage, initially uses the story as inspiration for his paintings, but soon starts to question his sanity as the killings resume — and his own role in them. Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) wrote the script and it’s directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), so expect good things from this. And maybe avoid mirrors for the rest of June. (6/12)

Soul — In Pixar’s latest effort, music teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who has dreams of performing jazz onstage, finds his soul accidentally removed and sent to the “You Seminar,” where souls gain their passions before being sent to newborn children. There, he meets 22 (Tina Fey), whose outlook is dimmed after years trapped at the Seminar. Naturally, Joe must help reignite 22’s passion for life before time — and, presumably, the audience’s tear ducts — runs out. (6/19)

The King of Staten Island — Can SNL cast member Pete Davidson anchor his own film? We’ll find out in this Judd Apatow-directed comedy, which sees Scott (Davidson) — who is stuck in a state of weed-smoking arrested development following the death of his father — forced to grapple with his emotions and attempt to move forward after his mother starts dating a new man. (6/19)

Top Gun: Maverick — The notably homoerotic Top Gun receives a thoroughly unnecessary sequel some 34 years after the original first brought its shirtless volleyball scene to our screens. In a world where drones have increasingly replaced aerial combat, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is tasked with training a new group of graduates, including Rooster (Miles Teller), son of Goose, Maverick’s best friend who died in the first film. Expect beautifully choreographed fighter jet sequences, lots of macho bravado, and, according to the trailer, an updated shirtless beach scene. (6/26)

In the Heights — Years before Hamilton became an entertainment juggernaut, Lin-Manuel Miranda was winning awards with this witty, energetic musical, which follows residents in the largely Hispanic-American neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. Anthony Ramos (who starred on Broadway in Hamilton) plays Usnavi de la Vega, the musical’s narrator and a key character throughout. In the Heights is produced by Miranda, with a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes — who wrote the book for the original musical — and it’s directed by John M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), so this could be a pleasant summer escape. (6/26)

JULY

Free Guy — What if you woke up one day and realised you were a bystander in a video game? That’s the premise of Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller living in a world somewhere between Grand Theft Auto V and Fortnite, who gains awareness of his digital reality and sets out to become the hero. Reynolds proved he could handle action mixed with meta humor in Deadpool and its sequel, and if the script holds up that success could be replicated here. (7/3)

Minions: The Rise of Gru — Both a sequel to 2015’s Minions and a prequel to the Despicable Me films, Universal’s yellow-hued merchandising powerhouses return for more gibberish-infused animated hijinks, this time with Steve Carell in tow as a young Felonius Gru, taking his first steps into the world of villainy. Based on the trailer, you might want to skip this, as Gru’s already grating voice is even worse when the pitch is turned way, way up. (7/3)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — After audiences rejected 2016’s female-led reboot, we’re instead getting a direct sequel to the 1980s films, with original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts all appearing. The film will follow the grandchildren of one of the original Ghostbusters after they move into the home of their late grandfather (presumably Harold Ramis’ character, following his death in 2014), and uncover his connection to the “Manhattan Crossrip of 1984” when strange events start occurring in their rural Oklahoma town. (7/10)

The Purge 5 — Reportedly the last film in this horror franchise, which documents a fictional annual “purge” where America’s citizens are allowed to commit violent crimes for one night per year without repercussions. Enacted in the wake of economic collapse and social unrest, the Purge’s real goal is artificial population control. Like many dystopian works of fiction, it’s all becoming a little too believable in the era of Trump. Oh, and the (currently untitled) film will probably be mediocre, like its four predecessors. (7/10)

Tenet — Christopher Nolan returns to once again make our brains hurt with this time-bending action thriller. Its plot, like 2014’s Inception, has been kept under wraps, with only small hints revealed in interviews and the film’s pulsing, moody trailer. What do we know? John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) is a secret agent tasked with preventing World War III through time travel. What don’t we know? Pretty much everything else, except that the cast includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine. (7/17)

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — Bob’s Burgers premiered at the start of last decade in the shadow of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad in Fox’s animation lineup, but has quickly grown to become arguably the best of the bunch. Following the lives of the Belcher family as they live and work in the titular hamburger restaurant, over nine seasons Bob’s Burgers has gained a devoted following — and produced hundreds of quotable, meme-able moments. While a film might seem an odd move for a show that still lacks the mass market appeal of its competitors, this isn’t a Simpsons-style bloated mess, years after the show lost its brilliance. Instead, it’s actually a musical comedy, one coming while the show still maintains its zany quality and loveable charm. (7/17)

