Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny co-host “the largest drag show on earth”

This weekend, Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny co-host “a massive global fundraiser” touted as “the largest drag show on earth,” one featuring and benefitting entertainers who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 shutdown of bars and nightclubs across America.

Presented by Voss Events and produced by the RuPaul’s Drag Race-affiliated company Werq The World, the virtual drag show will feature performances from many Drag Race alum, including Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Plastique, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Violet Chachki, and Yvie Oddly, all livestreamed from empty venues nationwide.

This Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m., and available for viewing 48 hours afterwards. Register to watch, and donate to drag entertainers, at www.vossevents.com.