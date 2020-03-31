31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards postpones Los Angeles gala

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, has postponed the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards due to concerns over public gatherings serving as a potential vector for COVID-19.

The awards, originally slated to take place on Thursday, April 16, in Los Angeles, are being rescheduled for sometime later in the year.

GLAAD previously canceled the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, which had been scheduled for March 19.

“In accordance with guidelines put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles are no longer taking place in April and we are working to reschedule the event to the fall,” Rich Ferraro, the chief communications officer and an executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, said in a statement.

“With the GLAAD Media Awards and some LGBTQ Pride celebrations being canceled or postponed, it is so crucial that our community supports one another during this time. We look forward to hosting an event later this year to celebrate the community, especially as we head into one of the most important elections in this nation’s history,” Ferraro added.

GLAAD previously joined over 100 LGBTQ organizations in an open letter calling on U.S. public officials and media to address the heightened vulnerability of LGBTQ people to COVID-19.

Over 175 individuals and organizations have been nominated in 30 different categories for their contributions to promoting positive portrayals of the LGBTQ community.

The full list can be found here. GLAAD also announced special recognition honors for Netflix’s Special and LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal.

Two of the award-winners slated to be honored at the Los Angeles gala were Taylor Swift and Janet Mock. Swift, an LGBTQ ally and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and musician, was supposed to receive the Vanguard Award, given to allies who have made a significant different in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Author, advocate, writer, producer and director Janet Mock, who is transgender, was slated to receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to an LGBTQ person who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

“GLAAD is proud to honor the work and advocacy efforts of Janet Mock and Taylor Swift at this year’s Los Angeles ceremony,” Ferraro said. “They have made incredible strides for LGBTQ acceptance, and we look forward to celebrating their trailblazing work later this year.”

