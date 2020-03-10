How to Keep Your Community Healthy from the Flu, Common Cold and Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The following is a public service announcement, provided by Whitman-Walker Health.

At Whitman-Walker, we want to help keep you and the community healthy. If you are experiencing symptoms of a cough, cold, fever or the flu, it is important that you stay home to help prevent the spread of germs. Please consider the following tips to help keep yourself, your loved and the community healthy — and to prevent new cases of the common cold, flu, and

coronavirus. Thank you for your help in preventing the spread of germs!

Call first. It is important that you call Whitman-Walker at 202-745-7000 and share information about your symptoms before visiting any of our locations. To limit your exposure to additional illnesses, our team will evaluate and treat you over the phone. After your phone evaluation. If after your phone evaluation, you still need to come into a Whitman-Walker location, we will coordinate with you to be seen as quickly as possible when you arrive for your appointment. Visiting a Whitman-Walker location? Please let us know that you have a cough immediately. We will give you a mask to wear and get you in a private room when you arrive. Before receiving a mask, cover any coughs and sneezes with a tissue to help prevent the spread of germs and throw all used tissues in the trash.

Whitman-Walker Locations

Max Robinson Center (health center) – 2301 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. SE

Max Robinson Center Pharmacy – 2303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. SE

Whitman-Walker Youth Services – 651 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Whitman-Walker (health center) & Pharmacy at 1525 – 1525 14th St. NW

The Corner at Whitman-Walker – 1701 14th St. NW

Whitman-Walker at LIZ – 1377 R St. NW, Suite 200 (2nd Floor)

Learn facts about the coronavirus at whitman-walker.org/coronavirus and get more information on general prevention for the coronavirus from DC Health at coronavirus.dc.gov.

Prevent the Spread of Germs

 Stay home if you are coughing and/or sneezing!

 Use a tissue to cover your coughs and sneezes and throw your used tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, turn away from people and cough into your shoulder or your sleeve. If you have a mask you can wear one, but this won’t fully protect the people around you.

 Do not use your hands to cover your coughs and sneezes.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as these are the easiest areas for germs to spread through.

 Wash your hands often to avoid getting sick. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds — aka the equivalent of singing the “Happy Birthday” or “¡Feliz cumpleaños!” song twice. If soap and water is unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wash your hands before you eat.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects, like your cell phone, doorknobs, reusable beverage containers and workspace using disinfectant wipes or sprays.

 Consider buying a digital thermometer so that if you do get a cough or cold, you can more easily monitor yourself at home and share changes in your temperature with our Whitman-Walker care team.

 Will wearing a mask protect me? Wearing a mask will not help to keep you healthy. We are not recommending that patients and community members purchase or obtain masks to prevent infection. The best thing you can do to keep yourself healthy is to follow the handwashing and cleaning instructions above. You can also keep your immune system strong by taking your medications as directed, drinking water and being kind to your body by getting enough sleep and regular exercise. A simple walk every day goes a long way in minimizing stress and keeping you healthy.

These small steps combined make a big difference in preventing the spread of the common cold, flu, and coronavirus. We appreciate your help in keeping the communities of greater Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia healthy.

Additional Prevention Resources to Consider

 How to Manage Your Cough at Home: whitman-walker.org/careforcoughs

 About the Coronavirus: whitman-walker.org/coronavirus

 Prevent the Spread of Germs: whitman-walker.org/preventgerms

 Prevent the Spread of Germs Graphic

