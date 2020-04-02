Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny co-host “the largest drag show on earth”

Werq the World: Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, Asia O’Hara
This weekend, Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny co-host “a massive global fundraiser” touted as “the largest drag show on earth,” one featuring and benefitting entertainers who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 shutdown of bars and nightclubs across America.
Presented by Voss Events and produced by the RuPaul’s Drag Race-affiliated company Werq The World, the virtual drag show will feature performances from many Drag Race alum, including Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Plastique, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Violet Chachki, and Yvie Oddly, all livestreamed from empty venues nationwide.
This Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m., and available for viewing 48 hours afterwards. Register to watch, and donate to drag entertainers, at www.vossevents.com.
Please Support Metro Weekly
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.