The French Dispatch — The words “Timothée Chalamet” will be enough to drive some to see this film, but for those of us not obsessed with the Call Me By Your Name star, there’s a lot to like in Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama. Described as a “love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city,” the trailer alone displays peak Anderson in almost every scene. Plus, the cast is a dream: Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan, and Christoph Waltz all feature. And yes, Chalamet, too. (7/24)

Jungle Cruise — A film based on a Disneyland ride — and don’t laugh, Pirates of the Caribbean turned into a multi-billion-dollar (and increasingly terrible) franchise. Jungle Cruise is also the first live action Disney film to feature an openly gay character — a fact somewhat tempered by the reportedly “very camp” McGregor, brother of protagonist Lily, being played by straight comedian Jack Whitehall. As for the film itself, Emily Blunt is Lily, an early 20th century scientist searching for a tree with magical healing properties, Dwayne Johnson is the riverboat captain helping her, and their journey meets a number of perils, including wild animals, a competing German expedition, and the audience probably getting up and leaving halfway through. (7/24)

Morbius — Jared Leto jumps ship from DC to Marvel, appearing in Sony’s latest attempt at kick-starting their own darker, scarier extended film universe, following 2018’s Venom. Leto is Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease, who is afflicted with a form of vampirism while trying to cure himself. The result is a moral battle between Morbius’ desire to use his new powers to be a hero, and his overwhelming craving for human blood. Matt Smith stars as antagonist Loxias Crown, who shares Morbius’ blood disorder, while Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal are the FBI agents determined to hunt the “Living Vampire” down. (7/31)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar — Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo co-wrote and starred in the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids, and they’re pairing up again for this comedy — with Mumolo elevating herself to a lead role this time around. Mumolo and Wiig are Barb and Star, best friends who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time for a vacation in Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town. If Morbius is a bust, this could do well. (7/31)

AUGUST

Infinite — Mark Wahlberg leads this action thriller based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers, about the Cognomina, a secret society for people who have total recall of their past lives. Wahlberg stars as a man haunted by memories of his past lives, who stumbles across the society and decides to join their ranks, learning that they have been agents of change throughout history in the process. (8/7)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — Much like No Time To Die, Peter Rabbit hopped down the calendar from his original burrow in April, over fears that COVID-19 coronavirus would affect audience turnout. In this film, irredeemable asshole Peter Rabbit — who in the last film deliberately forced a farmer into anaphylactic shock — decides to run away from home because he wants even more attention, forcing his family into dangerous situations as they try to find him. However will we cope with the added delay? (8/7)

The One and Only Ivan — Based on K. A. Applegate’s eponymous children’s novel, this Disney film follows Ivan the gorilla, who lives in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and has come to accept his life there. But that all changes when the mall buys baby elephant Ruby, and Ivan determines to obtain a better life for them both. Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, and Danny DeVito lend their voices, while Bryan Cranston stars as the mall owner. (8/14)

Malignant — James Wan (Saw, Insidious) directs this horror and devised the story with his fiance, actress Ingrid Bisu. The plot is being kept under wraps, though some have speculated if there’s a connection to Wan’s 2011 graphic novel Malignant Man, about a cancer patient who discovers that his terminal tumor is actually a parasite granting him otherworldly powers. We’ll find out in August. (8/14)

Bill & Ted Face the Music — Ghostbusters and Top Gun aren’t the only sequels picking up thirty years after their predecessors left off. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the titular musicians, whose creative output led to a utopian society that mastered time-travel, allowing their Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey in ’89 and ’91, respectively. Now faced with monotonous middle age, as their marriages fall apart and their kids don’t respect them, Bill and Ted are tasked with writing a song in just 78 minutes. The price if they fail? The entire universe. Woah, dude. (8/21)

Let Him Go — No, this isn’t a curiously gendered take on the iconic Frozen song, but rather a thriller based on Larry Watson’s eponymous novel. Kevin Costner is a former sheriff and Diane Lane his wife, both determined to rescue their grandson from a dangerous, off-grid family, who refuse to — you guessed it — let him go. (8/21)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — Middling 2017 action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard apparently did enough to justify investment in a sequel. In the first film, Samuel L. Jackson was a notorious hitman, and Ryan Reynolds the bodyguard assigned to protect him during a trial. Here, they team up to save Salma Hayek, the hitman’s wife, leading to a presumably equally middling film and an unnecessarily convoluted title. (8/28)

Unhinged — No, not a Donald Trump documentary (last Trump joke, we promise), but rather a psychological thriller starring Russell Crowe, who decides to enact revenge on Rachel (Caren Pistorius) after she honks her horn at him while stopped at a traffic light. Apparently stalking and attacking her loved ones is the best way to teach a lesson, rather than the easier response of a middle finger and loud expletive. (8/28)

