I.M.P. Family Fund assists workers impacted by venue closures

Among the many thousands of hourly employees temporarily laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first to get the axe were those who work for the local concert juggernaut I.M.P. Anticipating what was to come, the company called off all remaining March concerts at the 9:30 Club, the Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem, and U Street Music Hall a full weekend before Mayor Bowser ordered all bars and restaurants closed.

In the days since, the company has launched the I.M.P. Family Fund, with the goal of providing assistance during the coronavirus closure to all hourly workers on its payroll, including bar staff, sales and customer service representatives, and security personnel.

Customers can opt to donate directly if they’d like, yet the fund will primarily raise money through sales of I.M.P. gift cards. Between now and Saturday, March 28, the company will match the value of each gift card purchased and then donate that amount to the fund.

In addition, customers who are members of the company’s frequent-user program Friends With Benefits will earn double points on purchases of gift cards, which can be redeemed for tickets, food, or beverages at all I.M.P. venues, including Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Among the many upcoming I.M.P. concerts with LGBTQ appeal: BenDeLaCreme (6/15), DiscoBENT (7/4), and La Roux (11/20), all coming to the 9:30 Club; LP (5/29), Kesha w/Big Freedia (6/2), Melanie Martinez (6/16), and Tegan and Sara (8/22), at The Anthem; Liz Phair (5/13) at the Lincoln Theatre; and Halsey (7/19), Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (8/21), and the Pet Shop Boys & New Order (9/15) at Merriweather.

“Just to be clear — we’re not asking patrons to pay our people,” said I.M.P.’s Audrey Fix Schaefer in a statement. “We’ll take care of that part. What we’re asking patrons to do with the gift card purchase is to stay excited about future concerts and invest in them. We will match dollar for dollar that investment with an investment in our hourly workers’ wellbeing.”

To purchase a gift card, call 202-265-0930 or visit www.merch.930.com.