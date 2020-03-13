Is Capital Pride being cancelled? We have the answer.

As fears about COVID-19 have risen, several local and national organizations have begun canceling conferences, celebrations, theatrical performances and large-scale events expected to draw large crowds in the coming weeks.

On Friday, L.A. Pride became the first large-scale Pride event scheduled for June to postpone its festivities due to concerns about coronavirus. The Christopher Street West Association, which organizes L.A. Pride, issued a statement saying that festivities would be moved from the weekend of June 12-14, to Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-6, although The Advocate later reported the Labor Day dates were no longer confirmed.

For the D.C. area, would-be Pride revelers do not have to worry… yet.

Capital Pride plans to move forward with its June festivities at this time. The Capital Pride Parade is set to take place on Saturday, June 13, with the Capital Pride Festival and Music Concert on the usual stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday, June 14.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, told Metro Weekly that the Alliance is creating contingency plans as needed.

“Given that some Pride events are scheduled to begin in early May, we are monitoring the situation carefully with other Pride organizing partners and will work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure the safety of people who participate and the community,” Bos wrote in an email. “As we get closer to the Capital Pride events in question, we will make determinations that are grounded in the best information available at that time.”

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have suspended their seasons indefinitely, with Major League Baseball canceling spring training and pushing the start of the regular season back at least two weeks. The NCAA has canceled all tournaments and championships for the winter and spring sports seasons, and several universities have either shut down or moved classes online. Locally, several theaters have canceled planned productions and will not be operating over the next few weeks, and The DC Center will be closed as of Monday, March 16, with support groups retaining the option of holding virtual meetings via conference call or video messaging.

