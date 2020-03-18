D.C. Sisters to host online events as DMV residents socially distance

The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have announced they will host two upcoming online events for people looking to connect while they are forced to socially distance to reduce the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Sisters are the local chapter of drag queen nuns who raise money for local LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS nonprofits and advocate for queer liberation in the political realm.

Typically, the Sisters hold lighthearted social events that double as a fundraiser for various organizations. They have been regularly hosting Monday night karaoke at the Green Lantern, with “tips” for the drag queens going to a specific beneficiary.

They also hold occasional Drag Queen Story Hour events where the drag queen nuns read to children, and host monthly Bingo events at Red Bear Brewing Company.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, D.C. residents have effectively been ordered to stay at home and avoid going out in public, with the Trump administration discouraging people from gathering in groups larger than 10 people. But the Sisters see no reason to put a stop to their events — even if it means playing to a virtual audience instead of a live one.

“We understand that social distancing is a critical part of keeping out communities healthy amid the unfolding pandemic,” the Sisters wrote in an email to Metro Weekly. “But we also know that social distancing does not mean social isolation. Even people quarantined and suffering from the effects of the coronavirus need connection and joy. We hope that through this small effort we can bring people together and spread a little joy.”

In lieu of their regularly scheduled activities, the Sisters will be holding a virtual Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday, March 21, from 2-3 p.m. They’ll also be hosting a virtual sing-along karaoke on Monday, March 23, from 9-11 p.m.

Both events can be accessed via Google Groups by visiting meet.google.com/cgq-skdh-yet.

“‘Social distancing’ is the wrong term to use,” says Sister Allie Lewya. “We’re not really socially distancing, we’re physically distancing from one another. We’re trying to find ways to bring people together without the physical proximity, while keeping people connected and having a good time, even in the midst of the worst pandemic we’ve experienced, at least in my lifetime.

“I think [our upcoming events are] about building a community and having fun, even while staying at a distance from each other,” she adds. “It’s good to have fun, to alleviate stress, to have a cathartic moment at a time when people may be feeling alone.”

